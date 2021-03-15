Steve Waugh, Kolkata and the myth of the follow-on

Statistics show that despite Australia’s historic loss to India at Eden Gardens in 2001, their captains have not grown more reluctant to enforce the follow-on in the two decades since

Andrew Ramsey

15 March 2021, 07:28 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

