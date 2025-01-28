Molineux eyes ODI World Cup return after surgery

Australia allrounder Sophie Molineux is on the comeback trail after knee surgery

Injured allrounder Sophie Molineux says her left knee surgery was a success but isn't putting a timeline on her return to the playing arena.

Molineux missed Australia's tour of New Zealand in December with a knee complaint, having missed several WBBL games with soreness.

The Melbourne Renegades captain attended a press conference at the MCG on Tuesday morning, walking freely with no obvious signs of discomfort.

And while featuring in the back-end of the summer's WNCL for Victoria might be a stretch, there is a longer term goal in Molineux's sights.

"I had the surgery a week or so ago," Molineux told reporters at the launch of the Ashes Test.

"(It's) pretty early doors at the moment, but I'd love to be able to put my hand up for the World Cup in September."

The 2025 ODI World Cup will be held in India during October later this year, where spin will undoubtedly be a factor.

Molineux has had a rough run with injuries and has had a stop-start international career.

Since making her debut in ODIs six-and-a-half years ago, Molineux has managed only 13 appearances out of a possible 64.

Although she's never played a 50-over match in India, she has an extremely strong record in Asia, with 11 wickets in five ODIs on the subcontinent at an average of 6.54 and economy rate of 1.67.

Molineux answered questions from reporters alongside former Australia captain Margaret Jennings to celebrate the first day-night Test match at the MCG and the first women's Test at the venue since 1949.

Jennings will present the Ashes trophy to the victorious Australians when the Test concludes.

"It's a great honour for me and a pleasure," Jennings, who played eight Tests in the 1970s, said.

"Things have actually changed, and it's wonderful to see the opportunities the girls get today."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 12-0

First ODI: Australia won by four wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by six runs (DLS Method)

Third T20I: Australia won by 72 runs

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

