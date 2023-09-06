Unplayable Podcast: World Cup squad with Sean Abbott

Allrounder Sean Abbott is in the Aussie ODI World Cup squad and he joins the podcast to discuss his inclusion

Attention shifts to the ODI World Cup (in just over a month's time) as Australia announces its 15-player squad.

One of the big inclusions is NSW allrounder Sean Abbott, who has been taking wickets for fun in South Africa.

He joins Louis Cameron at 23:30 after Louis and Josh Schonafinger run through the squad in detail and look ahead to how they might line up.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen