In the red: Renegades' history of Big Bash imports

Another Big Bash Draft is almost upon us as the league's eight clubs ramp up their preparations for KFC BBL|14 by adding at least two overseas players to their list for the coming season.

From BBL|14 onwards, clubs have also been able to sign an overseas player pre-draft to a multi-year contract, with Melbourne Renegades signing New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert for his maiden stint in the Big Bash this summer.

After 13 seasons of BBL, we're looking back, club-by-club, at every import that has turned out in the Big Bash, memorable or otherwise.

Adelaide Strikers | Brisbane Heat | Hobart Hurricanes | Melbourne Renegades | Melbourne Stars | Perth Scorchers | Sydney Sixers | Sydney Thunder

History of overseas signings

BBL|01: Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq BBL|02: Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales, Muthiah Muralidaran, Marlon Samuels BBL|03: Dwayne Bravo, Jos Buttler, Solomon Mire*, Muthiah Muralidaran BBL|04: Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Ben Stokes BBL|05: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle BBL|06: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Thisara Perera BBL|07: Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Nabi, Kieron Pollard BBL|08: Harry Gurney, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi BBL|09: Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel BBL|10: Noor Ahmad, Benny Howell, Mohammad Nabi, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim BBL|11: Unmukt Chand, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Reece Topley BBL|12: Matt Critchley, Martin Guptill, Akeal Hosein, Ruwantha Kellapotha**, Andre Russell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman BBL|13: Joe Clarke, Jordan Cox, Quinton de Kock, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb Ur Rahman BBL|14: Tim Seifert *Mire played as a community rookie, **Kellapotha was signed as a local player in BBL|13

The players (sorted by matches played)

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Seasons: BBL|07 – BBL|11 M: 43 | Runs: 661 | HS: 71no | SR: 124.95 | Ave: 22.79 | 50s: 3 Wkts: 28 | BBI: 4-25 | Ave: 28.25 | Econ: 7.40

Nicknamed The President, Mohammed Nabi has cemented his spot in Melbourne Renegades folklore with his consistency across five successive seasons. One of two Afghanistan players to debut in BBL|07 along with Rashid Khan, he was only recruited when West Indian Sunil Narine pulled out of returning for a second season on the eve of BBL|07 but has been a fixture in the side since. He always seemed to save his best for playing against the Strikers – clubbing a match-winning 71 against them in BBL|10, while his hilarious sideline interview when he claimed not to know who Dan Christian was after sharing a match-winning 94-run stand with him in BBL|08 is the stuff of legend. Sadly he missed the Renegades' championship when Afghanistan called him home early ahead of the BBL|08 finals series, something that became a regular occurrence for the Afghan players with the BBL season pushing into February. Nabi's impact was well down in BBL|11 and he left the club early, a sad exit for such a fine servant.

Big-hitting Nabi rescues Renegades

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

Seasons: BBL|03 – BBL|07 M: 27 | Runs: 471 | HS: 59no | SR: 141.87 | Ave: 29.44 | 50s: 1 Wkts: 33 | BBI: 5-28 | Ave: 24.63 | Econ: 8.08

One of the BBL's best-ever imports, Dwayne Bravo was one of the best allrounders in the world in his prime, and was a regular for the Gades, turning out for the club for five successive BBL seasons between 2013-14 and 2017-18 (before then shocking Gades fans with a switch to the Stars for BBL|08). The T20 game's top wicket-taker with a career haul of 587 so far, 33 of them came from Bravo's 27 games with the Gades, many of them coming at the death where he often operated. His best return with the ball was the 5-28 he took against the Hurricanes in BBL|07, the club's best bowling figures, and the season where he topped the league wicket-taking charts with 18. He scored 471 runs with the bat – lifting is strike rate to 170 in the death overs. His work extended beyond the field for the Renegades, with his 'Champion' tune from the Windies 2016 T20 World Cup triumph reworked into that summer's wicket-celebration tune.

But between injuries and international commitments, he only played full seasons twice – in BBL|05 and BBL|07. His lowest point came in BBL|06 when his season was cut short after just two games when an outfield slip saw him require surgery on a hamstring injury.



Champion (Zooper Remix) - DJ Bravo ft. Coolio

Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka)

Seasons: BBL|02 – BBL|03 M: 16 | Wkts: 19 | BBI: 3-18 | Ave: 18.32 | Econ: 5.70

The Sri Lankan had not had the warmest of welcomes in Australia when playing international cricket, but he was a firm fan favourite during his two-year tenure with the Renegades between 2012 and 2014. Very much at the back end of his playing career, he still had plenty of tricks up the sleeve as his excellent economy rate demonstrates, and his regular wickets were key to the Renegades finishing top of the ladder in BBL|02. Perhaps his best performance was the near hat-trick when he claimed 3-18 against the Strikers across four balls to secure the Gades a top-four spot in early January 2013.

From the Vault: Almost hat-trick for Murali during BBL best

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Seasons: BBL|12 – BBL|13 M: 15 | Wkts: 15 | BBI: 3-20 | Ave: 26.40 | Econ: 6.94

The 'Gades poached Mujeeb from Brisbane Heat in the inaugural BBL|12 Draft and he proved an instant success, taking eight wickets in his first season with the club alongside West Indian left-armer Akeal Hosein (13) to help lift the club off the bottom of the table. He was drafted again in BBL|13 and enjoyed similar success before a contract dispute with the Afghanistan Cricket Board resulted in his clearance to play in the Big Bash revoked. But with the resolved, he's again thrown in name in the hat for the BBL|14 overseas player draft.

Zahir Khan (Afghanistan)

Season: BBL|11 M: 14 | Wkts: 12 | BBI: 3-24 | Ave: 33.50 | Econ: 8.12

The third Afghan international to turn out for the Renegades, Zahir joined having already played for the Heat (BBL|09) and Stars (BBL|10). He announced himself in red with an impressive 3-24 as the Renegades started BBL|11 in style with a win. One of those wickets lives in the BBL hall of fame, with Jake Fraser-McGurk getting vertical on the boundary line to snare a one-handed grab. Although the Renegades found themselves with the wooden spoon yet again, Zahir was second behind only Kane Richardson in terms of wicket-takers for the Gades.

Zahir brings Lynn's blistering knock to an end

Harry Gurney (England)

Seasons: BBL|08 – BBL|09 M: 13 | Wkts: 13 | BBI: 2-26 | Ave: 29.62 | Econ: 8.02

Mark Waugh famously labelled him a "left-arm Mr Bean" and said his bowling style was reminiscent of a fourth-grader, while teammate Dan Christian labelled him the best death bowler he had ever played with. Contrasting opinions, but Gurney's death-bowling ended up proving instrumental in the Renegades BBL|08 title win, keeping it tight with 1-20 in a spectacular Stars collapse. He picked up 10 wickets in nine games in his BBL|08 season, having been signed to replace Usman Shinwari for the back-half of the season. His return in BBL|09 did not go to plan, a hamstring injury was exacerbated after flying to the UK and back for his brother's wedding and ended up curtailed his entire tournament after four games.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Seasons: BBL|12 M: 11 | Runs: 165 | HS: 36 | SR: 107.14 | Ave: 15.00

The Black Caps great handed back his New Zealand contract in late 2022 to play in the Big Bash, but sadly the competition didn't see the best of him in 11 BBL|12 appearances. Unfortunately for Renegades fans, he slammed a 62-ball century for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League a few weeks later.

Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|10 M: 10 | Wkts: 10 | BBI: 2-13 | Ave: 26.60 | Econ: 7.15 Runs: 56 | HS: 15 | SR: 109.80 | Ave: 11.20

A late Christmas present for the Renegades, the Pakistan allrounder was available from Boxing Day after serving his quarantine period and was a handy contributor across his 10 matches, although some were left to ponder if he was used in the most effective way by the Renegades. For instance, the left-armer took two wickets in an over against the Strikers, but wasn't called up on to bowl a third. Formed a three-pronged spin attack with the Afghans Mohammed Nabi and Noor Ahmed, but it was yet another horror season for the Gades.

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Seasons: BBL|12 – BBL|13 M: 10 | Wkts: 15 | BBI: 3-15 | Ave: 16.26 | Econ: 6.25

The rising West Indian spinner formed one half of the Renegades double-spin threat alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman that helped the club return to finals in BBL|12. The left-armer proved incredibly tough to get away on the slow Marvel Stadium surface, conceding just 6.45 runs per over in his nine games. Hosein returned for a solitary match a year later as a replacement for Mujeeb when the Afghanistan Cricket Board revoked his clearance to play amid a contract dispute.

00:45 Play video Hosein stirs things up with genius arm ball

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Season: BBL|05 M: 8 | Runs: 260 | HS: 56 | SR: 155.68 | Av: 32.50 | 50s: 1

Sadly, Chris Gayle's time in the BBL is best remembered the infamous 'don't blush baby' comments rather than his exploits with the bat. One of the many shames of the incident is its meant we've never seen Gayle back in the BBL, and the Jamaican, perhaps stung by the controversy he generated, signed off with a 12-ball fifty featuring seven sixes in his final game for the Renegades. His 20 sixes that season were eclipsed only by Chris Lynn (who struck 27 at the height of 'Lynsannity'). He was the Gades top scorer, and failed to get the team off to a rocketing start only once, but the Renegades again missed the finals.

Biggest BBL Moments: Gayle equals world record

Andre Russell (West Indies)

Season: BBL|04, BBL|12 M: 8 | Runs: 187 | HS: 57 | SR: 147.24 | Ave: 31.16 | 50s: 1 Wkts: 8 | BB 2-20 | Ave: 24.62 | Econ: 8.26

Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo combined to bring the Caribbean flavour to the Renegades for the first half of BBL|04 before both departed for international duties. The WACA saw the best of Russell as he launched a 21-ball blitz for 43 runs with four sixes, but it wasn't enough to get the Gades home. He and Bravo both signed off for the summer with single-figure scores as the Gades were bowled out for 57 – still a BBL record for the lowest team score – but at least Russell went down swinging, with two fours in his five-ball nine. His strike rate dipped from more than 180 during his second stint in BBL|12, but he still managed to launch one onto the roof at Geelong.

01:42 Play video Stand and deliver: Dre Russ goes berserk with six sixes

Richard Gleeson (England)

Season: BBL|09 M: 8 | Wkts: 7| BBI: 3-55 | Ave: 34.85 | Econ: 10.02

With due respect to the Englishman, he was not the Renegades first choice of international for BBL|09. The Gades, off the back of their BBL|08 title win, were in advanced negotiations with Andre Russell but could not reach terms on salary, while the highly touted return of Usman Shinwari and recruitment of fellow Pakistani Fawad Ashraf fell through at the last minute. Richard Gleeson was drafted in as a stop-gap before the planned late arrival of Mohammed Nabi, but proved unsuited to Australian conditions, bleeding boundaries as batters got hold of him.

Sunil Narine (West Indies)

Season: BBL|06 M: 8 | Runs: 52 | HS: 21 | SR: 136.84 | Ave: 10.40 Wkts: 13 | BBI: 3-27 | Ave: 19.23 | Econ: 7.81

The Renegades ploy of signing two Caribbean imports continued in BBL|06 when spin-wizard and Sunil Narine joined fellow Trinidadian Dwyane Bravo at the club in 2016-17. While Bravo lasted just two games before ripping his hamstring off the bone, it presented an unexpected challenge for Narine who was elevated to open for the first time in his career. He's since opened more than 100 times in various leagues around the world, but it was a quickfire 21 from 13 in the Melbourne Derby on New Year's Day 2017 that opened the world to the possibility. Narine's 13 wickets were the best return for the Gades in BBL|06 – the only game he went wicketless was, coincidently, the first time he opened the batting, with his best return the 3-27 he claimed against the Hurricanes.

Surprise opener Narine gives 'Gades fast start

Samit Patel (England)

Season: BBL|09 M: 8 | Runs: 34 | HS: 23no | SR: 141.66 | Ave: 34.00 Wkts: 6 | BBI: 2-22 | Ave: 35.66 | Econ: 7.37

Flown in to replace the injured Harry Gurney, Patel's best effort for a season the Renegades would rather forget was against Brisbane, as he smashed 23 from 10 balls before taking 2-22 in a spectacular Heat collapse. Patel had little chance to influence games batting at No.7 as the Gades went from championship to wooden spoon.

Reece Topley (England)

Season: BBL|11 M: 8 | Wkts: 9 | BBI: 3-27 | Ave: 25.00 | Econ: 8.38 Runs: 33 | HS: 14no | SR: 117.85

Reece Topley's first game with the Renegades came in BBL|11, but it was two summers prior during the Gades' title run that he first spent time with the club, rebuilding his confidence – and his back – after surgery following a fresh stress fracture had left him rock bottom. He had since returned to international cricket, so it was with open arms the Renegades welcomed him back. Topley was wicketless in three of his games, and his best return of 3-27 came against a makeshift Stars side that had been ravaged by COVID-19 but did at least include the key wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|01 M: 7 | Runs: 69 | HS: 26 | SR: 153.33 | Ave: 23.00 Wkts: 10 | BBI: 3-21 | Ave: 20.80 | Econ: 7.47

The Pakistan superstar was a sprightly 31 for the first summer of BBL ... or 36, or 34, depending on which source you believe. But regardless of his age, unfortunately the Renegades did not see the best of him. Afridi had played in the proceeding state-based T20 competition with South Australia, but the chance to join compatriot Abdul Razzaq at the Renegades proved too great a lure. He batted in three of his seven games, and his best came against the Brisbane Heat late in that first season when he hit his top score of 26 when elevated to opener. That game also yielded three wickets – he twice took that many in a game – but the Gades won only twice that first season.

From the Vault: Afridi's haul turns game for Renegades

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Season: BBL|10 M: 7 | Runs: 105 | HS: 59 | SR: 136.36 | Ave: 17.50 | 50s: 1

The big-hitting South African could only clear the rope in BBL|10 just once in an under-performing season indicative of the club's woes. He cracked 59 from 40 balls – including that solitary six – against the Hurricanes in a losing cause, but reached double figures just twice more. Signed partly because he would be available for the entire season, a hamstring injury curtailed that in early January. With the club already out of finals contention, Rossouw left the BBL bubble early and did not return.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Seasons: BBL|13 M: 7 | Runs: 104 | HS: 38 | SR: 120.93 | Ave: 17.33

South Africa's superstar wicketkeeper was the Renegades' prized draftee in BBL|13 but a packed schedule following the 2023 ODI World Cup meant de Kock was below his best when he arrived in Australia. His first game was abandoned due to a wet pitch in Geelong before he made a whirlwind trip home during a break for Australia's first Test against Pakistan. He returned for another six games either side of Christmas but couldn't get going after plenty of promising starts and left with a top score of 38 against the Hurricanes.

Usman Shinwari (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|08 M: 7 | Wkts: 8 | BBI: 3-16 | Ave: 21.50 | Econ: 6.14

Touching speeds of 150kph, Pakistan speedster Usman Shinwari was excellent for the Renegades in the early part of their title-winnings season in 2018-19, before having to depart for international duty. He was signed on for the first seven games and netted eight wickets with a very tidy economy rate, especially given he bowled half of his overs with the new ball, the other half at the death. The Gades were understandably keen to get him back, and Shinwari had been signed on for a short stint to open BBL|09 but pulled out on the eve of the season with a call-up to Pakistan's Test side.

From the Vault: Heat with no answers for Shinwari's pace

Joe Clarke (England)

Seasons: BBL|13 M: 6 | Runs: 111 | HS: 38 | SR: 114.43 | Ave: 22.20

The Renegades nabbed Clarke as a post-draft replacement player in BBL|13, the Englishman crossing from their Melbourne rivals after two seasons with the Stars.

Matt Critchley (England)

Seasons: BBL|12 M: 6 | Runs: 128 | HS: 35 | SR: 115.31 | Ave: 25.60 Wkts: 2 | BBI: 2-34 | Ave: 37.50 | Econ: 9.37

Plucked from obscurity halfway through BBL|12 as a replacement for international spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Akeal Hosein, the Essex leg-spinning allrounder performed well in his six appearances during the 'Gades return the finals. His 29-ball 35 against Adelaide Strikers featuring two sixes was his best.

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Season: BBL|10 M: 6 | Wkts: 2 | BBI: 1-27 | Ave: 92.00 | Econ: 8.36

Just 15 years and 350 days old when he debuted in the BBL, Noor is the youngest player to ever feature in the BBL. Initially signed on as cover for South African Imran Tahir (who later pulled out entirely), the Renegades were actually the second major T20 club to recruit the teen – Noor had been drafted in the Caribbean Premier League, but visa issues prevented him from travelling there. He got the wicket of Peter Handscomb on his debut against the Hurricanes and was denied a second when a strong LBW shout was turned down. A second wicket came on his 16th birthday when he bamboozled Perth opener Liam Livingstone, but the teen went wicketless in his next four appearances.

Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|01 M: 6 | Runs: 42 | HS: 27no | SR: 120.00 | Ave: 14.00 Wkts: 2 | BBI: 1-25 | Ave: 61.50 | Econ: 9.97

The Pakistan allrounder arrived as a package deal with Shahid Afridi for BBL|01 but never quite got going for the Renegades. The right-armer bagged just the two wickets in his six games, only once conceding less than 8 per over. A clean striker of the ball, he fared little better with the bat and managed just 42 runs for the season – with 27 of them coming from 17 balls against the Perth Scorchers, although he undid that work with his most expensive spell with the ball, leaking 34 runs in 14 balls.

Abdul Razzaq approaches the crease in trademark fashion // Getty

Marlon Samuels (West Indies)

Season: BBL|02 M: 6 | Runs: 73 | HS: 21 | SR: 121.66 | Ave: 14.60 Wkts: 8 | BBI: 3-16 | Ave: 18.12 | Econ: 6.59

Marlon Samuels stay with the Melbourne Renegades is undoubtedly best remembered for all the wrong reasons thanks to his infamous spat with Shane Warne. The West Indian had upset Warne during the Stars batting innings by tugging on David Hussey's jersey as he was about to attempt a second run. Samuels was just playing, but the Stars didn't see the funny side. On Samuels' arrival at the crease, Warne was into him with the verbals, poking him in the chest, and when he lobbed a ball back that hit Samuels, the Jamaican launched his bat as tensions boiled over. Samuels was later struck by a bouncer from Lasith Malinga that fractured his eye socket, ending an eventful season early as the club parachuted in Alex Hales.

BBL's Biggest Moments: Warne, Samuels lock horns

Jos Buttler (England)

Season: BBL|03 M: 5 | Runs: 130 | HS: 61 | SR: 151.16 | Ave: 26.00 | 50s: 1

Initially signed to play just the two opening matches of BBL|03, Buttler's stay was extended when Mohammed Hafeez pulled out of his planned stint following the resurrection of his Test career. He impressed with 49 from 28 balls at No.5 in his Renegades debut in a cross-town derby, then torched the Heat for 61 from 36 with four sixes as the Gades avenged their BBL|02 semi-final loss. His stint with the Gades ended on a low note, out for a duck in another derby.

From the Vault: Buttler bashes BBL half-century

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Season: BBL|04 M: 4 | Runs: 39 | HS: 22 | SR: 108.33 | Ave: 9.75 Wkts: 7 | BBI: 4-13 | Ave: 13.85 | Econ: 6.06

One season for the Bangladesh superstar who at the time was the world's top-ranked T20 allrounder, with Shakib joining on a four-game deal for the back-end of BBL|04 with Andre Russell departing the team for international duty. He struggled to make an impact with the bat – two single figure scores and only one six and three boundaries across his four innings – but did delight with the ball, taking 4-17 and a run-out against the Brisbane Heat as they were skittled for just 80. The Renegades won two of Shakib's four games, and missed the BBL|04 finals.

Shakib stars with four

Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)

Season: BBL|06 M: 4 | Runs: 40 | HS: 28no | SR: 148.14 | Ave: 13.33 Wkts: 8 | BBI: 4-25 | Ave: 17.12 | Econ: 9.13

Signed to replace the injured Dwayne Bravo, the then 27-year-old Sri Lanka allrounder played four games for the Renegades in early 2017. It was meant to be five but an administrative error meant Perera couldn't get the necessary paperwork in time, only landing in Melbourne as the Renegades were taking the field against the Stars, a match they ultimately lost to derail their finals hopes. Perera did hit his top score of 28 not out from 11 balls against the Hurricanes, but his four overs that night cost 59 runs as the Hobart ran down their 4-222 on the final ball. That 0-59 remains the most expensive figures conceded by an international bowler in BBL history. The Sri Lankan couldn't pass six in his other three innings with the bat but rebound with the ball to take 4-25 in a match-winning spell against the Strikers.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Season: BBL|07 M: 4 | Runs: 67 | HS: 29no | SR: 124.07 | Ave: 22.33 Wkts: 4 | BBI: 2-19 | Ave: 17.50 | Econ: 10.00

Signed on for the back end of BBL|06 when Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi departed for international commitments, a short stint with the Renegades was Pollard's fifth season of BBL cricket, having previously played with the Strikers. It was a quirk of the scheduling that two of Pollard's matches were against his former club, bowling Travis Head, but the Gades lost both games. Pollard's best effort in red was against the Sydney Thunder when he took a spectacular outfield catch diving forward, and was brilliant at the death to secure a win.

Pollard's diving slider removes Watson

Ben Stokes (England)

Season: BBL|04 M: 4 | Runs: 128 | HS: 77 | SR: 156.09 | Ave: 32.00 | 50s: 1 Wkts: 3 | BBI: 2-22 | Ave: 20.33 | Econ: 12.20

The Renegades had originally signed New Zealander Jesse Ryder, but a back injury prevented him coming, paving the way for Ben Stokes to make his BBL debut for the final four games of BBL|04. The then 23-year-old had impressed the previous summer on his Test debut during an Ashes whitewash but had been dumped from England's white-ball sides in the build-up to the 2015 ODI World Cup. He made an instant impact with the bat, carving the Hobart Hurricanes for 77 from 37 featuring five sixes. His bowling was punished though, particularly by Travis Head who launched the future England Test skipper for three successive sixes as Stokes' one over against the Strikers cost 23 runs.

Stokes smokes 'em on debut

Jordan Cox (England)

Seasons: BBL|13 M: 4 | Runs: 60 | HS: 47 | SR: 127.65 | Ave: 15.00

Cox was signed as cover behind the stumps for Quinton de Kock, who was a late arrival and early departure for the 'Gades BBL|13 season. He'd previously played one game for the Hurricanes in BBL|11 but made a better go of it second time in the Big Bash, smashing 47 off 36 against his former club.

Unmukt Chand (India/USA)

Season: BBL|11 M: 2 | Runs: 35 | HS: 29 | SR: 116.66 | Ave: 17.50

Unmukt Chand made quite the splash as the first ever Indian to sign up for BBL, even though he had been living and playing cricket in the USA for some time before his arrival. For all the hype, he played more suburban cricket than Big Bash, only featuring twice for the Renegades, but putting in solid numbers for Endeavour Hills. It was an inauspicious return to Australia for the man who captained India to the 2012 U19 World Cup title in Townsville nine years prior.

Alex Hales (England)

Season: BBL|02 M: 2 | Runs: 109 | HS: 89 | SR: 162.68 | Ave: 54.50 | 50s: 1

He's played for four separate BBL clubs now but Alex Hales made his BBL debut with the Renegades late in the BBL|02 season. Flown in on short notice to replace an injured Marlon Samuels, he promptly smashed 89 from 52 balls, including eight sixes in a blistering knock to herald his arrival. The Renegades had qualified for a home semi-final, but Hales fell for 20 off 15 and the Brisbane Heat triumphed on their way to the title. The following year Adelaide snapped up Hales.

From the Vault: Hales hammers 111m six in electrifying 89

Ruwantha Kellapotha (Sri Lanka)

Seasons: BBL|12 M: 2 | Wkts: 3 | BBI: 2-32 | Ave: 21.66 | Econ: 8.12

The former Sri Lankan first-class spinner was signed as an overseas replacement player in BBL|12 before returning as a local recruit the following season. The experienced leg-spinner has played club cricket in Australia for more than a decade and earned his Victorian and Renegades caps after dominating for Premier club Casey-South Melbourne, topping the competition wickets tally in his first season in 2021-22 with 37.

Benny Howell (England)

Season: BBL|10 M: 2 | Wkts: 0 | BBI: 0-14 | Avg: N/A | Econ: 7.20 Runs: 0 | HS: 0 | SR: 0.00 | Ave: 0.00

A self-described 'quick spinner' and who relies on a multitude of variations and change-ups that work well in English conditions and a middle-order batter, Benny Howell had been planning to spend a summer playing club cricket in Melbourne's south-east before he was drafted into the BBL by former Gloucestershire teammate turned Renegades coach Michael Klinger. With Afghan imports Mohammed Nabi and Noor Ahmed in quarantine for the start of BBL|10, the Gades needed bowling support. Howell started well enough, three overs against the Scorchers going for just 14 runs, but he was only entrusted with two overs that leaked 22 runs as the Sixers racked up 4-205. His entry to the highlight reels came courtesy of Jordan Silk, who pulled off a stunning outfield catch in a 145-run thrashing.

Solomon Mire (Zimbabwe)

Season: BBL|03 M: 2 | Runs: 2 | HS: 1 | SR: 66.66 | Ave: 1.00

Signed as a community rookie for BBL|03 after blitzing it in Premier Cricket, the former Zimbabwe Under-19 star was elevated to the main Renegades list after Jos Buttler's exit for international duty and with injuries hitting the club early in 2014. He played twice, was once run out sacrificing his wicket, but failed to take his chance. He has since gone on to play all three formats of international cricket for Zimbabwe.

Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Season: BBL|02 M: 1 | Runs: 14 | HS: 14 | SR: 82.35 | Ave: 14.00

Signed for a solitary game to open BBL|02, the South African capitalised on both his stunning Test debut in Adelaide on the eve of the season, and his proximity. The then 28-year-old did take an excellent running catch on the boundary during the Melbourne Derby to remove Cameron White, and ran out Brad Hodge, but was distinctly overshadowed with the bat as Aaron Finch blasted a century in a successful run chase.