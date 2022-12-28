Home to the first Test match in 1877, Melbourne was also the venue of the first Ashes Test in Australia when the English returned in 1882. Almost 150 years later, the MCG has passed its own half-century of Ashes Tests (50), with Australia winning exactly half (25).

The mighty arena has slowly evolved over time and after many stand installations and renovations, is now one of the largest sporting stadiums in the world with a capacity of around 100,000 people. The Shane Warne Stand, named in honour of the Australian champion following his death in 2022, can seat approximately 45,000 people.

Melbourne hosted the 1977 centenary Test between Australia and England (although the Ashes weren’t contested in that one-off match) and it will host the 150th anniversary Test in March 2027 as well.