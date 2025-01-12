Strikers regain sizzling Short but sweat on Lynn scans

In-form Adelaide opener awaiting the results of hamstring scans while stand-in Heat skipper Colin Munro dislocated his finger

Adelaide Strikers' late-season KFC BBL|14 resurgence could be dealt a major blow, with in-form opener Chris Lynn in doubt because of a hamstring injury.

The big-hitting batter will go for scans after he did not field in Saturday night's record-breaking home win over Brisbane Heat.

It took the Strikers off the foot of the BBL|14 standings and crucially improved their net run-rate from -0.299 to 0.092 with matches to come against Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers before the finals.

They are only one point behind the fourth-placed Heat and have a better net run-rate.

But teammate Alex Carey said after Saturday's game that they were unsure whether Lynn will play again this season.

"I don't think it's looking good – hopefully it's not his tournament done," Carey said post-match on Fox Cricket.

"He's hit form at the right time for us.

"If he is done, he's had a real crack for us."

Lynn and captain Matt Short, who returned after three games out because of a broken toe, mauled the Brisbane attack with an opening stand of 121 in just 8.5 overs.

Lynn hit a quickfire 47 after 49 and 88 in his previous two games, having been promoted to the opening role.

Short hit the Strikers' quickest ton in BBL history from 49 balls and was dismissed for 109 as the Strikers scored 5-251 – the BBL's second-highest score behind the Melbourne Stars' 2-273 three years ago.

03:43 Play video Captain Short leads Strikers to 250 with record-breaking century

"You get frustrated, it's hard sitting on the sidelines, especially as captain," Short said post-match.

"You try and do all the work you can behind the scenes and when you can't get the results on the field and you're on the bench, it's that's pretty hard.

"But it's nice to be back and get getting back on the winners list. Hopefully, we can carry this on and you never know what can happen at the end of the tournament."

After the Sixers (3-220) beat Perth (7-206) earlier on Saturday in their SCG run fest, it is the first time three BBL teams have scored 200 on the same day.

The highlight of the Sixers' win was a masterful 121 not out from Steve Smith. Like Short, his knock featured seven sixes.

03:45 Play video Steve Smith lights up the Big Bash with a big hundred

Short was asked after Saturday night's win about their finals chances, given they now play the Sixers and Scorchers.

"Is Steve Smith playing the next game?," was Short's response.

"It's obviously a big challenge – two massive teams that have been really good for years … we're back here (for the Sixers), it'll be another good crowd and hopefully we can put on a show for them."

Adelaide and Brisbane hit a combined 26 sixes, equalling the BBL record.

One of them, hit by Brisbane's Nathan McSweeney off Liam Haskett, was caught in the crowd by the bowler's dad.

What are the chances?! 🫣

'

ICYMI, here's Liam Haskett's dad, Lloyd Haskett, catching a ball bowled by his son... in the Adelaide Oval crowd! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/1spY9MtO6N — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

The Heat have their own injury concerns as they head home to Brisbane to face Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday with stand-in skipper Colin Munro dislocating the little finger on his left-hand while fielding.

After having treatment, Munro batted at No.7 in the Heat innings but only managed a second-ball duck as his side fell 56 runs short.

The Heat said a decision on his availability for Thursday's game at the Gabba would be made later in the week.

The reigning champions will be boosted by the returns of Test pair Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for their sole appearance BBL|14 appearance, while English allrounder Paul Walter is also likely to be available after recovering from a minor shoulder complaint.

The Heat remain in the top four for now but likely need to win their remaining two games to keep their title defence alive with one of the Renegades or Stars set to overtake them tonight after the second Melbourne derby of the season.

