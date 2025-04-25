On the Cane Train: Hobart's history of BBL imports

We take a look back at the iconic internationals the Hobart Hurricanes have brought in over the years

One of the most important aspect of the Big Bash League's success has been its rich history of international players.

From BBL|14 onwards, clubs have also been able to sign an overseas player pre-draft to a multi-year contract, adding an extra dimension to each club's recruitment plans.

After 14 seasons of BBL, we're looking back, club-by-club, at every import that has turned out in the Big Bash, memorable or otherwise.

Adelaide Strikers | Brisbane Heat | Hobart Hurricanes | Melbourne Renegades | Melbourne Stars | Perth Scorchers | Sydney Sixers | Sydney Thunder

History of overseas signings

BBL|01: Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Owais Shah BBL|02: Owais Shah, Scott Styris BBL|03: Shoaib Malik, Owais Shah BBL|04: Tim Bresnan, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik, Daren Sammy BBL|05: Daren Sammy, Kumar Sangarakkara BBL|06: Stuart Broad, Kumar Sangarakkara BBL|07: Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills BBL|08: Qais Ahmad, Jofra Archer, Johan Botha BBL|09: Qais Ahmad, David Miller BBL|10: Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Keemo Paul BBL|11: Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Lammonby, Jordan Thompson BBL|12: Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Zak Crawley, Shadab Khan, James Neesham BBL|13: Corey Anderson, Sam Hain, Chris Jordan BBL|14: Chris Jordan, Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil

The players (sorted by matches played)

Jofra Archer (England)

Seasons: BBL|07 – BBL|08 P 27 | W 34 | BB 3-15 | Econ 7.72 | Avg 23.26

Jofra Archer’s signing ahead of BBL|07 didn’t exactly make headlines at the time, but the fast bowler became a headline act before his first tournament was done. He finished BBL|07 with 16 wickets (equal third most) which included some match-winning performances, so it was no surprise that he returned the follow season. Unfortunately for the BBL, such was his success for the Hurricanes that national commitments (and injuries) ensured that there would be no third season in the Big Bash for the crowd-favourite.

From the Vault: Ice-cool Archer bowls 'Canes to victory

Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)

Seasons: BBL|10 – BBL|11 P 22 | W 22 | BB 3-32 | Econ 7.70 | Avg 29.82

After two impressive seasons with the Stars, Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was poached by the Hurricanes for BBL|10. Since joining Hobart, he’s averaged a wicket every game, taking multiple wickets on eight occasions. Batters may be becoming a little more familiar with his fast leg-spin however, with his economy rate rising from the 7.10 runs per over he conceded in his time at the Stars.

Sandeep's three consigns Renegades to big loss

Owais Shah (England)

Seasons: BBL|01 – BBL|03 P 22 | Runs 472 | HS 69 | SR 126.88 | Avg 36.31 | 50s 2

Experienced English batter Owais Shah was a fixture in England's T20 team and had been plundering runs for Middlesex since the format's inception. He was a sensational recruit for the Hurricanes in the BBL|01 hitting 282 runs, the fourth-most in the competition. That included five consecutive scores of over 30, including his 69 against the Heat at the Gabba that almost delivered a famous victory. Unfortunately, his season finished with a duck as the Hurricanes were bundled out in the semi-final. Shah’s next two seasons failed to reach the same heights, producing just 190 runs at a strike rate of a tick over 100 prompting Hobart to look elsewhere for BBL|04.

From the Vault: Shah shines but Canes lose last-ball thriller

Chris Jordan (England)

Seasons: BBL|13, BBL|14 P 19 | Runs 194 | HS 59 | SR 152.76 | Avg 24.25 | 50s 1 W 16 | BB 3-19 | Econ 8.87 | Avg 35.94

Chris Jordan made the Hurricanes his fifth BBL club when he joined them for BBL|13, after previously representing Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers. He had an excellent debut season with bat and ball, which included a stunning 59 off 20 balls from No.8 against the Scorchers and 3-19 from four overs against eventual champions Brisbane Heat. In BBL|14 he was instrumental in the club's run to their first championship, excelling as the Hurricanes' yorker specialist, always tasked with bowling the toughest overs and normally walking away on top.

02:08 Play video Jordan saves Hobart with fastest ever Hurricanes fifty

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Seasons: BBL|08 - BBL|09 P 17 | W 19 | BB 4-12 | Econ 8.00 | Avg 26.11

Qais Ahmad got a gig at the end of BBL|08 following the retirement of Johan Botha and in his first three matches (one of which was a semi-final) he had already taken seven wickets. He returned for the full BBL|09 and began with a bang, taking 4-12 against the Sixers which included unforgettable somersault celebrations. The leg-spinner’s final five matches netted only one wicket and he went unsigned for BBL|10 before penning a deal with the Stars the following year.

