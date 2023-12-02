InMobi
The Gabba

Nicknamed 'The Gabba' due to the suburb in which it lies, Woolloongabba, Brisbane's cricketing home has seen many legendary moments over the years. 

From the 1980s until just a few seasons ago, Brisbane would host the opening Test of the Australian summer, but for the upcoming Ashes the Gabba will be second on the ticket. It's an historic time for the Gabba, which will host its first day-night Ashes Test and only third pink-ball Test overall. This will be the penultimate Ashes Test at this venue, with the Gabba set to be demolished after the 2032 Olympics. 

England have had a torrid time recently at the Gabba; they haven't won here in 39 years. 

