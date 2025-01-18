Aussies expecting a new England challenge in T20s

Australia took a 6-0 lead in the Ashes with the sweep of the ODIs, but both sides have acknowledged that the T20s are England's strong suit

Tahlia McGrath expects Australia's bowlers to be put under the pump by England when the multi-format Ashes switches focus to the shortest format on Monday.

Australia take a 6-0 lead into the three T20Is, to be played at the SCG, Manuka Oval and Adelaide Oval, and England need to sweep those matches and take out the day-night Test at the MCG to regain the Ashes.

That backs-to-the-wall scenario and expected batting-friendly conditions – combined with a cohort of England batters who like to go hell for leather in the shortest format – could prove a dangerous combination, and McGrath said Australia's attack would need to be on their game despite three dominant displays with the ball across the ODI leg.

"It's the old cliche of just looking a game at a time," McGrath said as the Australian squad arrived in Sydney on Saturday.

"First and foremost, we want to get to eight points, and then we want to get to 10 points, and that starts at the SCG and a change of format now.

"We're expecting potentially some new (England) players and new challenges (to be) thrown at us.

"T20 bowling is going to be really difficult, we're playing on some amazing stadium so we're expecting some pretty nice cricket wickets and making sure our plans and execution are up to scratch (will be vital)."

Australia won the three ODIs by margins of four wickets, 21 runs and 86 runs.

But McGrath said there was still work to be done and called for a more clinical display with the bat in the T20Is.

"There's always been some pieces and moments in the game (that can be improved) ... we'd love to be a little bit more clinical with the bats and keep putting really big partnerships together," she said.

"Our fielding's been a little bit off at times, but we saw some unbelievable catches yesterday with Phoebe Litchfield and Ash Gardner."

Australia have not played a T20I since their shock World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa in October.

Following that tournament, they insisted they had the right players in their squad, but perhaps had not nailed how best to use them.

That leaves plenty of question marks around how the Australia XI will line up at the SCG on Monday night.

One question will be whether Alana King will play her first T20I in two years after taking 11 wickets across the one-dayers, while another focus will be on Australia's batting order.

McGrath's role will be one point of interest; the allrounder has slipped down the order to No.7 in ODIs behind allrounders Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland.

But in good signs for the Australia vice-captain, she snapped a recent run of three low scores in Friday's third one-dayer, hitting 55 from 45 balls at Bellerive.

"The Australian side is a difficult one to break into and keep a spot," she said.

"You've got to be constantly performing, and I was a little bit down with two poor knocks in the first two games.

"So, it felt really good to be able to contribute to the team in the last ODI.

"Cricket's a brutal game. You've got to ride the highs and the lows and it's pretty cruel when you're struggling for form or runs for whatever team you're part of.

"The most important thing for me personally is contributing in whatever aspect I can to the team, so yesterday, I was pretty happy."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.15pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

