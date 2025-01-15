Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview

Captain Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne return for the Heat in a crucial home game against the Hurricanes

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 36, KFC BBL|14

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

When: Thursday, January 16. Bat flip at 5.45pm local (6.45pm AEDT), first ball at 6.30pm local (7.30pm AEDT)

Officials: Steve Dionysius and Shawn Craig (field), Mike Graham-Smith (third), Riki Wessels (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)

Match squads

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (c), Tom Alsop (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Nathan McSweeney, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Paul Walter Ins: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Paul Walter. Outs: Colin Munro (finger), Jack Wood, Daniel Drew, Tom Straker

The Heat will welcome back Australian Test stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne following this summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph over India. The international pair will suit up for the Heat for the first time this season, as Brisbane chase the first of two wins from their remaining games to qualify for the BBL|14 finals.

Khawaja will captain the side with New Zealand international Colin Munro missing the game to enable further recovery time for the finger he dislocated while fielding against Adelaide Strikers on Saturday. Munro is expected to be available for selection for Saturday's last regular season game against Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium.

Opener Jack Wood also drops out of the team that played in the high-scoring loss to the Strikers. English allrounder Paul Walter comes back into the squad after recovering from a minor shoulder complaint that saw him miss the past two games.

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Marcus Bean, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (O/S), Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward In: Tim Ward. Out: Billy Stanlake

Tim Ward has come on board at the Hurricanes as an injury replacement player for Ian Carlisle (back).

It will be a BBL debut for Ward if he is to make the final XI. The 26-year-old is already in Queensland for the CA XI who are currently taking on English Lions.

Meanwhile Billy Stanlake comes out of the squad after injuring his shoulder in a diving catch in Tuesday's win over Melbourne Renegades.

The fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of the BBL|14 season.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 324 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 312 3 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 264 4 Max Bryant M Bryant 243 5 Ben Duckett B Duckett 243 6 Chris Lynn C Lynn 230 7 James Vince J Vince 228 8 Mitchell Owen M Owen 226

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 2 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 14 3 Lance Morris L Morris 13 4 Lloyd Pope L Pope 13 5 Mark Steketee M Steketee 11 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 11 7 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11 8 Riley Meredith R Meredith 11

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 20 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 15 3 Tim David T David 15 4 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 5 Mitchell Owen M Owen 13 6 Chris Lynn C Lynn 12 7 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 12 8 Matt Short M Short 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes' Matthew Wade (95) is five away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.

(95) is five away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League. Fast bowler Riley Meredith (98) is two away from reaching 100 BBL wickets, all of which have come for the Hurricanes.

(98) is two away from reaching 100 BBL wickets, all of which have come for the Hurricanes. Brisbane Heat's Jack Wildermuth (41) is nine away from reaching 50 wickets in the Big Bash League.

What's on the line?

The Hurricanes are already guaranteed of a top three spot and therefore at least one home final, but another win in their final two games would secure a top two finish and a second chance in the playoffs.

The Heat, meanwhile, still have their finals hopes solely in their control – win both of their remaining games and the Heat will finish in the top four and keep their title defence alive.

KFC BBL|14 standings