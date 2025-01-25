Brown in for Australia, England make three changes for final T20I

Australia are determined to go through the Ashes series without dropping a game, while England have been pushed to make a few changes to turn things around

Darcie Brown has come into Australia's XI for the third and final Ashes T20I at Adelaide Oval, while England have made a raft of changes as they hunt their first points of the multi-format series.

Australia are batting first after stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss, and Ashleigh Gardner has remained on the sidelines as she continues to recover from a mild calf strain, while Brown has replaced Kim Garth.

England meanwhile have made three changes, with star quick Lauren Bell ruled out through illness, while opener Maia Bouchier and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn have been omitted.

Australia XI: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown England XI: Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Casey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer

Fast bowler Lauren Filer has come into the side to replace Bell, who briefly left the field during the second T20I in Canberra due to dizziness.

In-form Sophia Dunkley has been elevated to opener, with Alice Capsey slotting in at No.3, while left-arm spinner Linsey Smith has also come into the England XI.

The Aussies lead the points-based series 10-0 following their six-run (DLS) win in Canberra on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Megan Schutt said Australia were determined to continue their unbeaten run with the possibility of an unprecedented 16-0 multi-format Ashes scoreline up for grabs.

"We want to win every game that we play, simple as that," she said.

"Hopefully we have a 16-nil outright win by the end of this.

"Winning the big moments really helps us ... we try and pride ourselves on doing that, maintaining pressure when we're under the pump and I think we do that really well.

"We've not been perfect, we've definitely been outplayed in some areas throughout this series, and hopefully we can put a clinical piece together in the last T20 heading into the Test."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 10-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia win by six runs (DLS Method)

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia until Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub