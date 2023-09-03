Aussie young guns dominate England U19s

Australia's next generation of stars take a 3-0 lead in their U19 one-day tour of England on the back of some outstanding performances

Australia's under-19s have dominated their Youth ODI series against England, winning the fourth match in Brighton by four wickets with more than half the innings to spare to seal the series with a match to play.

The Australia U19s now lead the five-game series 3-0 ahead of Monday's final match at Hove on England's south coast.

After the first Youth ODI was washed out without a ball bowled, Australia's U19s have claimed three successive victories, by margins of seven wickets, 38 runs and four wickets last night, with 25.2 overs to spare.

There appeared to be only one side in Saturday night's match after an eye-catching Australian outfit had dismissed England for 137 in less than 40 overs.

But the Australian batters lost quick wickets with a flurry of rash shots before a more restrained approach saw them over the line with more than half their overs remaining.

Australia scored 15 from the first over, bowled by Eddie Jack, despite losing the wicket of Lachian Aitken, caught behind off the second legitimate delivery.

Captain Hugh Weibgen miscued a drive for a run-a-ball 12 and in the same over Dom Kelly had Corey Wasley lbw for a duck.

Kelly had stood out with the bat earlier in the day and the allrounder from Hampshire struck again in his next over when he deflected a drive from Sam Konstas onto the stumps of non-striker Harjas Singh.

Konstas, who had scored an unbeaten 105 from 120 balls in the second Youth ODI, responded by launching Kelly over midwicket for a huge six, then lifting the next ball over fine leg for a boundary.

The Aussies slipped to 5-65 when Konstas was well caught at slip by Ben McKinney, also off Kelly. But Ryan Hicks and Cameron Frendo figured in a sensible half-century stand to ease Australia towards victory.

"I was just happy to contribute to the team," Frendo said after play. "We were in a bit of trouble in the middle there so it felt good to make a few runs with Hicksy.

"We got off to a flier but also lost a few wickets early on, but we kept going. That's the way we play.

"I would have liked to be there at the end, but I will take it. Hicksy did a great job calming it down."

Earlier, England, who had brought in wicketkeeper-batsman Henry Hurle from Glamorgan and leg-spinner Tazeem Ali from Warwickshire, were never able to get on top of the Australian bowlers.

In overcast conditions, the Australian seamers Callum Vidler and Tom Menzies enjoyed impressive movement and didn't have long to wait for their breakthrough.

McKinney, driving expansively, was caught behind off Menzies in the second over.

It was then 2-13 in the fourth when Ross Whitfield was lbw to Menzies and England were in trouble at 3-15 in the fifth when Hamza Shaikh, driving airily, was athletically caught in the covers by Hicks off Vidler's bowling.

Opener Theo Wylie managed eight in eight overs before he was fourth out, caught behind by Aitken with 21 on the board for England.

England's disappointing innings found some shape from Lancashire's Jack Carney (22) and Kelly (25) as the pair added 48 in 13 overs, and as the sun came out there were hopes of an England revival.

But Carney, trying to up the run-rate, was caught at long-on from the off-spin of Raf MacMillan.

Soon after, the Aussie spinners snared three wickets in seven deliveries with the score on 78.

Slow left-armer Frendo had Henry Hurle chopping on before MacMillan took successive wickets, winning lbw verdicts against Kelly and then Eddie Jack first ball.

England then put together the best stand of their innings as the aggressive Noah Thain added 49 for the ninth wicket with Tazeem (12).

The innings ended at 137 in the 40th over when Thain, from Essex, was run out going for an ambitious second run.

But he had top-scored with a 51-ball 38 and struck five of his side's nine fours.

MacMillan was the most successful of Australia's bowlers with figures of 3-26, another strong showing after the 6-33 from eight overs he snared in the third match.

Vidler, Menzies and Frendo all had a two wickets with good back up in the field.

"Everyone feels good about the day, everyone's contributing, we're in good form with the bat and bowling really well too," Frendo said. "There'a a really good feeling around the group.

"I'm bowling pretty well too and the fielding was good by everyone.

"I'm probably a bowling allrounder but I will contribute in any way I can.

"I just want to see how far I can take it. Our Grade system is just about to start back home so I'm looking forward to that. I'm enjoying this too, my first tour."

Australia U19 tour of England

First Youth ODI: No result

Second Youth ODI: Australia won by seven wickets

Third Youth ODI: Australia won by 38 runs

Fourth Youth ODI: Australia won by four wickets

Fifth Youth ODI: September 4, County Ground, Hove

First Youth Test: September 8-12, New Road, Worcester

Second Youth Test: September 16-20, County Ground, Northampton

Australia U19 Squad: Hugh Weibgen (c, QLD), Lachlan Aitken (wk, QLD), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC), Mahli Beardman (WA), Harry Dixon (VIC), Cameron Frendo (NSW), Ryan Hicks (NSW), Sam Konstas (NSW), Rafael MacMillan (NSW), Tom Menzies (NT), Cody Reynolds (QLD), Harjas Singh (NSW), Tom Straker (NSW), Josh Vernon (WA), Callum Vidler (QLD), Corey Wasley (WA)