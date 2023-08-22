Patel, Seifert in New Zealand A squad to tour Australia

A squad including seven international-capped players will travel to Australia later this week

Ajaz Patel and Tim Seifert are among seven international-capped players to be selected for New Zealand A's upcoming tour of Australia.

The squad, which also includes Black Caps representatives Tom Bruce, Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn plus recent debutants Adi Ashok and Dean Foxcroft, will play a mix of red and white-ball matches against a strong Australia A outfit.

The first of two four-day matches begins on Monday in Brisbane, before three 50-over matches split between Brisbane and Mackay.

New Zealand A squad vs Australia A: Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Tom Bruce (c), Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Rae, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia

Patel, who has played 14 Tests for New Zealand and boasts the third-best ever figures in an innings (10-119 against India in 2021), will be available for the four-day matches while Seifert, the most experienced international of the squad having played 49 times for New Zealand, will join the squad for the final two one-day fixtures.

It is the second time this year Australia and New Zealand's best fringe players have faced off, after the Aussies travelled across the Tasman in April for two four-day matches.

Kuggeleijn finished as the leading wicket-taker across both sides with nine scalps, while Matthew Renshaw starred for Australia A with the bat, finishing with 332 runs at 83.

Canterbury coach Brendon Donkers will lead the side in Australia, with the team set to depart on Thursday.

"From a Kiwi perspective, any time you get to head over the ditch to play Australia is an occasion to savour," Donkers said.

"It's awesome to have such high-calibre squads selected on both sides and I'm sure that will make for some very competitive cricket.

"From our perspective, it's great to have a mix of current and recent Black Caps joining us along with the next tier of talent who have been rewarded for their performances on the domestic scene.

"Australia A also has included plenty of players with international experience in their side and we're expecting to see similar quality cricket produced to the recent series in New Zealand in March."

Renshaw is set to be available for the one-day matches while opener Cameron Bancroft will play the four-day fixtures, giving him an early opportunity to impress ahead of a summer in which David Warner will vacate the Test opener's spot.

A strong 50-over squad selected by Australia also includes the likes of Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe and Ashton Turner, plus reigning KFC BBL player of the tournament Matt Short and Test off-spinner Todd Murphy.

Western Australia and Perth Scorches coach Adam Voges will lead the side, with former Test captain Tim Paine set to serve as his assistant for the first four-day match.

Australia A v New Zealand A series

First four-day match: August 28-31, Allan Border Field

Second four-day match: September 4-7, Great Barrier Reef Arena (D/N)

Australia A four-day squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jordan Buckingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Caleb Jewell, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward

First one-dayer: September 10, Great Barrier Reef Arena

Second one-dayer: September 13, Allan Border Field (D/N)

Third one-dayer: September 15, Allan Border Field

Australia A one-day squad: Wes Agar, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner