Full squads: How each club's list is shaping up for BBL|15

Keep up to date with all the off-season player movement as the eight clubs turn their attention to BBL|15

The season may have only just wrapped up with Hobart Hurricanes taking out their maiden title in KFC BBL|14, but list managers have already turned to focus to how their club is shaping up for next season.

New this year, a 10-day Player Movement Window gets underway the day after the BBL|14 Final at 9am (AEDT) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, and runs to 5pm, Thursday, February 6.

The window allows clubs to sign eligible free agents or trade players or draft picks with other teams. They are not permitted to re-sign or extend an existing player during the period.

Players must have held a primary domestic contract (49 players) with a BBL club or a Cricket Australia marquee supplementary contract (Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc) prior to expiration of their deal at the end of BBL|14 to be considered an eligible free agent.

Overseas players such as out-of-contract pair Ollie Pope and Akeal Hosein, and replacement players, are ineligible for contracting during the window.

A club may have up to 10 men's players on their BBL list prior to the Player Movement Window, and 12 at its completion. Check out below how each club's list is placed right now.

Adelaide Strikers

Head coach: Tim Paine Contracted for BBL|15: Cameron Boyce (contracted until BBL|15), Jordan Buckingham (BBL|15), Alex Carey (BBL|17), Thomas Kelly (BBL|16), Harry Nielsen (BBL|15), Lloyd Pope (BBL|16), Alex Ross (BBL|15), Matt Short (BBL|17), Henry Thorton (BBL|15) Eligible free agents: James Bazley, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald Uncontracted: Fabian Allen, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Liam Haskett, Harry Manenti, Liam Scott

With captain Matt Short and Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey locked away until the end of BBL|17, the Strikers could be on the lookout for a couple of batters during the off-season. Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald and D'Arcy Short are all free agents after they weren't one of the nine Adelaide re-signed prior to the contracting embargo.

The Strikers did secure fast bowler Jordan Buckingham prior to the end of the regular season, joining fellow South Australia quick Henry Thornton as the pace bowlers locked in for BBL|15 alongside leg-spinners Lloyd Pope and Cameron Boyce. Seamer Brendan Doggett, who spent time with the Test squad during the summer, is another who could attract interest after his contract expired at the end of BBL|14.

Brisbane Heat

Head coach: Johan Botha Contracted for BBL|15: Xavier Bartlett (contracted until BBL|18), Max Bryant (BBL|18), Spencer Johnson (BBL|17), Usman Khawaja (BBL|15), Matt Kuhnemann (BBL|15), Nathan McSweeney (BBL|16), Colin Munro (BBL|15), Michael Neser (BBL|15), Jimmy Peirson (BBL|15), Callum Vidler (BBL|16) Eligible free agents: Marnus Labuschagne, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood Uncontracted: Tom Alsop, Tom Banton, Paul Walter, Daniel Drew, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney

There's plenty of positives for the Heat despite a disappointing title defence with rising pace star Xavier Bartlett and Max Bryant pledging their futures to the club and re-signing until BBL|18, while left-arm sensation Spencer Johnson is locked away until BBL|17. The next generation is also looking secure with teenage speedster Callum Vidler and Test-capped batter Nathan McSweeney recommitting until BBL|16.

However, Brisbane has a fight on their hands to retain Matt Renshaw who despite being their leading batter in BBL|14, wasn't one of their 10 players re-signed before the league's contracting embargo. Test No.3 Marnus Labuschagne and leg-spinner Mitch Swepson are the other big names yet to secure new deals for next BBL season.

Hobart Hurricanes

Head coach: Jeff Vaughan Contracted for BBL|15: Iain Carlisle (contracted until BBL|15), Nikhil Chaudhary (BBL|17), Nathan Ellis (BBL|17), Caleb Jewell (BBL|15), Chris Jordan (BBL|15), Ben McDermott (BBL|17), Riley Meredith (BBL|17), Mitch Owen (BBL|17), Matthew Wade (BBL|15), Mac Wright (BBL|15) Eligible free agents: Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Peter Hatzoglou, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim Uncontracted: Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil, Marcus Bean, Cameron Gannon, Tim Ward

Head coach Jeff Vaughan is confident of retaining destructive batter Tim David, who is one of the biggest names in the free agency pool and certain to attract plenty of interest from other clubs. The Hurricanes have locked away the core of their maiden title-winning squad long-term with captain Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary and Ben McDermott all signed on until at least the end of BBL|17. Veteran Matthew Wade is also locked in for next season.

Apart from allrounder Chaudhary, they don't yet have a spinner on their books for BBL|15 with Peter Hatzoglou and Paddy Dooley both out of contract. Fast bowler Billy Stanlake and Tasmanian batters Jake Doran and Charlie Wakim also have deals expiring at the end of this season, but star English allrounder Chris Jordan will be back for a third season with the Hurricanes next summer.

Melbourne Renegades

Head coach: Cameron White Contracted for BBL|15: Josh Brown (contracted until BBL|15), Harry Dixon (BBL|16), Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL|17), Nathan Lyon (BBL|15), Fergus O'Neill (BBL|15), Tom Rogers (BBL|15), Tim Seifert (BBL|15), Will Sutherland (BBL|17), Adam Zampa (BBL|15) Eligible free agents: Xavier Crone, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Jon Wells Uncontracted: Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Hassan Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Elliott, Ollie Peake, Callum Stow

The Renegades left it late to re-sign Australia Under-19 World Cup-winner Harry Dixon who made his T20 debut in BBL|14, playing their final three games of the season. Dixon, one of the country's most promising young batters, was on the radar of rival clubs until signing a two-year extension to keep him at the 'Gades until the end of BBL|16.

The Renegades have been linked to out of contract Scorchers paceman Jason Behrendorff and are poised to again be active in the off-season to try and climb back into the top four. The future of veterans Kane Richardson and Jon Wells is uncertain, with young batter Mackenzie Harvey and fast bowler Xavier Crone among the others out of contract.

But the core of the 'Gades squad is among the nine players they locked in prior to the embargo, with captain Will Sutherland and explosive batter Jake Fraser-McGurk under contract until BBL|17. Australian spinners Nathan Lyon – who is yet to play a game for the Renegades since signing a three-year deal in 2023 – and Adam Zampa are also returning for BBL|15, as is prolific fast bowler Tom Rogers, opener Josh Brown and New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert.

Melbourne Stars

Head coach: Peter Moores Contracted for BBL|15: Scott Boland (contracted until BBL|15), Hilton Cartwright (BBL|15), Tom Curran (BBL|15), Glenn Maxwell (BBL|15), Hamish McKenzie (BBL|15), Tom Rogers (BBL|16), Peter Siddle (BBL|15), Marcus Stoinis (BBL|16) Eligible free agents: Brody Couch, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Jon Merlo, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Doug Warren, Beau Webster Uncontracted: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Adam Milne, Usama Mir, Austin Anlezark, Peter Handscomb, Blake Macdonald

Melbourne Stars have the fewest spots filled on their list for BBL|15, giving them the flexibility to poach up to four players during the Player Movement Window. Despite this, their star core is secure with captain Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright and English allrounder Tom Curran all returning next season, with evergreen quick Peter Siddle re-signing to play on past his 41st birthday after hitting speeds up to 148kph in BBL|14.

Out-of-contract Aussie allrounder Beau Webster is eyeing a move home to Hobart and they could be on the hunt for a wicketkeeper-batter with Sam Harper also coming off contract. Free agents Joel Paris and Mark Steketee could draw interest from rival clubs after performing strongly during the Stars' surge to the BBL|14 finals with five straight wins. Head coach Peter Moores' contract also expired at the end of the season.

Perth Scorchers

Head coach: Adam Voges Contracted for BBL|15: Ashton Agar (contracted until BBL|17), Finn Allen (BBL|15), Mahli Beardman (BBL|15), Cooper Connolly (BBL|16), Aaron Hardie (BBL|17), Josh Inglis (BBL|15), Matthew Kelly (BBL|15), Lance Morris (BBL|16), Jhye Richardson (BBL|16), Ashton Turner (BBL|18) Eligible free agents: Jason Behrendorff, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye Uncontracted: Matthew Hurst, Keaton Jennings, Bryce Jackson

The BBL's most successful club appears to be pivoting to youth after missing the finals for the first time in five seasons. Captain Ashton Turner and allrounders Ashton Agar and Aaron Hardie are locked away long-term, and their pace stocks appear in good shape for the future with Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Matt Kelly and teenage sensation Mahli Beardman all returning for next season and beyond.

However, that does leave the futures of veteran quicks Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff up in the air with the pair not among the 10 to secure new deals before the contracting embargo. The Scorchers would desperately love to snap up an opening bat they can plug in at the top of the order alongside New Zealand recruit Finn Allen after having limited success with their combination following Cameron Bancroft's departure to the Thunder.

Sydney Sixers

Head coach: Greg Shipperd Contracted for BBL|15: Sean Abbott (contracted until BBL|15), Joel Davies (BBL|15), Ben Dwarshuis (BBL|15), Jack Edwards (BBL|16), Moises Henriques (BBL|15), Todd Murphy (BBL|15), Mitch Perry (BBL|15), Josh Philippe (BBL|15), Jordan Silk (BBL|15), Steve Smith (BBL|16) Eligible free agents: Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Starc Uncontracted: Akeal Hosein, Jafer Chohan, James Vince, Lachlan Hearne, Hanno Jacobs, Lachlan Shaw

Despite another disappointing finals exit, the Sixers have retained the core of their squad for BBL|15 with Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, captain Moises Henriques, Tood Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk and Australian star Steve Smith filling their 10 permitted list spots prior to the embargo.

Henriques is hopeful of retaining 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Lachlan Shaw next season but as he was signed as a local replacement player in BBL|14, they'll have to wait until after the contracting embargo lifts in March to sign him to their primary list.

Veterans Jackson Bird and Daniel Hughes are the biggest names among their out-of-contract group that also includes Cricket Australia marquee supplementary players Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc that are now eligible free agents.

Sydney Thunder

Head coach: Trevor Bayliss Contracted for BBL|15: Wes Agar (BBL|15), Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings (BBL|16), Ollie Davies (BBL|15), Chris Green (BBL|16), Sam Konstas (BBL|15), Nathan McAndrew (BBL|15), Daniel Sams (BBL|15), Tanveer Sangha (BBL|17), David Warner (BBL|15) Eligible free agents: Pat Cummins, Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Nic Maddinson, Will Salzmann, Jason Sangha Uncontracted: Lockie Ferguson, George Garton, Muhammad Hasnain, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Andrews, Dan Christian, Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras, Hugh Weibgen

Finalists Sydney Thunder have locked away the core of their list for next season with rising leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and batter Cameron Bancroft re-committing long-term until the end of BBL|17. Captain David Warner is also returning for another full season in BBL|15, as is his opening partner Sam Konstas.

English recruit Sam Billings and stalwart Chris Green are secured until at least the end of BBL|16, while Nic Maddinson, who missed the entire BBL|14 season after undergoing finger surgery in December, is among a group of six free agents including Matt Gilkes and Jason Sangha.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss' deal was also up at the end of the season, but after being given an ultimatum last year, he'd now be favoured to return in BBL|15 after taking the Thunder to the Final.