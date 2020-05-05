Top 20 in 2020: The best Test moments, No.2

We continue our countdown of the most memorable moments in Test cricket on Australian soil this century

Andrew Ramsey

5 May 2020, 04:00 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo