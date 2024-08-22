Green machine: The Thunder's history of BBL imports

Another Big Bash Draft is almost upon us as the league's eight clubs ramp up their preparations for KFC BBL|14 by adding at least two overseas players to their list for the coming season.

From BBL|14 onwards, clubs have also been able to sign an overseas player pre-draft to a multi-year contract, with Sydney Thunder securing the return of club favourite Sam Billings this summer after two years with Brisbane Heat.

After 13 seasons of BBL, we're looking back, club-by-club, at every import that has turned out in the Big Bash, memorable or otherwise.

Adelaide Strikers | Brisbane Heat | Hobart Hurricanes | Melbourne Renegades | Melbourne Stars | Perth Scorchers | Sydney Sixers | Sydney Thunder

History of overseas signings

BBL|01: Fidel Edwards, Chris Gayle BBL|02: Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Azhar Mahmood, Matt Prior BBL|03: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes BBL|04: Cameron Delport, Jacques Kallis, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy BBL|05: Jacques Kallis, Henry Nicholls, Andre Russell BBL|06: Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell BBL|07: Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Vince BBL|08: Jos Buttler, Anton Devcich, Chris Jordan, Joe Root BBL|09: Alex Hales, Chris Morris BBL|10: Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Adam Milne BBL|11: Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Mohammad Hasnain, Saqib Mahmood BBL|12: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Alex Hales, Usman Qadir, Rilee Rossouw BBL|13: Alex Hales, Zaman Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore BBL|14: Sam Billings

The players (sorted by matches played)

Alex Hales (England)

Seasons: BBL|09 – BBL|13 M: 63 | Runs: 2005 | HS: 110 | SR: 149.40 | Ave: 34.56 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 15

Alex Hales had some trouble finding the right BBL club, having previously played for the Renegades, Hurricanes and Strikers, but has been a revelation ever since joining the Thunder in BBL|09. He's plundered more than 2000 runs across his five seasons in Sydney, the most of any player in the BBL during that period. As a result, the Englishman has become the most prolific Thunder batter of all-time and highest scoring international batter in the competition's history (2360). Hales has had plenty of highlights in lime green but it's hard to go past his sole BBL century, 110 off 56 balls against the Sixers in BBL|10. That knock included eight sixes and was a major factor in setting the Thunder's highest ever score, a mammoth 5-232.

Sam Billings (England)

Seasons: BBL|10 – BBL|11, BBL|14 M: 20 | Runs: 554 | HS: 83 | SR: 148.23 | Ave: 34.00 | 50s: 4

After scoring an ODI century against Australia only a few months earlier, the Thunder jumped at the chance to sign Sam Billings for BBL|10. He was a super pick-up too; across his two seasons in the Big Bash, only Jonathan Wells scored more runs at the No.4 position in the whole competition. The wicketkeeper was in such good touch in BBL|11 (284 runs, strike rate of 153.51) that he got a call-up to England's Test team for the Hobart Ashes Test. His highest score in lime green was a 48-ball 83 against the Scorchers that almost got the Thunder across the line in a high-scoring contest. Billings will return to the club in BBL|14 after signing a three-year deal, having spent the past two seasons with Brisbane Heat.

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Seasons: BBL|04 – BBL|05 M: 16 | Runs: 372 | HS: 97no | SR: 119.61 | Ave: 28.62 | 50s: 3 Wkts: 10 | BBI: 2-18 | Econ: 6.93 | Ave: 30.50

It's not an overstatement to say the signing of 38-year-old Jacques Kallis was a transformative moment for the struggling Sydney Thunder. In his two years at the club, he took them from wooden-spooners to champions, calling quits on his career following the BBL|05 title. Having already retired from international cricket, his career in lime green started in sensational fashion, an unbeaten 97 off 55 balls as the Thunder won big against the Heat. Even as his age edged closer to 40, he was handful with the ball as well as the bat and his economy rate in BBL|05 was a miserly 6.86. His opening partnership with Usman Khawaja became the most-feared in the competition and under the leadership of Mike Hussey, the Thunder had gone from zero to hero in no time.

Chris Morris (South Africa)

Season: BBL|09 M: 15 | Runs: 112 | HS: 21 | SR: 147.37 | Ave: 12.44 Wkts: 22 | BBI: 3-27 | Econ: 8.01 | Ave: 19.36

South African allrounder Chris Morris proved to be a smart acquisition for the Thunder as he formed a damaging bowling partnership with teammate Daniel Sams. Sams finished BBL|09 as the leading wicket-taker with 30 scalps and Morris finished equal second with 22. He took multiple wickets in nine of his 15 matches and was often entrusted with the crucial death overs. Despite maintaining an impressive strike rate, the Thunder didn't see the best of him with the bat except for his cameo against the Scorchers. Desperately needing a win to keep their finals hopes alive, the equation of nine runs off the final four balls was no trouble for Morris, who hit a six and a four to clinch the game with two balls to spare.

Andre Russell (West Indies)

Seasons: BBL|05 – BBL|06 M: 15 | Runs: 210 | HS: 46 | SR: 159.09 | Ave: 17.50 Wkts: 19 | BBI: 3-13 | Econ: 7.98 | Ave: 23.37

West Indian superstar Andre Russell played every match of BBL|05 after representing the Renegades the previous summer. His 16 wickets for the tournament was bettered only by his teammate Clint McKay (18) and he took multiple wickets on six occasions. With the bat, he was typically destructive, smashing 15 sixes and going at the strike rate of 186.87. He returned for BBL|06 as a reigning Big Bash champion and had a new black bat in his armoury, but it did not bring results. He failed to reach double figures in his four innings and then seriously injured his hamstring against the Stars, ending his tournament and his time with the Thunder.

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Seasons: BBL|01 – BBL|02 M: 14 | Runs: 389 | HS: 100no | SR: 125.48 | Ave: 29.92 | 50s: 4 Wkts: 6 | BBI: 2-5 | Econ: 7.19 | Ave: 32.33

In just the Thunder's second match of BBL|01, Gayle smoked a 54-ball century against the Strikers to power them to victory, which he followed up with a 75 against the Renegades and a 53 against the Hurricanes. But then came the dry spell; his next nine matches (stretching into BBL|02) produced just 72 runs, an average of eight runs per innings, and fittingly the Thunder lost all of those games. He signed off with his best all-round performance, 65 off 43 and 2-5 against the Stars.

Jos Buttler (England)

Seasons: BBL|07 – BBL|08 M: 13 | Runs: 475 | HS: 89 | SR: 138.48 | Ave: 36.54 | 50s: 5

Although he had already played for England, Jos Buttler was only just establishing himself as one of the world's most destructive batters when the Thunder signed him in 2017. Used in the middle order at the 2016 T20 World Cup and 2016 IPL, Buttler was given the chance to open for the Thunder and did so with great effect. He particularly enjoyed back-to-back matches against the Hurricanes, were he hit 67 off 41 and 81 off 43 in the space of three days. Following a stunning 2018 IPL campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, Buttler returned in BBL|08 and continued his dominant form as an opener, passing 50 in three of his first five innings. However, his season ended early as international duty called and Buttler has not returned to the BBL since.

Eoin Morgan (England)

Seasons: BBL|03 – BBL|04, BBL|06 M: 13 | Runs: 318 | HS: 71no | SR: 120.00 | Ave: 31.80 | 50s: 2

Before he was a World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan was a star middle-order batter for the Sydney Thunder. Following a winless BBL|02, the Thunder brought in Morgan and Mike Hussey to change the complexion of their batting line-up. After a strong BBL|03 (118 runs in four games) and a poor BBL|04 (41 runs in four games), Morgan then missed BBL|05, where the Thunder defeated the Stars in the final to claim the title. The left-hander then returned for BBL|06 and had another strong campaign which was highlighted by the 71 not out against the Stars, which included a last-ball six to win the match.

Adam Milne (New Zealand)

Season: BBL|10 M: 12 | Wkts: 5 | BBI: 2-21 | Econ: 7.57 | Ave: 66.60

Sydney Thunder coach and New Zealand legend Shane Bond was rapt to get the signature of Kiwi quick Adam Milne for BBL|10, a player who had bowled at 150km/h in international cricket. Although the Thunder were careful with him in the early stages of the season due to a sore hamstring, he managed 12 matches including the Thunder's Knockout final against the Heat. Despite his searing pace, he took only five wickets for the season but his economy rate was a feature. He finished with the remarkable figures of 4-0-6-1 against the Strikers, the second-most economical four-over spell in BBL history, behind only Mitchell Johnson's 4-2-3-3 in BBL|06.

Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|12 M: 11 | Wkts: 10 | BBI: 3-24 | Econ: 8.42 | Ave: 32.00

The of son Pakistan's best-known spinner, Abdul Qadir, Usman played 11 games for the Thunder in BBL|12 after emerging spinner Tanveer Sangha was ruled out of the season with a back stress injury. No stranger to Australian conditions having played grade cricket in Sydney and Adelaide, it was Qadir's second stint in the Big Bash after playing seven matches for the Scorchers in BBL|08.

Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand)

Season: BBL|07 M: 10 | Wkts: 11 | BBI: 2-19 | Econ: 9.18 | Ave: 32.82

Left-arm quick Mitchell McCleanaghan played every match for the Thunder in BBL|07 and loomed as an underrated pick-up following a strong IPL with the Mumbai Indians. He started really well, taking two wickets in each of his first four matches, including 2-19 off four overs against the Hurricanes. But things didn't click for the big Kiwi thereafter, taking only three wickets in his final six games and conceding 10.07 runs per over. Despite the slow finish, he ended the tournament as the Thunder's second-highest wicket-taker, behind only Fawad Ahmed (12).

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Seasons: BBL|12 M: 8 | Runs: 127 | HS: 53 | SR: 118.69 | Ave: 18.14 | 50s: 1

After a astonishing 56-ball 109 in Sydney during South Africa's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign six weeks earlier, expectations were high for the powerful left-hander heading into his second BBL stint having previously played for the Renegades in BBL|10. Unfortunately, he only fully got going in one of his seven innings, scoring 53 of 38 balls against the Renegades, which came the game following Thunder's then record all-out 15 against the Strikers.

Anton Devcich (New Zealand)

Season: BBL|08 M: 7 | Runs: 91 | HS: 26 | SR: 104.60 | Ave: 13.00

Kiwi Anton Devcich was signed mid-tournament as the replacement player for Joe Root, but as far as the Thunder were concerned, he replaced Root a little too well. Root had struggled in his first BBL campaign, scoring 93 runs from seven matches, and Devcich did remarkably similar. A pair of 20s in his first two knocks as an opener suggested he might take off, but he was demoted to No.4 following a duck against the Renegades and couldn't get it going, finishing the tournament with a strike rate barely above 100.

Chris Jordan (England)

Season: BBL|08 M: 7 | Wkts: 5 | BBI: 2-44 | Econ: 8.98 | Ave: 38.60

As Joe Root and Jos Buttler left the Thunder to join an international tour of the West Indies, countryman Chris Jordan was drafted in as a replacement. Having previously played for the Strikers, the Thunder were the second of Jordan's four BBL clubs (later he would join the Scorchers and the Sixers), although it wasn't the most fruitful campaign for him. He went wicketless in three of his last four matches and in the only match where he took multiple wickets, he conceded 11 runs an over. That wouldn't stop him getting a call-up to England's T20 side, however, where he took 4-6 against the West Indies no more than a month later.

Joe Root (England)

Season: BBL|08 M: 7 | Runs: 93 | HS: 26 | SR: 114.81 | Ave: 15.50

England batter Joe Root was one of the big-name signings ahead of BBL|08 when he agreed to terms to join his national teammate Jos Buttler at the Thunder. Root's innings read 18, 9, 17, 18, 5, 26 and 0 not out, suggesting he had no trouble getting a start, but a big score eluded him. With a West Indies tour on the horizon, the right-hander was only available for the first seven matches of the season and left the franchise with a win-loss record of three wins and four losses.

England's Jos Buttler and Joe Root discuss their plan of attack // Getty

Saqib Mahmood (England)

Season: BBL|11 M: 6 | Wkts: 13 | BBI: 4-22 | Econ: 9.13 | Ave: 16.15

Saqib Mahmood's stint in BBL|11 was only short, but it was exciting. The England quick began with a bang – he took four wickets in his first 11 balls on debut as he destroyed the Heat top order. Following that, he took a wicket in every match, including four consecutive two-wicket hauls. In a big blow for the Thunder, his form was so striking that England called him up to their national squad, ending his summer after only six matches.

James Vince (England)

Seasons: BBL|06 – BBL|07 M: 6 | Runs: 149 | HS: 44 | SR: 137.96 | Ave: 24.83

James Vince, now more well-known as the prolific Sydney Sixers batter, had his first taste of the BBL with the other Sydney side in BBL|06. He came in as Eoin Morgan's replacement and immediately fired with 44 off 28 against the Hurricanes. He was then meant to be the Thunder's full-time international for BBL|07 but a call-up to the England Test team for that summer's Ashes meant Vince only played the final three games of the season.

Fidel Edwards (West Indies)

Season: BBL|01 M: 5 | Wkts: 6 | BBI: 2-33 | Econ: 7.65 | Ave: 25.50

Fast bowler Edwards was one of the Thunder's inaugural international signings, alongside his West Indies teammate, Chris Gayle. In a side that was struggling to perform, Edwards performed admirably as he took at least one wicket in all bar one of his matches. The man with the slingy action said pre-tournament that he hoped to break through the 160km/h barrier and while he didn't manage that, he did pull out the 'you can't see me' celebration after bowling Phil Jaques.

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|11 M: 5 | Wkts: 7 | BBI: 3-20 | Econ: 6.00 | Ave: 15.71

An injury to Alex Hales gave Pakistan quick Mohammad Hasnain a chance in the Sydney Thunder XI and he made an instant impact on debut against the Strikers. His first over in the BBL was a triple-wicket maiden, taking the wickets of Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells in the space of four balls. He followed it up with another three-wicket haul against the Renegades six days later, but it was his stoush with Sixers' captain Moises Henriques a week later that garnered the most attention. Henriques accused Hasnain of throwing the ball and following that, his bowling action was reported, requiring him to undergo biomechanical testing before he could play again. It wouldn't have mattered too much for the Thunder though, as Pakistan Super League duties meant he was to miss the BBL finals series anyway.

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

Season: BBL|03 M: 4 | Runs: 62 | HS: 46 | SR: 126.53 | Ave: 15.50 Wkts: 0 | BBI: 0-27 | Econ: 9.24 | Ave: N/A

Sri Lanka match-winner Tillakaratne Dilshan was convinced to play for the Sydney Thunder largely thanks to the franchise's coach at the time, former Sri Lanka batter Chandika Hathurusinghe. Dilshan missed the start of BBL|03 due to international commitments, but arrived with a disappointing duck on debut on New Year's Day. He showed a glimmer of his potential with a rollicking 46 against the Renegades but he ultimately turned out to be another big-name recruit who failed to fire for the Thunder.

Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|13 M: 4 | Wkts: 8 | BBI: 3-24 | Econ: 8.54 | Ave: 16.37

It was short but sweet BBL|13 campaign for the Pakistani slinger. He provided an instant highlight reel with an almost unplayable yorker that proved too good for some of the competition's best batters, including Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell. But Zaman's stint was cut short by national duty, whisked away after four games for Pakistan's T20 tour of New Zealand.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan)

Season: BBL|12 M: 4 | Wkts: 5 | BBI: 3-20 | Econ: 5.81 | Ave: 18.60

The Afghan pace ace made a splash in his first two Big Bash matches, taking 2-20 against the Stars before backing it up with 3-20 in his next match against the Strikers. His Thunder contract was then torn up after four matches following a 'behaviour' triggered that investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit and he hasn't been sighted in the competition since.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England)

Seasons: BBL|13 M: 4 | Runs: 37 | HS: 27 | SR: 115.62 | Ave: 9.25

It was a forgettable four-game stint for the hard-hitting Englishman following a late BBL|13 call-up to replace Pakistan speedster Zaman Khan. Kohler-Cadmore arrived with big wraps following a standout 2023 T20 Blast campaign for Somerset, but couldn’t replicate the same success in Australia with three single-figure scores in his four knocks.

Matt Prior (England)

Season: BBL|02 M: 4 | Runs: 32 | HS: 17 | SR: 68.09 | Ave: 8.00

Prior's T20 record for his home county of Sussex was top-notch; a strike rate of more than 150 and an average of close to 30 from more than 60 matches. But, like a lot of the Thunder's selections in the early years of the BBL, the England wicketkeeper simply didn't work out in green. Signed up for the final four matches as a replacement for Azhar Mahmood, Prior was fresh off a Test tour in India and looked as though he was still in Test mode. His final two innings were scores of four off 12 balls against the Scorchers and seven off 16 balls against the Stars.

Not Matt Prior or Rob Quiney's finest moment // Getty

Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies)

Season: BBL|06 M: 3 | Runs: 7 | HS: 6 | SR: 116.67 | Ave: 3.50 Wkts: 6 | BBI: 3-21 | Econ: 7.73 | Ave: 14.17

After Andre Russell's season ended with a serious hamstring injury, Carlos Brathwaite was the Thunder's replacement. Unfortunately for them, Brathwaite didn't fire with the bat (he had two innings at No.5) but was destructive with the ball, taking six wickets in three games. The West Indian allrounder returned to the BBL the following season, not to the Thunder but to cross-town rivals, the Sixers.

Azhar Mahmood (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|02 M: 3 | Runs: 25 | HS: 23 | SR: 83.33 | Ave: 8.33 Wkts: 2 | BBI: 2-18 | Econ: 8.89 | Ave: 40.00

The Thunder went for the experienced Pakistan allrounder Azhar Mahmood to partner Chris Gayle in the hope it would change the on-field fortunes of the franchise for BBL|02. As he was only available for the first half of the tournament, Mahmood needed to make an instant impact and his first effort with the ball against the Renegades was encouraging, taking 2-18 from four overs. But things soured quickly; batting in the top-order, he was out for one in two of his three innings and conceded 44 runs from his three overs in his final match for the club.

Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Season: BBL|03 M: 3 | Wkts: 3 | BBI: 2-15 | Econ: 6.25 | Ave: 25.00

Mendis joined countryman Tillakaratne Dilshan as international imports for BBL|03 and although he only played three matches, the mystery spinner showed why he was so highly regarded. He copped some tap against the Heat, but he conceded only 34 runs from his next eight overs, with his 2-15 against the Renegades helping end the Thunder's miserable 19-game losing streak. He was set to play one more match too, but Sri Lanka Cricket requested he fly home early to prepare for their upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Only three BBL matches for Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis // Getty

Jason Roy (England)

Season: BBL|04 M: 3 | Runs: 18 | HS: 14no | SR: 163.64 | Ave: 9.00

With Eoin Morgan heading to World Cup duties with England, Jason Roy got his first shot in the Big Bash League. The Surrey slogger was coming off a hot home summer and was given the opportunity to open with his childhood hero, Jacques Kallis. Unfortunately, the South African-born Roy failed to fire. He might consider himself a touch unlucky though; against the Strikers he blitzed 14 off the first over of the chase before rain intervened and the match was called off. The right-hander would go on to play for both the Sixers and the Scorchers in later seasons.

Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

Season: BBL|05 M: 2 | Runs: 38 | HS: 35no | SR: 122.58 | Ave: 38.00

With Jacques Kallis sidelined due to a groin injury, Kiwi Henry Nicholls got a crack at the business end of BBL|05. He missed out in his debut against the Sixers, but in the semi-final against the Adelaide Strikers he played a key role. Usman Khawaja scored an unbeaten century and Nicholls was excellent support, knocking up 35 not out off 27 balls as the Thunder chased down 160 with 14 balls to spare. Unfortunately for Nicholls, superstar Kallis returned for the final, meaning that the New Zealander lost his spot for the decider, with the Thunder won.

Chris Woakes (England)

Season: BBL|03 M: 2 | Runs: 8 | HS: 8no | SR: 80.00 | Ave: N/A Wkts: 2 | BBI: 1-31 | Econ: 7.75 | Ave: 31.00

Up-and-coming England allrounder Chris Woakes agreed to play the first two matches of the Thunder's season when it became known their Sri Lankan recruits, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis, wouldn't be available in time. He returned identical figures of 4-0-31-1 in his two matches and stuck around to play some ODIs with England against Australia following the 2013-14 Ashes series.

The Thunder get around Chris Woakes after removing Callum Ferguson // Getty

Cameron Delport (South Africa)

Season: BBL|04 M: 1 | Runs: 30 | HS: 30 | SR: 103.44 | Ave: 30.00

South African slogger Cameron Delport was a replacement player for a replacement player, coming in for Jason Roy, who himself had come in for Eoin Morgan. With just one game to impress, the final match of the season, Delport showed off his range of pull shots, including one off Sean Abbott that was deposited into the crowd. It wasn't a super memorable innings, however, and he eventually holed out off Nathan Lyon after scoring at slightly better than a run-a-ball.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Season: BBL|02 M: 1 | Runs: 20 | HS: 20 | SR: 74.07 | Ave: 20.00

Guptill was signed as a one-game player; the Kiwi would play the season-opening Sydney Derby against the Sixers, but that was all. The opener hit one boundary in his 27-ball 20 as the Thunder lost comfortably to their cross-town rivals. But Guptill's career was just taking off; only 15 days later, he hit his maiden T20 International century against South Africa (101no off 69 balls) and unfortunately the BBL hasn't seen him since.