Thunder overcome Bancroft-Sams nasty collision to win thriller

Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams had to go to hospital after a head-on collision while Sydney Thunder earned a last-ball BBL win over the Perth Scorchers

09:56 Play video Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder | BBL|14

Sydney Thunder duo Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft have been taken to hospital following a sickening clash of heads during their team's pulsating four-wicket, final-ball victory over the Perth Scorchers.

Scorchers opener Finn Allen cracked 68 off 31 balls and Cooper Connolly chipped in with an unbeaten 43 as the hosts made 4-177 in front of 46,471 fans at Optus Stadium on Friday night.

In reply, David Warner (49 off 33 balls) set the foundations for the Thunder, but their victory hopes looked bleak needing 21 runs off the last seven balls.

THUNDER WIN OFF THE FINAL BALL!



That is an unbelievable victory for the @ThunderBBL at Perth Stadium. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/fZTCIo4tVX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2025

A huge six from concussion substitute Hugh Weibgen (9no off six balls) gave them hope, and Sherfane Rutherford (39no off 19 balls) reduced the equation to three runs needed off the final delivery.

Rutherford just got his bat on AJ Tye's final delivery to send the ball to the fine leg boundary and secure a famous victory.

Thunder players streamed onto the field following the miraculous victory, but the result came secondary to the horrific on-field collision between Sams and Bancroft.

While Bancroft was able to walk off the field after receiving treatment with blood streaming from his nose, Sams had to be taken off on a medi-cab.

The Thunder later confirmed that both players had been concussed and were taken to hospital for further assessment, with concerns about possible fractures.

They were at least conscious and talking.

Ollie Davies and 20-year-old debutant Weibgen were approved as the duo's concussion replacements by the match referee.

The Scorchers were 4-126 after 15.2 overs when play was halted while Bancroft and Sams were attended to.

Allen was on 31 when Thunder wicketkeeper Sam Billings dropped a tough skied catch running with the flight of the ball.

The Kiwi opener went on to crack six fours and five sixes during his dazzling knock, setting the Scorchers the perfect platform to launch from.

01:44 Play video Finn Allen finds top gear in Perth

Allen helped take 22 runs off Rutherford's one and only over.

But a superb effort from Thunder spinner Chris Green (3-20 off four overs) halted Perth's momentum as the home side lost 3-8 in a mid-innings slump.

Warner rode his luck during his swashbuckling innings.

The veteran thought he was out on 39 when spinner Matthew Spoors reviewed an LBW decision the umpire had turned down.

David Warner was walking off the field after this Scorchers review looked good...



But, it wasn't out, so he walked back to the middle! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/Xw4THtCKLH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2025

Warner, looking at the replay on the big screen, started walking off the field.

But ball-tracking technology eventually showed the ball was only just clipping the bails, with the umpire's call meaning Warner was safe, given the original decision was not out.

At 3-113, the Thunder were a real chance to pull off victory.

Warner's dismissal in the 14th over when he was caught on the boundary was a huge blow, but some big hits from Rutherford were enough to get the Thunder over the line.

KFC BBL|14 standings