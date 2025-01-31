Aussies spun out in under-19 T20 World Cup semi-final

South Africa have eased to a five-wicket win over Australia in their under-19 women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final

Left-arm spinner Ashleigh van Wyk has clinically ended Australia's under-19 T20 World Cup campaign, helping South Africa cruise to a five-wicket win that secured a spot in the final.

Van Wyk, aged 16, earned player-of-the-match honours in the semi-final with a haul of 4-17 that helped restrict Australia to a total of 8-105.

South Africa, who are undefeated in the tournament being hosted in Malaysia, hauled in their target with 11 balls remaining.

Van Wyk claimed the key scalp of Caoimhe Bray, who top-scored for Australia with 36.

Skipper Lucy Hamilton headlined the list of players with WBBL experience in Australia's squad, having represented Brisbane Heat in this season's final.

Sydney Sixers allrounder Bray made history in October, when the 15-year-old became the youngest player to feature in the WBBL – the world's premier women's T20 league.

Hamilton claimed two wickets in the World Cup semi-final but couldn't conjure a collapse as Jemma Botha (37) and Kayla Reyneke (26) helped settle any nerves among their teammates.

"Credit to South Africa, they really showed up today and put a lot of pressure on us," Hamilton said at the post-match ceremony.

"We knew they were going to come with lots of spinners, mainly from our Sri Lanka game (when Sri Lanka's spinners helped inspire a major upset).

"Obviously not enough runs.

"We talked this morning about how it (Australia's tournament) has been a bit of a roller-coaster ... really proud of the girls and how we showed up today."

South Africa will face either England or India, defending champions and tournament favourites, in Sunday's final.

2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Australia's Group D fixtures

January 18: Australia beat Scotland by nine wickets

January 20: Australia beat Bangladesh by two wickets

January 22: Australia beat Nepal by 83 runs

Super Sixes:

January 25: Australia defeated West Indies by seven wickets, Selangor, 5.30pm AEDT

January 29: Australia lost to Sri Lanka by 12 runs, Selangor, 5.30pm AEDT

Finals

January 31: Australia lost to South Africa by five wickets, Semi-final 1, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 1.30pm AEDT

January 31: India v England, Semi-final 2, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 5.30pm AEDT

February 2: Final, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 5.30pm AEDT

