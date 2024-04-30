The Sydney Cricket Ground is one of the oldest cricketing venues in the world, hosting two Tests in England's first Ashes tour in 1882-83. With 52 Ashes matches on its hallowed turf, the SCG has hosted more matches between the fierce rivals than any other.

It's iconic, green-roofed Members and Ladies Stands elegantly watch over the arena that now holds almost 50,000 people when packed out.

The SCG has been England's preferred ground over time, winning 42 per cent of their Ashes contests here, their best of any Australian venue.