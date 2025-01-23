Healy ruled out of Ashes T20Is, sides unchanged in Canberra

England chose to bowl first after winning the toss as Australia confirmed injured Alyssa Healy will not take part in the Ashes T20Is

Australia are once again without Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy for the second Ashes T20I at Manuka Oval, with the hosts to bat first after stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath lost the toss.

The Aussies are hunting an outright Ashes series win after officially retaining the trophy with their thumping win in Monday's first T20I at the SCG.

But they will again do so without skipper Healy, who has been ruled out of the T20Is due to a foot injury, with the remainder of her Ashes up in the air, and Gardner, who is still recovering from a mild calf strain suffered following her breakthrough maiden international ton in Hobart.

Australia XI: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt England XI: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Australia are unchanged, sticking with the same attack that bowled England out for 141 in Sydney, while Grace Harris will make her 50th T20I appearance in the green and gold.

"Alyssa will be unavailable for the remainder of the T20 series, with her availability for the Test match to be determined in due course," a statement from Cricket Australia said.

"Ash will continue to be assessed daily, and her availability for the third T20I remains uncertain."

Heather Graham has joined the Australian squad in Canberra as cover for the two remaining T20Is.

England have also stuck to the same XI that took the field on Monday as they look to claim their first points of the multi-format series.

They will draw confidence from their excellent record at Manuka Oval, where they have won five of the six T20Is they have played against Australia.

"Might be a little bit of weather around, hopefully not," England captain Heather Knight said of her decision to bowl first.

"Having been successful here as a team and as individuals as well, you do take confidence from it.

"We want to bring our inner mongrel, bring our fight and put on a good performance tonight."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 8-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub