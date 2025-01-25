Bowling brilliance leads Australia to big win over West Indies

Another clinical performance by the bowling unit helped Australia bowl out West Indies for 53 runs to set up a comfortable win

Australia have carried their dominant form from the group stage to the Super Six, notching up a seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday.

It was once again a complete bowling display by Lucy Hamilton, with each of the six bowlers used taking a scalp after they put their opponents in to bat at Malaysia's UKM YSD Oval.

Eleanor Larosa, who was named the player of the match for her returns of 2-6 from three overs, had Asabi Callendar clean bowled on her second delivery.

Some good work by Grace Lyons behind the wicket had Naijanni Cumberbatch stumped off leggie Hasrat Gill (1-10), and after Larosa returned to dismiss Jahzara Claxton, the West Indies were left struggling on 3-15 at the end of the Powerplay.

Tegan Williamson (2-10) had immediate impact on her returned after missing the previous game against Nepal, taking back-to-back wickets in her first over with her leg spin.

Brianna Harricharan top scored for the West Indies with her 17 off 29, before Caoimhe Bray (2-9) had her caught to wrap up the innings on 53.

In reply, Australia had a shaky start as Ines McKeon played on a Selena Ross delivery to her stumps to register a golden duck and bring out animated celebrations from the bowler.

Kate Pelle (11 off 19) and Hamilton (28 off 29) struggled to score quickly after a lengthy rain delay and they fell in quick succession when they decided to break free. Pelle was caught on the long-on boundary off Erin Deane in the eight over, while Hamilton was bowled in her attempt to play a lap shot off Cumberbatch in the next.

But with only 10 left to score, Bray (11no) came in and hit two boundaries as Australia chased down the total in 10.5 overs.

Australia will next face Sri Lanka on 29 January at the same venue in their second Super Six fixture, where a win will secure a place in the semifinals.

2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Australia's Group D fixtures

January 18: Australia beat Scotland by nine wickets

January 20: Australia beat Bangladesh by two wickets

January 22: Australia beat Nepal by 83 runs

Super Sixes:

January 25: Australia beat West Indies by seven wickets

January 29: Australia v Sri Lanka, UKM YSD Oval, Selangor, 5.30pm AEDT

Finals

January 31: Semi-final 1, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 1.30pm AEDT

January 31: Semi-final 2, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 5.30pm AEDT

February 2: Final, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 5.30pm AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video.