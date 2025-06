Built in 2017, Perth Stadium is Australia's newest Test venue. Located across the Swan River from its predecessor the WACA Ground, Perth Stadium is a slick and shiny addition that can hold 60,000 fans.

Although Perth Stadium has been in operation for Test cricket for seven years, this summer marks its first Ashes Test match. England didn't play in Western Australia on their most recent Test tour to Australia due to strict Covid protocols, with that Test played in Hobart instead.