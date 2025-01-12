CA XI squad to take on England Lions announced

Several leading Sheffield Shield cricketers have been selected in the CA XI squad

Cricket Australia have confirmed a 16-player CA XI squad to take on England Lions in a four-day match at Ian Healy Oval from Tuesday.

The CA XI squad will feature a player from every state with game one hosts, Queensland, leading the way with five players named.

Victorian Peter Handscomb is the most experienced of the crop of players selected with the 33-year-old with 20 Tests to his name, a potential chance to fulfill captaincy duties.

Handscomb is the fourth-highest runs scorer in the Sheffield Shield this season behind Henry Hunt who is leading and has also been selected.

CA XI squad: Charlie Anderson, Gabe Bell, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Sam Elliott, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Peter Handscomb, Lachie Hearne, Ryan Hicks, Henry Hunt, Rafael MacMillan, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jem Ryan, Tim Ward, Tom Whitney

Fifth-highest Shield wicket-taker Sam Elliott is featured alongside Corey Rocchiccioli and Gabe Bell who both took the third and fourth most wickets respectively in the domestic competition last season.

00:51 Play video Rocchiccioli takes remarkable hat-trick over two innings

Live scores for the first tour match will be available on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app.

The Lions will also take on Australia A in a first-class fixture in Sydney from January 29.

Led by coach Andrew Flintoff, the Lions will be without Lancashire left-arm spinner Tom Hartley after he suffered a fractured right hand during training in Brisbane on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who played in all five of England's Tests on their tour of India early last year, has returned to the UK for further assessment.

England Lions squad: Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Pat Brown, James Coles, Sam Cook, Alex Davies, Rocky Flintoff, Tom Hartley, Tom Lawes, Freddie McCann, Ben McKinney, James Rew, Hamza Shaikh, Mitch Stanley, Josh Tongue, John Turner.

Ahead of the Ashes next summer, the upcoming matches are set to be a strong opportunity for players to put their names in the selection mix for the Test squad.