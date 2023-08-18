Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour

Mitch Marsh to take over captaincy for both white-ball formats against the Proteas before team heads to India for ODI World Cup

Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have been ruled out of Australia's white-ball tour of South Africa with injuries, but are expected to be fully fit for the ODI World Cup in India.

And with Pat Cummins having already confirmed he will be sidelined for the South Africa tour as he recovers from a fractured wrist, Mitchell Marsh will take on the ODI captaincy to go with the leadership of the T20 side for the matches against the Proteas.

Smith was today revealed to be nursing a tendon injury to his left wrist which will keep him sidelined for up to another four weeks.

It is unclear how long Smith has been battling the injury, although he was observed getting treatment in the nets ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

Smith scored two centuries on the six-Test tour – against India in the World Test Championship final and in the second Ashes Test at Lord's – but his average against England of 37.30 was well below his career mark of 58.61.

The 34-year-old had been due to play in both the T20 and one-day legs of the tour, one of the few multi-format stars to participate in both white-ball formats, and had been set to open the batting in the T20s following his stunning performances in that role during last summer's KFC BBL.

Starc was said to be experiencing "groin soreness" since returning from the UK where he played the WTC final and four of the five Ashes Tests in an eight-week block, and his absence from the South Africa tour is not related to the shoulder injury he battled at the back end of that tour.

"The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup," national selection panel chair George Bailey said today.

"With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture."

While Cummins is expected to join the squad in South Africa for the later stages of the tour, Smith and Starc will link up with the team in India where Australia have three ODIs against the host nation before the World Cup tournament.

Starc's absence means rapidly-rising fellow left-arm quick Spencer Johnson will remain on for the ODI leg of the tour and is now in line for an international debut in both white-ball formats.

And Smith's absence has offered an ODI reprieve for Marnus Labuschagne, who now joins the squad for the 50-over games against the country of his birth.

Australia T20 squad changes OUT: Steve Smith IN: Ashton Turner Australia ODI squad changes OUT: Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc IN: Marnus Labuschagne, Spencer Johnson

Labuschagne was left out of Australia's extended 18-player World Cup squad named less than a fortnight ago, with Bailey indicating a lack of consistency had cost him his spot.

"We know Marnus at his best is good enough to hold down a spot in the one-day team, we just haven't seen enough of it consistently in the role that we'd like him to do," Bailey told reporters earlier this month.

Labuschagne is not currently scheduled to travel with the ODI squad to India, but could yet force his way back into the discussion with performances in South Africa.

Alternatively, he may be held in reserve and selectors may opt to instead play back-up keeper Josh Inglis as a batter.

The South Africa series runs in parallel with an Australia A series that Labuschagne had been named to play in, with 50-over matches against New Zealand A in Queensland.

Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner comes into Australia's T20 squad for Smith, increasing the strong Big Bash flavour in that group.

While Labuschagne will miss the Australia A one-day matches, Turner could still play with the T20 series in South Africa finishing on September 3 and the first Australia A one-dayer not until September 10.

Cricket Australia also confirmed Michael di Venuto will be head coach for the T20 leg against the Proteas, assisted by former Aussie quick Clint McKay and Australian women's team assistant Dan Marsh.

2023 Qantas T20s v South Africa

August 30: First T20I, Durban (August 31, 2am AEST)

September 1: Second T20I, Durban (September 2, 2am AEST)

September 3: Third T20I, Durban, September 3, 10pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen