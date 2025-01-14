David ices another chase as Hurricanes lock in top three spot

Hurricanes ice man Tim David ensured Hobart will host a final in BBL|14 and left the Renegades season hanging by a thread

Big hitting from Hobart Hurricanes mainstays Matthew Wade and Tim David has proved the difference in a crucial KFC BBL|14 win over Melbourne Renegades.

But the four-wicket home win with two balls to spare on Tuesday night has come at a potentially high cost, with opening bowler Billy Stanlake injuring his shoulder only six days out from the finals.

The win puts Hobart on top of the standings with two games left and left the Renegades' still mathematical finals hopes hanging by a thread.

This will be the Hurricanes' first finals appearance in three seasons, and they're locked in for a top three finish, meaning they host at least one final at Ninja Stadium next week.

Melbourne fought hard after another top-order collapse, but 7-154 was not enough.

After limping to 4-66 at 10 overs, Hobart steadied through Nikhil Chaudhary's 36.

Then Wade belted 36 from 23 balls with five fours and one six, but his dismissal in the 17th over meant another plot twist with Hobart needing eight off the last over.

Tom Rogers was unlucky not to trap David leg before with the third ball of the over as the video review showed it hit the right-hander just outside the line of off stump.

Rogers tried a yorker with the next ball and David hoicked the full toss over midwicket for a massive six that tied the scores.

David's single then won the game, finishing unbeaten with 24 from 15 balls, including two fours and a six, in Hobart's 6-155.

Emerging England sensation Jacob Bethell took two wickets with his left-arm spin after anchoring Melbourne with 87 – the team's highest score this season.

The Hurricanes won the bat flip and paid a high price for the first Renegades wicket, when Stanlake took a great diving catch off Riley Meredith in the deep to dismiss Josh Brown.

Stanlake immediately held his right shoulder and briefly left the field.

He twice tried to start the next over, but pulled up in his delivery stride and went off the ground again for the rest of the innings.

The Renegades' top order failed again and were in dire straits, at 3-23 and then 4-69.

Then Bethell combined with Tim Seifert (24) and Sutherland (15) to put the pressure back on the hosts.

Jake Fraser-McGurk is run out! 🫣



Bethell was run out in the last over after facing 50 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. Riley Meredith was the pick of the Hobart attack, taking 3-36 from four overs.

Hobart brought in Caleb Jewell and Jake Doran for Ben McDermott (hamstring) and Chris Jordan (back), while Melbourne's left-arm wrist spinner Callum Stow took a wicket on debut after he replaced Kane Richardson (soreness).

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 8 6 1 0 1 0.12 0 13 2 Sydney Thunder Men THU 9 5 3 0 1 0.34 0 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 5 2 0 1 0.156 0 11 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 9 4 5 0 0 -0.073 0 8 5 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 3 4 0 1 -0.863 0 7 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 8 3 5 0 0 0.092 0 6 7 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 9 3 6 0 0 0.057 0 6 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 9 3 6 0 0 0.033 0 6 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

