Competitions

Women's Ashes Club Promotion - South Australia 

Terms & Conditions 

Women's Ashes Club Promotion - New South Wales

Terms & Conditions 

BBL14 Ticketing Competition 

Terms & Conditions

SQUAD India promotion

Terms & Conditions

SQUAD Pakistan Promotion

Terms & Conditions

CA Fan Hub

Asics Move Your Mind Terms & Conditions

Famous Faces Terms & Conditions

Marketing Opt-in Terms & Conditions

Women's Ashes Club Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Diwali Fan Competition

Terms & Conditions

WBBL|10 Player Badges Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winners: A Richardson, M Phillis, I Barnie, L Waterford, B Sutton, E Jane, T Matthews, C Rogers, V Laycock-Taylor, F Stuetz, N Thole, M Donalson, G Wynee-Jones, C Pembroke, G Wallace, K Wallace, Y Sony, M Long, M Price, R Kalem, D Reed, K Banes, P Taylor, K Walker, J Nguyen, T Day, R Cox, T Eastwood, A Bennetts, E Williams, M Maurice

BKT Tipping Survey

WBBL Terms & Conditions

BBL Terms & Conditions

Women’s Ashes Schools Promotion

Game of Skill Terms & Conditions

Winner: Foster Secondary College

Game of Chance Terms & Conditions

Winner: Meg Smallwood

Women’s Ashes Test Tickets Promotion

Terms & Conditions

OfficialsHQ 2024 Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winners: Paritosh Nandwani, Lasya Reddy Tangella (Major Prize)
Winners: Sivaprasad TG, Jake Crough, Antony Jospeh, Steve Lawie, Peter Blackburn, Donald Pearce, James Gooch, David Kemp, Mahesh, Mark Davison, Saurin Sharma, Venkata Pusuluri, Chris White, Lawrence Chromow (Minor Prize)

Golden Ticket Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Australia India Summer of Cricket

Terms & Conditions

Big Bash Drafts Competition

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Jo Chidgey (Major Prize)
Winner(s): Saaranga Kuruparan, Brendan Ford, Adam Velo, Alan Roberts, Lachy Raymond, Micah Carmody, Jake Britz (Minor Prize)

BBL|13 Member Satisfaction Survey

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Jaclyn Williams

Big Bash App Survey

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Nicola Baker

SQUAD Australia Promotion - BBL Final - Guess the Total

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Nathan Hearnes

SQUAD India Promotion - BBL Final - Guess the Total

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Sagar Bhandari

SQUAD Afghanistan Promotion - BBL Final - Guess the Total

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Hoshang Khalil

SQUAD Pakistan Promotion - BBL Final - Guess the Total

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Ali Miqdad

SQUAD Nepal Promotion - BBL Final - Guess the Total

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Deepak Dhami

SQUADs Promotion - BBL Top Moment of 2023-24

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Rohan Eckhardt

Cricket Australia Participation Survey

Winner: Simone Brinsmead

Terms & Conditions

West Test Survey

Winner: Tyler Watson

Terms & Conditions

Fan Experience Survey

Winner: Mark Ryan

Terms & Conditions

SQUAD India Promotion - Diwali Festival

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Vishal Mehta

SQUADs Promotion - MCG Experiences

Terms & Conditions

Winners: Priyanka Nijhawan, Syeda Batool, Syed Ab and Taryn Juster

SQUAD Afghanistan Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Mõdâššír Šãhîl

Ultimate WBBL Prize Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Wendy Control

Ultimate BBL Prize Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Steve Jason Learmonth

SQUADS Promotion - Perth Stadium Experiences

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Toral Vaghela Gohil (1st Prize)
Winner: Ali Miqdad (2nd Prize)

International Post-Match Survey Promotion

Terms & Conditions

BBL|14 Post-Match Survey Promotion

Terms & Conditions

In Venue Match Experience Survey

Terms & Conditions

In Venue Interviews

Terms & Conditions

Premium Experiences Survey

Terms & Conditions

WBBL|10 Match Day Survey Promotion

Terms & Conditions

SQUAD Australia Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Judy Wood

SQUAD Nepal Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Samir Raj Bhandari

SQUAD India Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Shakti Gohil

SQUADs Promotion - Kit Week

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Shabi Hasnain

Play Cricket Week Giveaway

VIC Terms & Conditions
NSW Terms & Conditions
SA Terms & Conditions
WA Terms & Conditions
TAS Terms & Conditions
QLD Terms & Conditions
ACT Terms & Conditions

My Ashes Angle Promotion

Terms & Conditions

SQUAD England Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Ryan O'Connor

SQUAD Nepal Promotion

Terms & Conditions

Winner: Sapkota Binod