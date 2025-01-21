Hobart sell-out as Meredith returns, Sixers opt to bowl

More than 15,000 fans expected to flock through the gates as Hurricanes take on the Sixers for a spot in the BBL|14 Final

Hobart have been sent in by Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques in the KFC BBL|14 Qualifier as fans flock through the gates for the Hurricanes first home final in five years.

Ninja Stadium has been sold out for tonight's match against the Sixers with a crowd of more than 15,000 expected, which would make it the highest attended BBL game in Hobart since BBL|06.

Hobart last played a home final in January 2020 when they lost to Sydney Thunder in the BBL|09 Eliminator.

Star quick Riley Meredith – who has taken the most wickets for the Hurricanes this season – returns for the hosts after being rested for their final home-and-away match on Sunday where they were already assured of top spot.

Hurricanes XI: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (wk), Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith Ins: Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou. Outs: Marcus Bean, Charlie Wakim Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Mitch Perry, Jafer Chohan Ins: Kurtis Patterson, Ben Manenti, Mitch Perry. Outs: Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (all Australia Test squad)

Leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou also returns for the Hurricanes with batter Charlie Wakin and local replacement player Marcus Bean making way.

Their opponents meanwhile have been depleted by the Australian squad's departure to the UAE ahead of their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which has forced the Sixers into three changes from their previous match.

The Sixers, who finished the regular season in second place, only had 13 players to pick from for tonight's Qualifier with Jackson Bird also out of action since taking 4-16 in the two sides' last clash against each other on January 1.

Seamer Mitch Perry will play just his second BBL match and makes his debut for the Sixers, with Ben Manenti also brought in for his first match of the season.

Kurtis Patterson has been recalled to open the batting alongside Josh Philippe with Steve Smith, Sean Abbott and Todd Murphy all unavailable due to national commitments.

The Hurricanes smashed the Sixers by 50 runs in their only other meeting this season on New Year's Day, which was also played at Ninja Stadium.

The winner of tonight's Qualifier goes straight through to the season decider, which they will also host on Monday, January 27. The loser gets a double chance and will host the Challenger on Friday against the winner of the tomorrow's Knockout final between the Thunder and Melbourne Stars.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, Ninja Stadium (Tuesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, ENGIE Stadum (Wednesday, January 22, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Loser of Qualifier v winner of Knockout (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Winner of Qualifier v winner of Challenger (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)