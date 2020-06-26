State squads: All the ins and outs for the 2020-21 season

*Denotes a Cricket Australia contracted player

Australian Capital Territory

Playing only in the senior women's competition, the Women’s National Cricket League, the ACT have made a handful of changes to their squad from last season and are expected to name their new coach and captain next week.

Left-hander batter Rebecca Carter joins from Melbourne club cricket, 18-year-old Olivia Porter heads south from Sydney while Allison McGrath, a bowling allrounder from Newcastle, has also signed on.

Leg-spinner Madeline Penna has also earned a contract having played a role with the side late last season.

The Meteors have said goodbye to Anna Lanning, who has re-joined Victoria, while former Australia fast bowler Sarah Coyte is also among the four omissions.

ACT Meteors Squad

Maitlan Brown, Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Katie Mack, Allison McGrath, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Angela Reakes, Amy Yates

In: Rebecca Carter, Allison McGrath, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter

Out: Anna Lanning (Victoria), Isabelle Afaras, Sarah Coyte, Claire Koski

New South Wales

The Blues have added two internationals to their squad for this season, with Australia’s limited-overs spinner Adam Zampa and fast bowler Chris Tremain returning to their home state.

QUICK SINGLE Blues name squad stacked with 13 internationals

Zampa has sighted a desire to improve his red-ball cricket as the main motivation behind the move, while Tremain has returned from Victoria to be closer to his family.

Young opener Daniel Solway has also earned his first full contract after impressing last season.

Former Test spinner Steve O’Keefe (retired) is one of seven omissions from the contract list, while last season’s Marsh Sheffield Shield champions boast seven CA contracted players on their list.

QUICK SINGLE Johnson returns home as Kiwi veteran joins Tassie

The Breakers have added big-hitting seam bowler Sammy-Jo Johnson from Queensland, the Lismore girl returning to her home state for family reasons.

The signing of Johnson offsets the loss of veteran quicks Sarah Aley and Rene Farrell, who have both retired, while top-order batter Naomi Stalenberg has joined Tasmania.

New South Wales Men's Squad

Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins*, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood*, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon*, Nathan McAndrew, Peter Nevill, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Steve Smith*, Daniel Solway, Mitchell Starc*, Chris Tremain, David Warner*, Adam Zampa*

Rookies: Oliver Davies, Ryan Hadley, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Tanveer Sangha

In: Chris Tremain (Victoria), Adam Zampa (South Australia), Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Solway,

Out: Steve O’Keefe (retired), Nick Bertus, Daniel Fallins, Ryan Gibson, Chad Sammutt, Greg West, Param Uppal

New South Wales Women's Squad

Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner*, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes*, Alyssa Healy*, Emma Hughes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

In: Sammy-Jo Johnson (Queensland), Emma Hughes, Anika Learoyd

Out: Naomi Stalenberg (Tasmania), Sarah Aley (retired), Rene Farrell (retired), Saskia Horley

Queensland

There’s been only minimal change at Queensland in the off-season, with both the Bulls and the Fire banking on youth to cover the loss of some established stars.

The Fire have lost a quartet of players from last year, with Kirby Short (retired), Sammy-Jo Johnson (NSW), Jemmy Barsby and Josie Dooley (both South Australia) all leaving the state.

QUICK SINGLE Jonassen named Fire skipper as big names depart

Teenagers Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston and Caitlin Mair, who are all still in high school, have signed on for their first major contracts.

For the Bulls, last season’s leading Shield wicket-taker Cameron Gannon has departed to take up a long-term deal with Western Australia, while England-born batsman Charlie Hemphrey has returned to the UK to join Glamorgan.

The new rookies are Benji Floros, the 22-year-old pace-bowling younger brother of ex-Queensland player Jason Floros, 23-year-old left-arm wrist spinner Jack Wood and left-handed batter Jack Clayton.

QUICK SINGLE Bulls brimming with batting talent for summer ahead

The Bulls are stacked with batting talent, with CA contracted pair Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne combining with skipper Usman Khawaja and young openers Matthew Renshaw and Bryce Street to form a logjam of options at the top of the order.

Queensland Men's Squad

Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Joe Burns*, Brendan Doggett, Blake Edwards, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne*, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood

Rookies: Jack Clayton, Benji Floros, Corey Hunter, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans

In: Jack Clayton, Benji Floros, Jack Wood

Out: Cameron Gannon (Western Australia), Charlie Hemphrey (Glamorgan), Alister McDermott, Jack Prestwidge

Queensland Women's Squad

Tess Cooper, Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen*, Delissa Kimmince*, Charli Knott, Caitlin Mair, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney*, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

In: Tess Cooper, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Caitlin Mair, Georgia Voll,

Out: Jemma Barsby (South Australia), Josie Dooley (South Australia), Sammy-Jo Johnson (New South Wales), Kirby Short (retired), Haidee Birkett

South Australia

The Redbacks have lost two frontline spinners in the off-season with Adam Zampa returning home to NSW and Tom Andrews joining Tasmania. It leaves young leggie Lloyd Pope to carry the spin-bowling duties alongside experienced seam bowlers Chadd Sayers, Joe Mennie and Dan Worrall.

QUICK SINGLE Summer of Pope looms after SA spin exits

Former WA player Will Bosisto has earned a full contract after changing states last year, while Australia Under-19 representatives Liam Scott and Corey Kelly have earned rookie contracts.

Alex Ross is among the seven players who won’t return while Travis Head, Alex Carey and Kane Richardson are the three CA contracted players on SA’s list.

The elevation of Tahlia McGrath alongside Megan Schutt onto CA’s contract list has allowed the Scorpions to bring in some new talent, with ambidextrous spinner Jemma Barsby and rising wicketkeeping star Josie Dooley joining from Queensland.

Middle-order batter Courtney Webb has also arrived from Tasmania.

QUICK SINGLE Scorpions raid Queensland to add fire to WNCL squad

The Redbacks are still without a head coach following the departure of Jamie Siddons last summer, with the findings of a review from former Australia batsman Mike Hussey expected to be announced next week.

South Australia Men's Squad

Wes Agar, Will Bosisto, Alex Carey*, Tom Cooper, Brad Davis, Daniel Drew, Callum Ferguson, David Grant, Travis Head*, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Conor McInerney, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Kane Richardson*, Luke Robins, Chadd Sayers, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter, Daniel Worrall

Rookies: Jacob Dickman, Corey Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Tim Oakley, Liam Scott

In: Will Bosisto, Brad Davis, Daniel Drew, Corey Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott

Out: Tom Andrews (Tasmania), Adam Zampa (New South Wales), John Dalton, Spencer Johnson, Patrick Page Jnr, Ben Pengelley, Alex Ross

South Australia Women's Squad

Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma De Broughe, Eliza Doddridge, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Brooke Harris, Tahlia McGrath* Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

In: Jemma Barsby (Queensland), Josie Dooley (Queensland), Courtney Webb (Tasmania), Brooke Harris

Out: Shae Daley, Stacey Oates, Tabatha Saville

Tasmania

The Tassie men’s side pulled off arguably the recruit of the off-season, luring former Test quick Peter Siddle to the Apple Isle after a hugely successful career at Victoria.

They’ve also boosted their spin stocks by signing left-armer Tom Andrews from South Australia.

George Bailey (retired) headlines the list of outs along with former Australia ODI quick Gurinder Sandhu and World Cup winner James Faulkner, with the latter telling cricket.com.au he remains part of Tasmania’s plans for the Marsh One-Day Cup.

The women’s side have welcomed some big names as well, headlined by New Zealand veteran Rachel Priest, who recently retired from international cricket.

QUICK SINGLE Love and opportunity lead to Tassie sea change

Allrounder Heather Graham has also joined from Western Australia, while Naomi Stalenberg signs on from NSW.

Tasmania have also announced a new coaching set-up in their men's program, with Jeff Vaughan taking on the head coach role in both formats, working under Adam Griffith, who is now Director of Coaching as well as head coach of the Hobart Hurricanes in the KFC BBL.

Tasmania Men's Squad

Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tim Paine*, Alex Pyecroft, Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade*, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Mac Wright.

Rookies: Iain Carlisle, Jarrod Freeman, Keegan Oates, Mitch Owen, Tim Ward, Jack White

In: Tom Andrews (South Australia), Peter Siddle (Victoria), Mitch Owen

Out: George Bailey (retired), Alex Bevilaqua, James Faulkner, Simon Milenko, Gurinder Sandhu, Sean Willis

Tasmania Women's Squad

Chloe Abel, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey*, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Corrine Hall, Brooke Hepburn, Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson. Belinda Vakarewa

Ins: Heather Graham (Western Australia), Rachel Priest (New Zealand), Naomi Stalenberg (New South Wales), Chloe Abel, Amy Smith

Outs: Courtney Webb (South Australia), Stefanie Daffara, Erin Fazackerley, Katelyn Fryett, Emma Manix-Geeves

Victoria

One of the biggest moves of the off-season has been the arrival of Irishwoman Kim Garth at Victoria, who has joined the squad as an overseas player.

The right-armer, who plans to become an Australian resident and qualify to play for her adopted country, joins a star-studded list headlined by six CA contracted players including Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

Victoria’s spin depth has been hit with the departures of leg-spinners Alana King (Western Australia) and Kristen Beams (retired), although World Cup winning duo Georgia Wareham and Molly Strano mean the Vics still have some enviable slow-bowling talent to choose from.

On the men’s front, experienced fast bowlers Peter Siddle (Tasmania) and Chris Tremain (NSW) have departed along with left-armer Jackson Coleman (delisted) and veteran Andrew Fekete (retired), while young leg-spinner Wil Parker has turned down a chance to enter the Australian Football League player draft, signing a two-year deal to stay in cricket.

WA’s Simon Mackin and Queensland’s Jack Prestwidge have also made the move to Melbourne and while they have not been contracted, they can earn an upgrade through appearances in the senior Victorian side.

QUICK SINGLE How COVID helped cricket secure a football talent

The Victorian men’s team are still without a head coach for the 2020-21 season while Lachlan Stevens, who was the interim head coach of the men’s side last summer, has taken over the women’s team.

Victoria Men's Squad

Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch*, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell*, Jono Merlo, Tom O'Connell, Wil Parker, James Pattinson*, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland.

Rookies: Brody Couch, Sam Elliott, Tom Jackson, Cameron McClure, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe

In: Brody Couch, Tom Jackson, Cameron McClure, Todd Murphy, Wil Parker

Out: Peter Siddle (Tasmania), Chris Tremain (New South Wales), Andrew Fekete (retired), Aaron Ayre, Jackson Coleman, Ed Newman, Jake Reed, Eamonn Vines

Victoria Women's Squad

Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Meg Lanning*, Sophie Molineux*, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry*, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland*, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham*

In: Kim Garth (Ireland), Anna Lanning (ACT), Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Zoe Griffiths

Out: Alana King (Western Australia), Kristen Beams (retired), Rhiann O'Donnell, Chloe Rafferty

Western Australia

The absence of limited-overs internationals Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye are the biggest surprises on the WA men’s list, although the state has been boosted by the recruitment of Queensland’s Cameron Gannon, last season’s leading Shield wicket taker.

WA are desperate to end their long drought without a Shield title so have jettisoned white-ball bowlers Coulter-Nile and Tye, with the former telling cricket.com.au this week he will look to rejuvenate his one-day career at another state after he was the leading wicket-taker in WA’s Marsh Cup win last season.

Tye has opted to remain in the state and remains part of their Marsh Cup plans, while fellow quick Simon Mackin has moved to Melbourne.

The WA women’s side have a new coach in the form of former England spinner Becky Grundy, while leg-spinner Alana King has joined from Victoria.

QUICK SINGLE 'Disappointed' NCN eyes state switch after WA axing

Star allrounder Heather Graham has moved to Tasmania for personal reasons, while Kiwi international Sophie Devine as well as Kath Hempenstall and Ashlee King have also dropped off the list.

Western Australia Men's Squad

Ashton Agar*, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Jake Carder, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh*, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Liam O'Connor, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson*, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman

Rookies: Sam Fanning, Bradley Hope, Corey Rocchiccioli

In: Cameron Gannon (Queensland), Liam O'Connor, Corey Rocchiccioli

Out: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Simon Mackin, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

Western Australia Women's Squad

Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie

In: Alana King (Victoria), Zoe Britcliffe, Georgia Wylie

Out: Heather Graham (Tasmania), Sophie Devine, Kath Hempenstall, Ashlee King

