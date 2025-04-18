Nestled on the banks of the Torrens River, Adelaide Oval is one of the prettiest venues on the cricketing calendar. With its famous scoreboard still in operation and the grassy hill at the northern end of the ground routinely packed out on Test days, Adelaide offers an experience like no other in the country.

Although Adelaide Oval has been used for the Ashes for almost as long as the MCG and SCG, it has hosted significantly fewer Tests (33) than its compatriots on the east coast.

For the past decade Adelaide has routinely hosted the summer's annual day-night Test match, but for the 2025-26 Ashes series the Adelaide Test will take place during the day.