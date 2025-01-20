Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers: Qualifier preview

A spot in the BBL|14 Final is on the line as the top of the table Hurricanes host the second-placed Sixers in the Qualifier

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

What: Qualifier, KFC BBL|14

Where: Ninja Stadum, Hobart

When: Tuesday, January 21. Bat flip at 6.45pm AEDT, first ball at 7.30pm AEDT

Officials: Sam Nogajski and Shawn Craig (field), Gerard Abood (third), Ben Treloar (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim In: Jake Doran. Out: Marcus Bean

The Hurricanes have made one change to the squad that travelled to Melbourne for the last game of the regular season with left-handed batter Jake Doran included at the expense of tall left-arm quick Marcus Bean.

Riley Meredith was rested for the loss to the Stars on Sunday is set to return to the XI for the Qualifier against the Sixers after playing in every prior in BBL|14.

Sydney Sixers: Jafer Chohan (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques (c), Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk Ins: Lachlan Hearne, Kurtis Patterson. Outs: Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (all Australia Test squad)

The Sixers' squad has been depleted by the Test squad's departure to the UAE ahead of their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka with Todd Murphy, Sean Abbott and Steve Smith all unavailable for the BBL|14 finals.

NSW-born batter Lachlan Hearne comes into the 13-man squad as a local replacement option with fellow left-hander Kurtis Patterson also returning to the fold. Hearne made his Sheffield Shield debut for NSW at just 20-years-old before moving north to Queensland ahead of this domestic season. Hearne, now 24, is fresh off a century for a Cricket Australia XI against England Lions last week.

What they said

“We're very proud to be in this position … to finish on top and lock in this home final. Now it's just taking full advantage of where we are and putting our best foot forward to win” — Mitch Owen , Hurricanes allrounder

“We've been second quite a bit (the past few seasons) and had to win the Qualifier away from home, and we've managed to do so. There's belief we can do it on the road and we've played some really good cricket to give ourselves a chance” — Jordan Silk , Sixers batter

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 351 2 David Warner D Warner 346 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 308 4 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 297 5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 296 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 280 7 Max Bryant M Bryant 259 8 Alex Ross A Ross 256

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 17 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 3 Mark Steketee M Steketee 15 4 Lance Morris L Morris 15 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 6 Spencer Johnson S Johnson 13 7 Henry Thornton H Thornton 12 8 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 12

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 26 2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 22 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 19 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 17 5 Tim David T David 15 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 7 Josh Brown J Brown 12 8 Jake Fraser-McGurk J Fraser-McGurk 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes won their previous meeting with Sydney Sixers earlier this season by 50 runs, which was also at Ninja Stadium. That win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hurricanes against the Sixers. The Hurricanes will be aiming for back-to-back wins against the Sydney Sixers in the BBL for the first time since January 2021

Hobart Hurricanes' Matthew Wade (96) and Sydney Sixers' Moises Henriques (95) are closing in on registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.

(96) and Sydney Sixers' (95) are closing in on registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis (146) is four away from reaching 150 wickets in the Big Bash League.

(146) is four away from reaching 150 wickets in the Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers' Josh Philippe (99) will make his 100th appearances in the BBL in the Qualifier.

(99) will make his 100th appearances in the BBL in the Qualifier. Sydney Sixers have lost two of their last three BBL matches outside NSW, as many defeats as they logged across their 10 matches outside their home state prior to that span.

Sydney Sixers (30.9) and Hobart Hurricanes (28.3) have the best batting averages of any teams in BBL|14.

The Sixers' batting good connection rate (68.3 per cent) is the best of any team in BBL|14, while the Hurricanes (61.3 per cent) are ranked third in this category in the campaign behind Sydney Thunder (62.9 per cent).

Hobart Hurricanes' Nikhil Chaudhary (21.6 per cent from 167 balls faced) and Sydney Sixers' Moises Henriques (21.9 per cent from 155 balls faced) have the best batting false shot rates of any players in BBL|14 (minimum 35 balls faced).

What's on the line?

A spot in the BBL|14 Final! The winner of the Qualifier goes straight through to the season decider on Monday, January 27, which will also be hosted by the winner of this match.

The loser gets a double chance and will host the Challenger on Friday, January 24 against the winner of the Wednesday's Knockout, which sees the third placed Sydney Thunder hosting fourth in a sudden death final.

The winner of the Challenger will secure the second spot in the Final where they will face the winner of the Qualifier for the chance to lift the BBL|14 trophy.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, Ninja Stadium (Tuesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, ENGIE Stadum (Wednesday, January 22, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Loser of Qualifier v winner of Knockout (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Winner of Qualifier v winner of Challenger (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)