Show-Qais! Afghan prodigy does it all in Alice

David Miller (South Africa)

Season: BBL|09 P 14 | Runs 198 | HS 90 | SR 131.13 | Avg 22.00 | 50s 1

The South African big hitter came into the BBL with a reputation of dominating the best attacks in the world with a strong record in both international cricket and the IPL. However, things didn’t go to plan for the Hurricanes recruit. His only score above 25 from his 12 innings was a blazing 90 not out, but his tournament also included six single-figure scores. As a result, Hobart finished second last on the table and the Protea did not return for BBL|10.

Miller goes berserk in Launceston

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Seasons: BBL|05 – BBL|06 P 13 | Runs 173 | HS 43 | SR 120.14 | Avg 14.42

After dominating the 2015 ODI World Cup with over 500 runs, Kumar Sangakkara loomed as the biggest signing in the BBL’s history. However, things didn’t pan out that way for the Hurricanes and the Sri Lanka legend. Despite making a first-ball duck in his first outing, the left-hander showed his enormous class with 43 off 31 balls in his second match to give hope to the fans in purple. But, after finishing the campaign with four straight single-figure scores, it was an underwhelming tournament. Sangakkara returned for BBL|06 but his results didn’t improve, eventually getting dropped from the teamand watching the end of the season from the sidelines.

Sangakkara's entertaining knock

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Seasons: BBL|03 – BBL|04 P 12 | Runs 143 | HS 42 | SR 115.32 | Avg 14.30 W 11 | BB 3-37 | Econ 7.54 | Avg 24.00

Allrounder Shoaib Malik came into the Hurricanes’ lineup and played every game of BBL|03, but he struggled to find any form with the bat, passing 20 just once. However his bowling was tidy, taking eight wickets. The Pakistan international then got an extra three matches at the end of BBL|04, as a replacement player for Alex Hales, which included his best outing as a Hurricane, 42 and three-fa against the Heat. Although his numbers in Australia were lean, Malik’s best performances in purple came in the 2014 Champions League, when he smashed 172 runs in five innings.

Jordan Thompson (England)

Season: BBL|11 P 11 | Runs 52 | HS 15 | SR 152.94 | Avg 7.43 W 8 | BB 3-24 | Econ 9.00 | Avg 21.38

After COVID-19 protocols ruled him out of the first match of the season, Yorkshire’s Jordan Thompson proved he could be a handy bowler in the right conditions, taking two bags of three wickets. But he only once bowled his full allotment of four overs, which resulted in seven wicketless innings. While his batting down the order wasn’t called upon too often, his strike rate of over 150 was excellent for a number seven.

Thompson's tricks on display in three-wicket haul

Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Season: BBL|10 P 10 | Runs 258 | HS 55 | SR 127.09 | Avg 25.80 | 50s 1

South African Colin Ingram made a return to the league in BBL|10 after representing the Strikers in BBL|07 and BBL|08. He was fairly consistent, making double figures in every innings, but he only made two scores over 30, and they came in his first three games. As a result of this form slump, he lost his spot in the XI to fellow import Will Jacks for the final four games of the season.

Hobart's Bulldozer rolls in for early-season demolition work

Dawid Malan (England)

Season: BBL|10 P 10 | Runs 265 | HS 75 | SR 113.73 | Avg 26.50

Fresh off being crowned the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world, Dawid Malan was signed by the Hurricanes to make a big impact in BBL|10. The Englishman repaid the faith early on with a match-winning 75 against the Stars in just his third game. But things went downhill thereafter, failing to reach 50 in his following seven innings. While 265 wasn’t a bad campaign by any stretch, the most disappointing thing about Malan’s tournament was his strike rate of just over 110, far too low for a player of his quality.

Malan lives up to top billing with crucial 75

Tymal Mills (England)

Season: BBL|07 P 10 | W 9 | BB 2-42 | Econ 9.72 | Avg 43.22

While Jofra Archer was a raging success, the Hurricanes’ other international player for BBL|07 was fellow Englishman Tymal Mills. The left-armer was often expensive and lost his spot in the side ahead of the finals series to young quick Riley Meredith. Mills, who signed a two-year deal with the club, was supposed to feature in BBL|08 as well, but injured his hamstring in a warm-up match which ruled him out for the entire tournament.

Daren Sammy (West Indies)

Seasons: BBL|04 – BBL|05 P 10 | Runs 123 | HS 38 | SR 150.00 | Avg 24.60 W 3 | BB 1-8 | Econ 9.17 | Avg 73.33

Talk about fan favourite. Daren Sammy instantly won over the Hurricanes faithful in his first match when he blazed an incredible 38 not out off only 12 balls against the Stars at the MCG. With an unorthodox technique, incredible power, mid-pitch shazams and a beaming smile, it was impossible not to enjoy watching Sammy go about his business. While his bowling was largely ineffective, the West Indian’s exploits down the order and on-field attitude made him a must-watch player in BBL|04 and BBL|05.

From the Vault: Sammy gets inventive to smash Stars

Asif Ali (Pakistan)

Seasons: BBL|12 P 10 | Runs 79 | HS 41 | SR 133.89 | Avg 9.87

Asif Ali came into the BBL with a reputation of someone who could turn a game with a couple of swings of the bat, and in his third game, we saw a glimpse of that. His 13-ball knock against the Sixers contained three sixes as he made 41 in the Canes' narrow loss. The rest of his tournament was a disaster, however, failing to pass 10 in his seven other innings.

01:53 Play video Asif gives Sixers a scare with whirlwind 13-ball 41

Corey Anderson (USA)

Seasons: BBL|13 P 9 | Runs 110 | HS 41no | SR 92.43 | Avg 22.00 W 2 | BB 2-10 | Econ 6.35 | Avg 27.00

The New Zealand-turned-USA international was an interesting selection for the Hurricanes who had more-or-less been unsighted in T20 cricket for the couple of years prior. Despite his vast experience, he wasn’t ever able to get going with the bat, with his best score of 41 coming at almost a run-a-ball.

Stuart Broad (England)

Season: BBL|06 P 8 | W 8 | BB 2-35 | Econ 8.20 | Avg 30.25

With no Test duties for the 2016-17 summer, England legend Stuart Broad was a big coup for the Hurricanes for BBL|06. He played all of the ‘Canes matches but they managed only three wins for the season. While he averaged one wicket per match, he didn’t have the impact that Hobart fans would have hoped for, but he dealt with hostile crowds all around the country with aplomb. Interestingly, Broad hasn’t played T20 cricket of any kind since, deciding to prioritise red-ball cricket.

England Test legend Stuart Broad averaged one wicket per match in the BBL // Getty

Will Jacks (England)

Season: BBL|10 P 8 | Runs 79 | HS 34 | SR 114.49 | Avg 9.88 W 1 | BB 1-9 | Econ 8.75 | Avg 35.00

Surrey opener Will Jacks came to the Hurricanes to provide versatility and another bowling option with his part-time off-spin. But three ducks in his first five innings resulted in him being dropped down the order, and even left out of the XI for an extended period. He chipped in with only four overs of spin, taking the solitary wicket.

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|01 P 8 | W 15 | BB 4-22 | Econ 8.01 | Avg 17.00

After impressing with Tasmania in the final year of the state-based Big Bash, it was a no-brainer for the Hurricanes to select paceman Rana Naved-ul-Hasan. With a back-of-the-hand slower ball and an accurate yorker, the Pakistan international took 15 wickets in BBL|01, the most of any bowler, including 4-22 against the Sixers. However in a great shame for the ‘Canes and the league, it would be Rana’s only BBL campaign.

From the Vault: 'The Flying Doormat' too smart for Sixers

Zak Crawley (England)

Seasons: BBL|12 P 8 | Runs 185 | HS 54no | SR 117.83 | Avg 26.42 | 50s 1

Highly regarded by England, opener Zak Crawley didn’t open for the Hurricanes and instead was used at first or second drop in his first Big Bash season. His 54no off 28 on debut got tongues wagging for potentially the pick of the summer, but he only passed 30 on one more occasion and his strike rate dropped away significantly. He would join the Perth Scorchers the following year.

00:59 Play video Sprawling Crawley's brilliant direct-hit gets Renshaw

Sam Hain (England)

Seasons: BBL|13 P 7 | Runs 79 | HS 51 | SR 108.21 | Avg 11.28 | 50s 1

Middle order batter Hain was picked up following a brilliant T20 Blast for Warwickshire in 2023 having played for the Brisbane Heat the summer earlier. Aside from a 36-ball 51 against the Renegades, things didn’t come together for the No.4 batter, whose other scores read 3, 0, 14, 11, 0, 0. He wasn’t retained for the following year.

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

Seasons: BBL|12 P 7 | Runs 61 | HS 26 | SR 107.01 | Avg 15.25 W 7 | BB 2-19 | Econ 8.12 | Avg 37.71

Faheem's tournament began in crushing fashion, conceding 61 from 3.3 overs as Striker Matt Short powered to a stunning century in Adelaide. But things improved after that for the bowling allrounder, with economical returns like 1-22 from four and 2-19 from four, both against the Heat. The Hurricanes missed the finals and looked elsewhere for their international talent the following summer.

Harry Brook (England)

Season: BBL|11 P 7 | Runs 44 | HS 22 | SR 75.86 | Avg 6.29

Middle-order batter Harry Brook had a strong Hundred competition for the Northern Superchargers so hopes were high when he joined Hobart. After missing the first few games due to be being in the England Lions squad, Brook managed only nine runs in his first four innings and was dropped by the midway point of the season.

