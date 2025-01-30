King's virtuoso performance on Warne's grand stage

Alana King added a new chapter to the old tale of an Aussie leg-spinner ripping apart England at the MCG

08:26 Play video Australia v England | Only Test | Day One

Reflecting on her leg-spin masterclass in Test whites at the MCG, Alana King hoped that somewhere in the universe, the late Shane Warne had been watching on and enjoying the show.

Growing up in Melbourne, King spent countless hours watching ‘The King’ do his magic at the Boxing Day Test.

Finally granted her own chance to wear the Baggy Green at the iconic ground, the 29-year-old did the same on Thursday, taking a career-best four wickets – and having several chances for a fifth put down – as she ripped through England’s middle order.

02:27 Play video King emulates the King, makes MCG her own with masterful spell

Sending down her 23 overs exclusively from the Shane Warne Stand end, King added to her already impressive wickets tally for the multi-format series.

She came into the Test having taken 14 wickets this series at 11.35, with an economy rate of 4.91, and now has 18, including the wicket of England’s best batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt thrice.

"Nat's an exceptional player and it's always nice to pick up the wicket of her or any top-order batter, but she's class, she was the only one who made 50 for their team, so it was nice to see the back of her at a crucial part of the game," King said when asked if she had cracked the code to stopping the dominant allrounder.

"Bowling from the Shane Warne stand end … it's the first time I've ever done it, playing here (for the first time) since the stand's been named after him.

26:36 Play video Shane Warne's 50 best wickets on home soil

"Pretty nostalgic. He's obviously taken plenty of poles at the MCG for fun, so all I can say is, hopefully he's smiling down and having a couple of beers and enjoying a few ripping past the outside edge."

King was first handed the pink ball for the first over after the tea break.

She bowled all 16 overs from the Shane Warne Stand end through the second session, then resumed after dinner and bowled seven more before a run out ended England’s innings on 170.

Asked if she was flagging towards the end of England’s 71.3-over innings, King said she had refused to give up the ball.

"(Alyssa Healy) tried to get the ball out of my hand at stages, but I'm like, 'No, I'm a really good rhythm Midge. Don't try and take the ball out of my hand, it's coming out really nicely'.

"I'm just there to do the job for the team, and it was just to tie up one end and glad I could.

"It's been fizzing out of my hand really nicely (lately) and I guess the beauty of Test cricket is you can do it for longer periods of time.

"You're not restricted to only four or 10 overs.

09:03 Play video 'Ball was fizzing out': King delighted after four-wicket haul

"So when I get into a nice rhythm, it's really hard for me to go away from what I do well and that's challenge both sides of the bat.

"You don't have to change your plans all too regularly or quickly. We can stick with a plan for four, five, six maybe seven, seven overs until they throw the first punch.

"I'll bowl as much as I'm required to, if it's a whole session or two sessions, to try tie down one end, I'll do that, and I'm more than happy to."

That said, King will be more than happy to put her feet up on Friday, saying she hoped not out batters Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland could go big after steering Australia to 1-56 at stumps.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 12-0

First ODI: Australia won by four wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by six runs (DLS Method)

Third T20I: Australia won by 72 runs

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia until Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub