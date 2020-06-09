How the 1989 Ashes stars went from zeros to heroes

They were labelled the worst team to arrive on English soil but five months later Allan Border's 1989 Ashes heroes had laid the foundations for almost 20 years of world dominance.

Much-maligned after one Test series win in five-and-a-half years and still reeling from losing on home soil to England 18 months earlier, Border's men landed in London to little fanfare and some withering assessments from the local media.

It was not much better back home with former Test great Jeff Thomson sticking the boot in.

In reference to the Castlemaine campaign that was sponsoring the team, the former pace star said he didn't give them a XXXX of a chance of coming home with the urn.

Border's men on arrival in the UK. Boon was notably absent // Getty

The first Test of that 1989 tour started 31 years ago this week and against the odds Border's side pulled off a stunning 4-0 victory –matching the achievement of Don Bradman's 1948 Invincibles – a result that would've been even more comprehensive if not for the English weather.

Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh and Merv Hughes returned home as superstars and Border prevented a third successive series loss as skipper against England.

Taylor chalked up 839 runs for the series – second only to Bradman's record 974 in 1930 – and Waugh averaged almost 127, dispelling any doubts over his place in the team.

Mark Taylor and Geoff Marsh celebrate their 329-run stand at Trent Bridge // Getty

With the ball, the wholehearted Hughes ably supported the experienced Geoff Lawson and the outstanding Terry Alderman with the trio taking 89 of the 105 wickets that fell.

In addition to his bowling, Hughes managed to even endear himself to England fans with his larger than life approach on and off the field.

This even stretched to his face, replete with a froth-smothered moustache, adorning the sides of London buses in an enthusiastic endorsement of the sponsor's product.

Merv Hughes took 19 wickets in 11 innings // Getty

But the burly Victorian and David Boon, who also enjoyed a stand-out series with the bat, almost found themselves on the plane home before a ball was bowled.

Australian officials, desperate for an end to England's recent dominance, were furious after Hughes quipped in an interview Boon had already clocked up his first half-century of the series by way of in-flight consumption from Sydney.

But Lawson, who took 29 wickets in the series, said there was far more to Hughes than just being the life and soul of the change room.

David Boon leads the team song at The Oval // Getty

"There is nothing pretentious about Merv, what you saw is what you got," Lawson told AAP.

"He had a bad knee in that series, but you would never have known it, he kept coming in and bowling fast.

"With the big moustache, people saw him as a pantomime villain, but he was a very smart cricketer, knew exactly what he was doing and loved it when the crowds starting having a go at him."

Such was the gulf between the two teams, Australia used just 12 players – and kept the same side for the final five of the six Tests.

Waugh, Alderman, Border, Taylor and Marsh at Old Trafford // Getty

In comparison, England selected 29 and by the fourth Test in Manchester – where the Ashes were lost – were engulfed in the controversy of the announcement of a rebel tour to South Africa led by former skipper Mike Gatting.

Border's side tasted just two defeats in 36 matches on a tour that finished with two matches in Copenhagen after two against The Netherlands in The Hague.

Undertaking such mammoth trips is unthinkable in the modern game, but Lawson said playing continuously was key to the team's success.

Dean Jones on his way to 157 at Edgbaston // Getty

"Our theory was to not change a winning team," he said.

"It was a pretty fundamental theory, there wasn't that much thought put into it, it was just play what is in front of you.

"After winning in Leeds we were playing the next day against Lancashire and after we won at Old Trafford we played the next day against Notts.

"Can you imagine them doing that now?

Allan Border hit 442 runs at 73.66 on the tour // Getty

"Australia chopped and changed and didn't win the last series over there because they dropped Mitchell Starc for the last Test at The Oval after retaining the Ashes.

"England is the best place in the world to play when the weather is good. It's not too hot, the wickets are soft and you are not playing on a piece of concrete like at the Adelaide Oval."

While Alderman received the plaudits for his 41 wickets, Lawson had one of the best Tests of his career at Old Trafford with nine wickets for the match.

"It was a great Test for me, I was named man of the match and we won the Ashes back, it doesn't get much better," he said.

Terry Alderman's 41 wickets came at just 17.36 // Getty

"Terry was fantastic, he hardly had a day where he didn't bowl badly. We all took turns to take wickets.

"AB just had the confidence in no matter who he threw the ball to he was going to get a result."

After retaining the urn in Manchester, the ultimate humiliation was meted out on day one of the fifth at Trent Bridge as openers Taylor and Geoff Marsh batted the whole day to close on 0-301.

Waugh set the tone with 177no in the opening Test // Getty

The pair added a further 28 runs on day two in what remains the highest opening stand in Ashes history as England were ground into submission en route to an innings and 180 run-defeat.

"We'd won the Ashes ... there was lots of turmoil in the England camp ... and we don't lose a wicket for the whole day," Lawson said.

"It was absolutely demoralising for them."

Where are the 1989 Ashes winners now?

Australia used just 12 players when winning the 1989 Ashes 4-0 – here's what they are up to now.

The 1989 Australian Ashes touring party // Getty

Mark Taylor: Border's successor as skipper has been part of Channel Nine's commentary teams for more than 20 years. Has twice served as director of Cricket Australia and remains a highly-respected figure in the game both at home and overseas. Series record: Runs: 839, average: 83.9

Geoff Marsh: Coached Australia's World Cup-winning side in 1999 before taking up similar roles with Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and in the IPL. Now working as assistant coach at Western Australia. Series record: Runs: 347, average 31.5

David Boon: Played on for Tasmania and Durham after his international retirement in 1996 and went on to become a national selector and general manager of Tasmania. Now employed by the ICC as one of the seven members of the elite match referees panel. Series record: Runs: 442, average: 55.25

Allan Border (c): Since retiring in 1994 Border has worked both as a selector and a commentator in addition to his business commitments. The medal awarded to Australia's best men's player each year bears his name. Series record: Runs 442, average: 73.6

Dean Jones: Has been employed as commentator for Indian TV for many years and remains an outspoken voice on the game. Coaches in the Pakistan Super League. Recently returned his Victoria life membership in protest at how Cricket Victoria was being run, including being snubbed for a coaching role. Series record: Runs: 556, average: 70.75

Steve Waugh: Returned to cricket as a mentor to the Australia team for last year's Ashes series having spent his life away from the game working with his various charities. Was enshrined in the ICC Hall of Fame in 2010. Series record: Runs: 506, ave: 126.5, wickets 2.

Ian Healy (wk): The former Queensland stumper worked for the Nine Network for 20 years, before moving to Fox Cricket, in addition to running a highly successful chain of car washes around Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Series record: Runs 103; average: 17.6, catches 14

Trevor Hohns: Played five Tests in the 1989 Ashes, but was not selected again. Returned to his role as chairman of selectors in 2016 having filled the position during Australia's record 16-Test winning streak, in addition to the 1999 and 2003 World Cup triumphs. Also runs a successful sporting goods business in Queensland. Series record: Wickets: 11 at 27, runs 127.

Merv Hughes: After last playing Test cricket in 1994, he was a national selector for four years from 2005 before a stint starring in reality TV shows. Now a hugely popular tour group host for Aussie fans following the Test team all over the world. Series record: Wickets: 19 at 32.36; runs 127.

Geoff Lawson: Combined international and domestic coaching with media work continuously since retiring from first-class cricket in 1992. Returned to the NSW coaching team in 2013 and last year worked with the Toronto Nationals in Canada's Global T20 league. Series record: Wickets: 29 at 27,27; runs: 115.

Terry Alderman: Works regularly in the WA media and as a corporate event speaker. Series record: Wickets: 41 at 17.36

Greg Campbell: Uncle of former Test skipper Ricky Ponting, the Tasmanian has been employed as CEO of Cricket PNG since 2011. Series record: Wickets: 1

Bobby Simpson (head coach): Coached Lancashire and Leicestershire and took the Netherlands to the 2007 World Cup after leaving the Australian role in 1996. Also spent time working as a consultant to India before retiring in 2008.