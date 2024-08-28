Striking gold: Adelaide's history of Big Bash imports

For six seasons, the Strikers brought in arguably the best overseas player ever to play in the men's Big Bash

Another Big Bash Draft is almost upon us as the league's eight clubs ramp up their preparations for KFC BBL|14 by adding at least two overseas players to their list for the coming season.

From BBL|14 onwards, clubs have also been able to sign an overseas player pre-draft to a multi-year contract, with Adelaide Strikers signing England Test batter Ollie Pope for their next two campaigns.

After 13 seasons of BBL, we're looking back, club-by-club, at every import that has turned out in the Big Bash, memorable or otherwise.

History of overseas signings

BBL|01: Johan Botha, James Franklin, Alfonso Thomas BBL|02: Johan Botha, Saeed Ajmal, Kieron Pollard BBL|03: Johan Botha, Shakib Al Hasan, Alex Hales BBL|04: Johan Botha, Kieron Pollard, Ryan ten Doeschate BBL|05: Mahela Jayawardene, Adil Rashid BBL|06: Chris Jordan, Kieron Pollard, Ish Sodhi BBL|07: Rashid Khan, Colin Ingram BBL|08: Rashid Khan, Colin Ingram BBL|09: Rashid Khan, Phil Salt BBL|10: Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Phil Salt BBL|11: Rashid Khan, Ian Cockbain, George Garton BBL|12: Rashid Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Hose BBL|13: Adam Hose, David Payne, Jamie Overton BBL|14: Ollie Pope

The players (sorted by matches played)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Seasons: BBL|07 – BBL|12 M: 69 | Runs: 403 | HS: 40 | SR: 150.37 | Ave: 11.85 Wkts: 98 | BBI: 6-17 | Econ: 6.44 | Ave: 17.51 | 5WI: 1

The Afghanistan international can certainly lay claim to being the BBL's best ever import, having been a constant feature since BBL|07. With 98 wickets, he is comfortably the most prolific international bowler. The leg-spinner’s best figures of 6-17 are the third-best in BBL history, he took a memorable hat-trick against the Sixers and has consistently been one of the hardest bowlers to get away. His batting has also proved to be surprisingly useful on several occasions, including the thrilling New Year's Eve match against the Thunder in BBL|09, when his 40 off 19 almost got the Strikers home in a classic.

A movie in my mind: Rashid's magic hat-trick

Phil Salt (England)

Seasons: BBL|09 – BBL|10 M: 30 | Runs: 671 | HS: 67no | SR: 146.51 | Ave: 23.14 | 50s: 6

Sussex opener Phil Salt joined the Strikers for two seasons and although he only made six half-centuries in his 30 innings, his best form came at the back-end of BBL|09 when three of those fifties came in the space of five innings to ensure Adelaide qualified for the finals. Salt also made a mark in the field, taking several excellent outfield catches.

Salt steps up as Strikers cruise to victory

Johan Botha (South Africa)

Seasons: BBL|01 – BBL|04 M: 27 | Runs: 302 | HS: 41no | SR: 134.22 | Ave: 23.23 Wkts: 20 | BBI: 2-11 | Econ: 6.79 | Ave: 31.35

A regular in the Strikers' line-up for the first four seasons of the BBL, off-spinner Johan Botha also captained the side on 22 occasions. While his quality with the ball was well known - his economy rate of only 6.79 runs per over is testament to that - he was also a handy lower-order batter, mainly batting at number six or seven in the order. He finished BBL|04 as the Strikers’ fourth-highest scorer, with 117 runs.

From the Vault: Captain's knock from promoted Botha

Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Seasons: BBL|07 – BBL|08 M: 25 | Runs: 610 | HS: 75 | SR: 138.95 | Ave: 30.50 | 50s: 3

Powerful Protea Colin Ingram came in for BBL|07 and tasted the ultimate success in his first season as a member of the Strikers' championship winning XI. With Rashid Khan away on international duty, Ingram In his two years at the club, he scored over 600 runs, hitting five half-centuries from the number three or number four slots. The 'Bulldozer' also captained the Strikers on the odd occasion Travis Head was unavailable due to international duty.

Ingram on song at Adelaide Oval

Adam Hose (England)

Seasons: BBL|12 – BBL|13 M: 23 | Runs: 402 | HS: 56no | SR: 129.67 | Ave: 23.64 | 50s: 1

A regular for the Strikers in BBL|12 and BBL|13, the English county pro played 23 of 25 matches across the two seasons, becoming a reliable asset in their middle-order. His best of 56no came against the Stars on New Year's Eve in 2022.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Seasons: BBL|02, BBL|04, BBL|06 M: 18 | Runs: 311 | HS: 65 | SR: 153.96 | Ave: 22.21 | 50s: 1 Wkts: 12 | BBI: 3-30 | Econ: 9.23 | Ave: 23.83

Representing the Strikers in three non-successive seasons (after turning out for South Australia before that), Kieron Pollard became an Adelaide Oval regular. While brilliant at times, Pollard fired far too rarely, scoring more than 20 in only five of his 16 innings for the franchise. His 47 off 22 balls with five sixes against the Thunder in BBL|06 was a highlight. He fielding, as usual, was always entertaining but his bowling proved to be expensive more often than not.

From the Vault: Pollard mauls Thunder at the Showgrounds

Danny Briggs (England)

Season: BBL|10 M: 14 | Runs: 55 | HS: 35no | SR: 148.65 Wkts: 11 | BBI: 3-20 | Econ: 7.42 | Ave: 30.91

Danny Briggs was brought into the Strikers to shore up their bowling stocks but his biggest impact arguably came in his first match when he put on a BBL-record last-wicket stand of 61 with Daniel Worrall. Briggs' 35 not out off 18 balls is the highest score by a number 11 in the BBL, and also his highest T20 score in 201 matches. With the ball he was good without being outstanding, taking multiple wickets on three occasions

Strikers pair produce record last-wicket BBL stand

Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Seasons: BBL|12 M: 13 | Runs: 232 | HS: 37 | SR: 140.60 | Ave: 19.33 Wkts: 5 | BBI: 2-27 | Econ: 9.00 | Ave: 45.00

The Kiwi allrounder called time on his New Zealand career after being drafted by the Strikers for BBL|12. While got going plenty of times in his middle-order role, de Grandhomme couldn't quite kick onto a big score, out in the 30s four times. He also copped a bit of tap with the ball, including figures of 0-17 and 0-18 from two one over spells in separate matches.

01:12 Play video De Grandhomme unleashes for three sixes in a row

David Payne (England)

Seasons: BBL|13 M: 10 | Wkts: 12 | BBI: 3-37 | Econ: 9.36 | Ave: 25.50

Signed as a replacement for Rashid Khan after he withdrew from BBL|13 due to back surgery, Payne played a key role in the Strikers surge from the bottom of the table deep into finals. While the tall left-armer was a genuine wicket-taking option, he proved expensive at times, conceding more than 10 per over in four matches.

Jamie Overton (England)

Seasons: BBL|13 M: 9 | Runs: 85 | HS: 31no | SR: 139.34 | Ave: 42.50 Wkts: 16 | BBI: 3-23 | Econ: 8.06 | Ave: 17.31

The powerful Englishman was a smash hit in BBL|13 for the Strikers, instantly becoming a crowd favourite at Adelaide Oval with two wickets on debut. His finishing prowess, which included four not outs in six innings, and 16 wickets with six multiple wicket-hauls in nine matches saw him selected by the league's eight head coaches in the official Team of the Tournament.

01:53 Play video Dwarshuis, Overton lock horns in final-ball thriller

Adil Rashid (England)

Season: BBL|05 M: 9 | Wkts: 16 | BBI: 3-23 | Econ: 6.52 | Ave: 14.13

Adil Rashid's one and only BBL campaign was an absolute belter, with the leg-spinner taking wickets in all but one of his nine matches. His stellar efforts with the ball ensured the Strikers finished on top of the table and the England international finished the season with 16 scalps, the most of any bowler in the home and away season. Unfortunately, he couldn't be lured back to the league as he became regular in England's limited-overs sides and eventually became World Cup winning spinner.

From the Vault: Rashid's remarkable BBL|05 regular season

Alex Hales (England)

Season: BBL|03 M: 8 | Runs: 175 | HS: 49 | SR: 153.51 | Ave: 21.88

At the second of his four BBL clubs, Alex Hales enjoyed a full season with the Strikers in BBL|03, always scoring quickly but not able to go onto a big score. He had the fourth-highest strike rate in the competition (153.51) but his highlight came in his opening match of the season, 49 off only 19 balls against the Hurricanes.

Rain pours and Hales shines in Hobart

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Season: BBL|04 M: 7 | Runs: 191 | HS: 57 | SR: 121.66 | Ave: 27.29 | 50s: 2

The Strikers snagged a big fish when they landed Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene for BBL|04, and he didn't disappoint. His start to the season was slow, but he found his groove against the Scorchers with 57 off 37 and followed it up with 53 off 30 against the Heat, despite injuring his hamstring early in the innings. The Strikers finished on top of the table, but Jayawardene, who missed the final two games due to the injury, didn't fire in the semi-final and Adelaide's campaign ended prematurely.

Jayawardene's amazing fifty - while injured!

Alfonso Thomas (South Africa)

Season: BBL|01 M: 7 | Wkts: 5 | BBI: 3-24 | Econ: 6.81 | Ave: 35.40

South Africa swing bowler Alfonso Thomas played all but one of the Strikers' matches in BBL|01, impressing with his changes of pace and miserly strike rate. But Thomas' biggest success in the Big Bash would later come with the Scorchers, who he joined for BBL|02.

Ian Cockbain (England)

Season: BBL|11 M: 6 | Runs: 239 | HS: 71 | SR: 141.42 | Ave: 59.75 | 50s: 2

Ian Cockbain earned a Strikers contract in an unusual way, as the Gloucestershire player had been playing club cricket in Victoria when selected. The gamble paid off big time, with the Strikers going on a five-match winning streak after selecting Cockbain and sneaking into finals, with the Englishman's form a big factor. Unfortunately, they were knocked out by the Sixers in the Challenger, despite Cockbain again delivering with 48 runs.

Cockbain ensures Strikers finals spot with first fifty

George Garton (England)

Season: BBL|11 M: 6 | Runs: 63 | HS: 19 | SR: 143.18 | Ave: 12.60 Wkts: 6 | BBI: 2-23 | Econ: 10.40 | Ave: 34.67

English allrounder George Garton didn't have a massive impact in BBL|11 although his batting strike rate from lower in the order was impressive. His campaign was cut short when he was called up to the English T20I squad to tour the Caribbean.

Chris Jordan (England)

Season: BBL|06 M: 5 | Wkts: 9 | BBI: 3-24 | Econ: 9.29 | Ave: 17.56

The Strikers were the first of Chris Jordan's four BBL clubs, linking up for five games in BBL|06. He had no issues taking wickets, taking three hauls of two and one of three, but he conceded over nine runs an over. Jordan's season ended early when he injured his hamstring during his fifth game. His caught and bowled against the Sixers was a highlight.

From the Vault: Jordan completes classic caught and bowled

Ryan ten Doeschate (Netherlands)

Season: BBL|04 M: 5 | Runs: 60 | HS: 26 | SR: 117.65 | Ave: 12.00

The Netherlands international came in as cover for Kieron Pollard in the second half of BBL|04, but despite having played in every other major T20 competition in the world, things didn't click in Australia. Three single-figure scores in five innings made it a forgettable campaign.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)

Season: BBL|06 M: 3 | Wkts: 9 | BBI: 6-11 | Econ: 6.09 | Ave: 7.78

New Zealand international Ish Sodhi came in as an injury replacement player for Chris Jordan during BBL|06 and was an instant hit. The Thunder had no answers for his leg-spin in his third and final match, finishing with 6-11 from 3.3 overs, the second-best figures in BBL history. Despite the stunning performance, Sodhi didn't return for BBL|07, instead the Strikers opting for the services of Afghan star Rashid Khan.

Sodhi takes six to sink Thunder

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Season: BBL|03 M: 2 | Runs: 48 | HS: 46 | SR: 126.32 | Ave: 23.00 Wkts: 2 | BBI: 2-21 | Econ: 6.20 | Ave: 15.50

Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh player in the BBL's short history when he came in as a replacement player Johan Botha in BBL|03. He started with a starring role against the Sixers, hitting 46 off 30 and taking 2-21, but he would only play one further match in blue.

Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|02 M: 1 | Wkts: 1 | BBI: 1-22 | Econ: 5.50 | Ave: 22.00

Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal was the world's number one ranked T20I bowler when he signed for the Strikers in 2012, and his performance in Adelaide's opening game showed why. But with his national commitments interrupting the regular season, Ajmal was available for the finals series but the Strikers finished fifth, meaning he played just a single game.

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal played a sole game for the Strikers in BBL|02 // Getty

James Franklin (New Zealand)

Seasons: BBL|01 M: 1 | Runs: 7 | HS: 7 | SR: 63.63 | Ave: 7.00 Wkts: 2 | BBI: 2-22 | Econ: 7.33 | Ave: 11.00

New Zealand swing-bowling allrounder James Franklin came in for one match in the back-end of the BBL|01 season when Botha was unavailable. Despite taking 2-22 against the Stars, Franklin was never seen again in the Big Bash.