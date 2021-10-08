ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

No free-to-air broadcast for Australia's World Cup run

Foxtel and Kayo have exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 T20 World Cup, making it the first men's World Cup in 11 years to not be on free-to-air television

Dave Middleton

8 October 2021, 08:06 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo