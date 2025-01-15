Hurricanes bowler to miss rest of BBL|14, Heat set for massive inclusions

The Hobart Hurricanes will be without Billy Stanlake for the remainder of BBL|14 after the fast bowler fractured his right scapula while taking a catch against the Melbourne Renegades.



A return date for Stanlake is yet to be determined.



Stanlake has taken six wickets for the Hurricanes so far and has been a vital part of their balanced attack.



The Hurricanes will head to the Gabba on Thursday to take on the Brisbane Heat, who will welcome back star batters Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.



This will be the first BBL game this season for the duo, with both being fresh off the Border-Gavaskar Trophy win.



Khawaja will captain the Heat, with skipper Colin Munro set to miss the game as he recovers from a dislocated finger.



Munro looks set to be available for Brisbane's final regular season game against the Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium.



Opener Jack Wood will also drop out of the team, with Paul Walter coming back into the squad after missing time with a shoulder complaint.