Alex Hales (England)

Season: BBL|04 P 5 | Runs 71 | HS 34 | SR 118.33 | Avg 11.83

Four seasons into the BBL and Englishman Hales was already at his third club, this time the Hobart Hurricanes. Things didn’t click for the big-hitting right-hander in his five games, with the exception of his 34 off 23 balls in the Hurricanes’ successful chase of 209 against the Heat in Hobart. Hales left the BBL early after being called up to England’s T20 squad.

Alex Hales had a short stint in purple // Getty

Scott Styris (New Zealand)

Season: BBL|02 P 5 | Runs 26 | HS 24 | SR 113.04 | Avg 8.67 W 2 | BB 1-25 | Econ 8.63 | Avg 57.50

The New Zealander’s only Big Bash campaign was interrupted by not one by two trips back to his homeland to play for Northern Districts in New Zealand's T20 competition, the HRV Cup. As a result, he had a limited impact with bat and ball.

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Seasons: BBL|14 P 5 | Runs 103 | HS 38 | SR 115.73 | Avg 20.60

Windies gun Hope came into the tournament with high hopes after being chosen with the fifth pick in the BBL|14 International Player Draft, but would only feature in five matches before joining the UAE's ILT20 league. Hope struck a beautiful 37 off 22 against the Strikers but otherwise it was slim pickings for the right hander, batting at a strike rate of below 100 in three of his other innings.

James Neesham (New Zealand)

Seasons: BBL|12 P 5 | Runs 62 | HS 28 | SR 144.18 | Avg 12.40 W 1 | BB 1-8 | Econ 9.80 | Avg 49.00

Hobart's gamble on Neesham as their lower-order hitter for BBL|12 didn't really pay off as the Kiwi international struggled to perform in purple. His best knock came when he was promoted to open against the Renegades, hitting 28 off 19 balls with a couple of sixes. But with only five matches under his belt, Neesham left the BBL to link up with the SA20 league in South Africa.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Seasons: BBL|12 P 5 | Runs 58 | HS 22 | SR 107.40 | Avg 11.60 W 7 | BB 3-20 | Econ 7.57 | Avg 20.57

A genuine match-winner, Shadab Khan was a great addition for the Hurricanes for BBL|12 and showed why with cameos with the bat and consistent wickets with the ball. Unfortunately, a finger injury ended his tournament after only five matches.

Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan)

Seasons: BBL|114 P 5 | W 6 | BB 2-22 | Econ 9.45 | Avg 17.33

The latest Afghan spinner to grace the BBL, Waqar Salamkheil was an astute signing by the Hurricanes as a replacement player for Bangladesh's Rishad Hossein. He took six wickets in four innings, including a memorable googly to Kurtis Patterson, before he left the competition to join the ILT20 in early January.

Tim Bresnan (England)

Season: BBL|04 P 4 | W 4 | BB 3-18 | Econ 8.43 | Avg 29.50

Tim Bresnan came into the Hobart squad during BBL|04 after Daren Sammy’s season ended early with injury. Despite Bresnan taking 3-18 off four overs against the Scorchers, the Hurricanes lost their last two games and missed the finals. The England international’s other three matches netted him only one wicket.

Tim Bresnan putting in a big effort for the Hurricanes // Getty

Tom Lammonby (England)

Season: BBL|11 P 3 | Runs 0 | HS 0 | SR 0.00 | Avg 0.00 W 0 | BB 0-10 | Econ 10.00 | Avg n/a

Somerset batter Tom Lammonby was on hand to fill in for the Hurricanes for the opening few matches of BBL|11, with Brook away on England Lions duty and Jordan Thompson a COVID close contact. After making a duck and going wicketless in his first game, he wasn’t required to bat or bowl in his next two matches, making for a sorry looking stat sheet.

Keemo Paul (West Indies)

Season: BBL|10 P 2 | W 1 | BB 1-41 | Econ 13.60 | Avg 68.00

A regular in the West Indies’ T20 lineup, Keemo Paul couldn’t find his feet in the BBL from his limited chances. The big-hitting fast bowler conceded 27 from two overs in his first match and 41 runs from three in his second. After these two underwhelming performances, Paul wasn’t chosen again.

Jordan Cox (England)

Season: BBL|11 P 1 | Runs 10 | HS 10 | SR 83.33 | Avg 10.00

Already in Australia playing grade cricket, Jordan Cox got the call-up to play in the Hurricanes’ season opener due to the absence of Harry Brook and Jordan Thompson. His 10 runs came off 12 balls but his most memorable moment came when he ran out Chris Jordan from the deep with a direct hit.