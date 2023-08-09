Ex-Test trio in battle to replace Warner: Voges

Australia A coach has three players with Baggy Green experience at the 'head of the queue' to eventually fill legendary opener's shoes

David Warner's looming Test retirement has created a three-way battle to partner Usman Khawaja as opener, says Australia A coach Adam Voges.

Marcus Harris, Matthew Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft had put themselves "at the head of the queue" according to the WA and Perth Scorchers mentor, with Bancroft today announced as part of the Australia A side to take on New Zealand A in two four-day games from August 28.

Harris and Renshaw, both part of Australia's recent Ashes squad, won't take part in the red-ball matches, although Renshaw is set to play the three one-day matches that follow.

Prior to the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval, Warner reiterated that the SCG Test against Pakistan this summer would be his last, opening up a position in Australia's XI.

However the 36-year-old is no guarantee to be selected against Pakistan after returning an average of 22.80 in 2023, and a vacancy could yet emerge before the Sydney Test.

Whenever that happens, Voges said the contenders are clear.

02:30 Play video Patient Renshaw cashes in with career-best double ton

"I think just through (recent) history of selection, that's probably a fair assumption," he said of the three-way bid.

"With Harris the spare batter over in the UK, with Renshaw being over there as well and the runs Cameron has scored in the last 12 months, I think all three have put themselves probably at the head of the queue for the vacant spot we know is coming."

Harris, who was awarded a CA contract in April for 2023-24, appears to be the preferred option but selectors opted against playing the Ashes tourists in the 'A' series after a six-week UK tour.

National selector George Bailey said of Harris in April: "Looking ahead, back in England, another home summer and then some Tests in New Zealand, we certainly rate Harry's ability in those conditions. Certainly one of our criteria when we're doing the contracts is past performance, but certainly another one is an eye to the future as well. So that perhaps gives an indication of where we hold Harry."

The title-winning WA and Scorchers coach – who was "surprised" by Cricket Australia's request to lead the 'A' side before the domestic season got underway – told cricket.com.au there would be plenty of upcoming opportunities for the trio.

"What we do have is these Australia A games plus six games of Shield cricket to be played before we get to the Test summer, and that will be a great opportunity for all three of those guys to really put their hand up and stick their neck out ahead of the others.

"That's I'm sure what a lot of eyes will be on, and that's the opportunity that presents for those guys."

While some, including former Test captain Kim Hughes, have posited that Bancroft could offer a point of difference as the only right-hander of the three, Voges did not believe that gave him an edge.

"I think you just pick your best player, or what you think is the best option at the time," he said.

"I don't necessarily subscribe to left and right-hand (favoured combinations), if it works out that way that's nice but I think it's a 'nice to have', not a 'need to have'. You pick your best player."

03:33 Play video Bancroft posts third ton of the season with unbeaten 164

After overseeing the improvement of Bancroft at red-ball level and a more radical transformation in the T20 format, Voges said after the Sheffield Shield final in March that he believed the West Australian "deserved a spot on the plane" to the UK.

That did not materialise as selectors opted for the dual left-handers in Harris, who played the most recent of his 14 Tests against England at the SCG in January 2022, and Renshaw, whose last Test innings was in February against India, as a concussion sub for Warner in Australia's second innings collapse in Delhi.

Bancroft was far and away the leading Shield run-scorer last summer with 945 at 59.06, which included four hundreds. The 30-year-old played the most recent of his 10 Tests during the 2019 Ashes.

Australia A v New Zealand A series

First four-day match: August 28-31, Allan Border Field

Second four-day match: September 4-7, Great Barrier Reef Arena (D/N)

Australia A four-day squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jordan Buckingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Caleb Jewell, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward

First one-dayer: September 10, Great Barrier Reef Arena

Second one-dayer: September 13, Allan Border Field (D/N)

Third one-dayer: September 15, Allan Border Field

Australia A one-day squad: Wes Agar, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner