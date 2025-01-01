Our First Nations Round acknowledges, pays respect to, and celebrates the Traditional Custodians of the lands and waters encompassing where we are privileged to live, work and play the great game of cricket.

Weber WBBL First Nations Matches will take place this November across selected matches, showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and ceremony. Along with the barefoot circle, Welcome to Country, and incorporation of local languages, immersive experiences for fans will be created through music, art, food and traditional practices. Players will be dressed in stunning and meaningful uniforms designed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, with their own unique connection to the traditional lands of each club.

It all gets underway on Sunday 5 November with Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers at the WACA Ground, Whadjuk Country. Be immersed in and celebrate the rich and diverse First Nations cultures from across the country this First Nations Round.