Sangha commits long-term to Thunder, eyes 'special' finals run

More big names will enter the BBL free agency pool as Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers lock away key players

Having committed to the Sydney Thunder until at the least the end of BBL|17, rising leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha is hoping the club can start "something special" with a run deep into the KFC BBL|14 finals.

Already contracted for next season, the 23-year-old leggie has added another two years to his deal to keep him at the western Sydney club into 2028.

Sangha is into his fifth season with the Thunder after debuting as a 19-year-old in 2020 and is eyeing his 50th BBL wicket and first finals win, against the Melbourne Stars on Wednesday night, after playing in two losing Knockout finals in BBL|10 and |11.

Sangha has only featured in three games this season due to a side strain but has been in fine touch when he has played with three wickets at an exceptional economy of six runs per over.

Sangha is one of 10 core players the Thunder have locked in for BBL|15, which he says made it an easy decision to extend his time at the club.

"Knowing that those guys are locked in for a really long time; so much experience and so much youth, and knowing that we can keep the team together for a very long time will definitely help the group get better," Sangha said ahead of their clash with the Stars at Engie Stadium.

"It'll also help the fans knowing that we've got really good players locked in for a really long time and hopefully we're starting something special here."

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said securing Sangha's long-term commitment reinforced the club's dedication to developing and retaining local talent, with the right-armer born and raised in Ingleburn in Sydney's southwest.

"Re-signing Tanveer was a top priority for us. His ambitions align perfectly with our club's goals and future vision," Copeland said.

"He's an exceptional young spinner with enormous potential. There's no doubt he's on track to feature in franchise cricket globally and represent Australia across all formats.

"His self-belief is outstanding – no matter who he's up against, he backs himself to succeed. We saw that when he returned from injury and immediately made an impact by dismissing one of the competition's best batters (Aaron Hardie).

"We're stoked to have him locked in for the next three seasons, and hopefully, for many more to come."

Captain David Warner is also returning for another season with the Thunder, as is opening partner and fellow young gun Sam Konstas and injured pair Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams.

Bancroft, who was already signed for next season, has now extended his stay with the club for another two years until the end of BBL|17.

English recruit Sam Billings and stalwart Chris Green are secured until at least the end of BBL|16.

Nic Maddinson, who missed the entire BBL|14 season after undergoing finger surgery in December, is among a group of six including Matt Gilkes and Jason Sangha that will now become free agents during a 10-day Player Movement Window following the Final on January 27.

Clubs will be able to trade or sign players from other clubs during the window, as well as trading overseas draft positions, but are not permitted to re-sign or extend contracts of their own players during the period.

A club may have up to 10 men's players on their BBL list prior to the Player Movement Window, and 12 at its completion.

Sydney Thunder list for BBL|15: Wes Agar (BBL|15), Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings (BBL|16), Ollie Davies (BBL|15), Chris Green (BBL|16), Sam Konstas (BBL|15), Nathan McAndrew (BBL|15), Daniel Sams (BBL|15), Tanveer Sangha (BBL|17), David Warner (BBL|15) Out of contract: Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Nic Maddinson, Will Salzmann, Jason Sangha

Strikers extend skipper as veterans become free agents

Adelaide Strikers have locked away their captain and two-time reigning BBL player of the tournament Matt Short until at least the end of BBL|17 with Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald and D'Arcy Short set to become free agents.

Strikers list managers also re-signed emerging quick Jordan Buckingham to a one-year deal, filling nine of their permitted 10 list spots for BBL|15 prior to a contracting embargo that kicked in at the end of the home-and-away season.

Buckingham, a prolific wicket-taker in first-class cricket with 74 in 21 matches for South Australia and Australia A, made his T20 debut in KFC BBL|14.

He joins fellow SA quick Henry Thornton as the pace bowlers locked in for the Strikers next season, alongside leg-spinning pair Lloyd Pope and Cameron Boyce, with seamer Brendan Doggett another coming off contract at the end of BBL|14.

Lynn missed the last two matches of the season with a hamstring injury, but was at his destructive best when he did play with 230 runs striking at 165 in his seven appearances, with Adelaide keen to get him back for a fourth season at the club.

Jake Weatherald and D'Arcy Short's futures at the Strikers are less certain however and are could attract interest from other clubs in the upcoming Player Movement Window, which kicks off after the BBL|14 Final at 9am (AEDT) on Tuesday, January 28.

Short, who passed 2000 career BBL runs in BBL|14 which included a second Big Bash century, also missed three games with a broken toe and said it was a "frustrating season on and off the field" as his side finished last with three wins from their 10 matches.

"We may not have had the wins we were after but hopefully we entertained (the fans) at some stage," he said.

"I couldn't be happier or more excited for the next three years playing at Adelaide Oval, the best ground in the world.

"I can't wait to work closely with 'Painey' (head coach Tim Paine) to get a strong group together to bring the trophy back to Adelaide."

With only nine players locked in for BBL|15 so far, the Strikers will be able to add three players from other clubs during the Player Movement Window, with Tim David, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff some of the bigger name free agents.

Clubs may only sign an out of contract player from another club, trade players with another club or trade draft positions during the 10-day period that runs from 9am (AEDT) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, to 5pm, Thursday, February 6.

A club may have up to 10 men's players on their BBL list prior to the Player Movement Window, and 12 at its completion.

Adelaide Strikers list for BBL|15: Cameron Boyce (contracted until BBL|15), Jordan Buckingham (BBL|15), Alex Carey (BBL|17), Thomas Kelly (BBL|16), Harry Nielsen (BBL|15), Lloyd Pope (BBL|16), Alex Ross (BBL|15), Matt Short (BBL|17), Henry Thorton (BBL|15) Out of contract: James Bazley, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, Engie Stadium (Wednesday, January 22, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v winner of Knockout, SCG (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v winner of Challenger, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)