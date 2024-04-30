InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

NRMA
Men's Ashes 2025-26

Five Tests. Two Rivals. One Epic Summer

Buy Tickets

Sydney Cricket Ground

The Sydney Cricket Ground is one of the oldest cricketing venues in the world, hosting two Tests in England's first Ashes tour in 1882-83. With 52 Ashes matches on its hallowed turf, the SCG has hosted more matches between the fierce rivals than any other. 

It's iconic, green-roofed Members and Ladies Stands elegantly watch over the arena that now holds almost 50,000 people when packed out. 

The SCG has been England's preferred ground over time, winning 42 per cent of their Ashes contests here, their best of any Australian venue.

Past Ashes Moments in Sydney

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

label.appStore.applestore label.appStore.googlestore