England respond after Dixon's huge ton

Harry Dixon's huge hundred has Australia in a strong position in the first U19 Test

Captain Ben McKinney and Jaydn Denly led a powerful response with the bat by England Under-19s but Australia still hold the upper hand after another opener in Harry Dixon dominated the first part of the second day of the first Youth Test at New Road, Worcester.

Dixon batted for nearly five and a half hours in the sweltering conditions and displayed great concentration in making 167 of his side’s 348 all out.

His efforts were largely responsible for Australia obtaining a first innings lead of 174 before they were dismissed on the verge of tea on the second day.

Cameron Frendo’s half century pressed home his side’s advantage but the England bowlers stood up well to their task in the heat with Eddie Jack picking up four wickets.

McKinney and Denly then batted with great freedom in wiping out sizeable chunks of Australia’s lead at a breathtaking pace.

They reached their half centuries off 48 and 54 balls respectively as they peppered the boundary boards in bringing up a century stand in just 16 overs.

But Hugh Weibgen brought about a late collapse with a three wicket burst as England closed still five runs behind with four key players having been dismissed.

Australia resumed on 160-3 with Dixon unbeaten on exactly 100 and he and Corey Wasley extended their partnership to 93 before England made their first breakthrough of the day.

Raphael Wetherall came into the attack and struck in his first over when Wasley (33) edged through to keeper Jack Carney.

Dixon continued to play in an assured manner and reeled off a series of splendid cover drives.

There was some encouragement for the spinners on what effectively was a fifth day pitch after being used for the three-day LV=Insurance County Championship encounter between Worcestershire and Glamorgan earlier in the week.

Farhan Ahmed settled into a good spell from the Diglis End and was rewarded when Lachlan Aitken fell to a sharp catch by Charlie Allison at short leg.

Dixon reached his 150 from 184 balls with 28 fours and two sixes – a total of 124 in boundaries - shortly before the lunch interval.

His superb knock finally came to an end when he was caught and bowled off a leading edge by Jack after aiming a shot to leg.

He was given a standing ovation by the spectators gathered in the Graeme Hick Pavilion and in all he faced 209 balls.

There was a further success for Jack – his fourth of the innings – in his next over when Tom Menzies attempted a pull and spooned up the easiest of catches to short leg.

But Frendo combined a mixture of determined defence and some fluent strokeplay to complete a half century and stretch the total past the 300 mark.

Josh Vernon went lbw to Weatherall and in the next over Frendo’s invaluable knock ended when he was caught behind after aiming a drive at Dom Kelly.

He faced 99 balls and hit one six and six fours.

Ahmed wrapped the innings up when Harkirat Bajwa was pouched at short backward square.

Jack, who played in six Metro Bank One Day Cup matches for finalists Hampshire this summer, ended with figures of 17-4-62-4.

When England replied, openers McKinney and Denly, who were also bloodied in the 50 over competition with Durham and Kent respectively, played with plenty of positive intent in reducing the first innings deficit at a rapid rate.

The duo not only saw off the new ball attack of Callum Vidler and Tom Menzies but also scored with increasing freedom..

The fifty came up from just 63 balls and then Denly used his feet before striking spinner Harkirat Bajwa for six over long on.

Frendo’s opening over cost 20 runs with Denley despatching his first delivery over mid- wicket for another maximum and McKinney pulling the spinner for four to complete a 48 ball fifty with 10 fours.

The stand was worth 138 before Hugh Weibgen struck twice in the space of four balls.

Denly (69) was caught off a top edge at short square leg from the bowling of Hugh Weibgen and in the same over Ross Whitfield (1) could only find the hands of mid wicket.

McKinney’s fine knock ended on 72 to the second ball of the next over when he went lbw to Menzies and in the last over of the day Allison fell in the same fashion to Weibgen

Australia U19 tour of England

First Youth ODI: No result

Second Youth ODI: Australia won by seven wickets

Third Youth ODI: Australia won by 38 runs

Fourth Youth ODI: Australia won by four wickets

Fifth Youth ODI: England won by four wickets

First Youth Test: September 8-12, New Road, Worcester

Second Youth Test: September 16-20, County Ground, Northampton

Australia U19 Squad: Hugh Weibgen (c, QLD), Lachlan Aitken (wk, QLD), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC), Mahli Beardman (WA), Harry Dixon (VIC), Cameron Frendo (NSW), Ryan Hicks (NSW), Sam Konstas (NSW), Rafael MacMillan (NSW), Tom Menzies (NT), Cody Reynolds (QLD), Harjas Singh (NSW), Tom Straker (NSW), Josh Vernon (WA), Callum Vidler (QLD), Corey Wasley (WA)