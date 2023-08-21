Cricket Australia records big uptick in female participation

Registered participation among women and girls in cricket clubs up over 50,000

The enormous success of the FIFA Women's World Cup appears set to impact on other sports, with Cricket Australia already recording significant growth in female participation.

CA's official census numbers for the 2022-23 season were released on Monday, with registered participation among women and girls in cricket clubs up 26 per cent to 50,377.

Australia's women's team has enjoyed an extraordinary period of success, having defended their T20 World Cup crown and retained the Ashes so far this year.

"For young girls to see that in multiple sports, there's a genuine opportunity to make your career through sport; whether it's through administration, coaching, officiating, but most importantly playing, so absolutely we're seeing that flow through to the grassroots of the game," CA's general manager of community cricket James Allsopp told AAP.

"It's just amazing what's happened at the elite end and how it's just having that flow-on effect to inspiring the next generation of girls coming through our grassroots program.

"We're not alone in that; other sports are experiencing the same thing.

"But I do feel like cricket played a real leading role in professionalising the game and putting the women's game on a pedestal."

Registered participation among women and girls is up 26 per cent // Getty

CA will attempt to capitalise on the recent thrilling men's and women's Ashes series in England.

Census numbers showed an increase of 11 per cent in children aged five-to-12 taking up cricket last season.

"The halo effect of a winter Ashes is certainly translating into more kids being interested in cricket earlier," Allsopp said.

Australia held the men's T20 World Cup last October and November, with bumper crowds turning out to watch games involving India and Pakistan.

There was a spike of 60 per cent in girls aged five-to-12 from South Asian backgrounds playing cricket during the census period.

Boys in the same age bracket from South Asian communities were up 16 per cent.

"Making sure we engage with South Asian communities is a real big focus for us over the next period of time," Allsopp said.

Cricket Australia census numbers 2022-23