State squads: All the ins and outs for the 2020-21 season

A state-by-state look at all the off-season player movement ahead of this summer's Marsh Sheffield Shield, Marsh One-Day Cup and WNCL competitions

Martin Smith

26 June 2020, 01:27 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo