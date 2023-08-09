Superstar Perry re-signs with Sixers

The Sydney Sixers have again landed the prize signature of Ellyse Perry, with the Australia allrounder re-signing with the WBBL club for another two seasons.

Perry, 32, was the Sixers' first-ever signing back in 2015 and has been one of the competition's dominant figures with bat and ball since.

In the past 12 months, the right-hander has again revamped her batting game to suit the changing face of T20 cricket and the results with Australia have been quite stunning: in 11 T20I innings since returning to the middle order, she has blazed 374 runs at a strike rate of 157.14 and an average of 53.42, with four half-centuries.

The shift in output came off the back of being dropped from the national T20 side, and Perry told cricket.com.au in June that it had been more mental and technical than physical.

"I've always really enjoyed the challenge of trying to get better, and for a large part of my career, and especially when I've been younger, a lot of that's had to do with just making physical improvements and technical improvements," she said.

"I suppose you probably hit a bit of a ceiling with those things, and whilst you can still strive to improve, the gains become a lot more marginal.

"Whereas there's always capacity within your mind to explore new possibilities, and knowledge, and ways of looking at things.

"Rather than surviving with the way that I've always played, potentially breaking that down a little bit, and trying to be more creative and open to each opportunity and possibility that any kind of ball presents," she says.

"And almost just reminding yourself to keep being creative and open to more possibilities. So that's been one thing – to open yourself up to thinking like that, and then the other side of it is developing a few different things technically with the bat that enables you to do that."

With the Sixers, Perry has been a leader and a rock in the top-order, helping the side to two title wins over the years as the team's top run-scorer (3,769 at 48.94) and the competition's second-highest overall, behind Beth Mooney.

01:27 Play video In case you don't know me: Ellyse Perry

"It's a lovely feeling to be able to continue at the Sixers for another two WBBL seasons," she said.

"The club has been a special part of my career for almost a decade and I am proud of what we have achieved, both on and off the field, especially in terms of connecting with and inspiring lots of girls and boys to be involved in the game.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge this season presents, and seeing as many fans as we can at North Sydney Oval and the SCG.

"To be able to play at the SCG on November 26 (against the Thunder) in a stand-alone WBBL match for the first time is a significant step forward and a reflection of the ever-growing appetite for large numbers of fans to be able to watch women's sport at our world class sporting venues."

"I think both the Sixers and Thunder can be truly ambitious about attracting a great crowd for the Sydney Smash."

Hobart Hurricanes meanwhile, today announced the re-signing of Australia allrounder Nicola Carey on a one-year deal.

Carey, a 50-time Australia rep, last season reached both the 100 wickets and 100 matches milestones in the WBBL.

Elsewhere, Melbourne Stars this week re-signed off-spinner Sophie Day and left-handed 'keeper-batter Sophie Reid.

Sydney Sixers WBBL|09 squad (so far): Ellyse Perry (c), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Ash Gardner, Emma Hughes

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|09 squad (so far): Nicola Carrey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani

Melbourne Stars WBBL|09 squad (so far): Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland