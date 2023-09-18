NSW preview: Breakers out to return to past heights

NSW have added two key names to their list as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign

The sixth-placed finish for New South Wales in last summer's WNCL was the Breakers' worst-ever performance in the competition.

The 20-time winners of the WNCL used 21 players in their 12 matches as they dealt with a raft of international call ups and injuries throughout the season.

However, hopes are high for a rebound in 2023-24 with several young players ready to take the next step and some smart recruiting, not just from around Australia but the world.

The addition of allrounder Georgia Adams, who comes in as an international signing, shapes as a crucial acquisition for the Breakers.

Adams captains the Southern Vipers in England's domestic competition and took the most wickets in the 2023 women's Hundred, representing the Southern Brave.

WNCL legend Sarah Coyte returns to her state of origin after back-to-back titles with Tasmania and stints with South Australia and ACT too.

Seamer Ebony Hoskin also earned a contract after playing 10 of the 12 matches last season after moving up from the Riverina and leg-spinner Isabella Malgioglio impressed in her two matches against ACT to get a deal of her own.

The Breakers' pre-season has included some trial matches against Victoria, Queensland and the ACT which has allowed them to get some extra game time against quality opponents.

Last season's WNCL result: 6th (four wins, eight losses)

NSW contract list 2023-24: Georgia Adams, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Isabella Malgioglio, Claire Moore, Tahlia Wilson * Cricket Australia contract

In: Georgia Adams (England), Sarah Coyte (Tasmania), Ebony Hoskin, Isabella Malgioglio

Out: Emma Hughes, Lauren Smith (Tasmania)

Possible best XI: Alyssa Healy (wk)(c), Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Adams, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Coyte, Lauren Cheatle

02:57 Play video Litchfield delights with brilliant first NSW century

Aussie player availability: All the CA-contracted players, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield, are expected to be available for both of the season-opening fixtures against Queensland at the Breakers' new home Cricket Central.

They will be NSW's only two matches before the WBBL break however, with their next match not coming until the second half of December, by which point the Australian representatives will be on a multi-format tour of India. The Australian representatives are expected to be unavailable for the remainder of the season due to both the India tour and the home series against South Africa.

The inside word with head coach Gavan Twining

The pre-season: "It's been pretty busy the last few weeks but (it's) good, because you're playing games rather than just in the indoor and doing nets.

"Our physical side of it has been a really big focus. We had a fair few injuries last year, and especially our fast bowlers had little niggles and things that kept them out at the end of last year.

"In that first block of pre-season there was a big emphasis on our strength and our running. We decided we're going to try and bowl the girls three times a week, instead of in the past, we've probably done it twice a week. That's been one really big focus for the whole group, that physical side.

"Sometimes you do a big pre-season and you don't see the rewards until a lot later … but I think we've seen some results (in the trial games) really quickly (as a results of) the program that the strength and condition and fast bowling coaches have put in place."

02:18 Play video Wilson breaks through with first WNCL ton

Injury update: "We're pretty close (to full strength). One is Lauren Cheatle, who will miss the first round.

"Georgia Adams (as well), who's still playing in England. If her side (Southern Vipers) make the finals, which it looks like they will, then she won't be able to get here in time for that first round.

"But other than that, a full squad at the moment, barring any injuries between now and then."

Who steps up to fill the Litchfield-sized hole?

"I don't think anyone can fill that hole, especially being a left-handed batter, that's a real benefit for us. We don't really have any other left handers in that top order.

"But we know Tahlia Wilson had a breakout year last year, scoring a couple of hundreds for us at the top of the order, so she'll resume her role there.

"We've got a couple of girls that we've been (in the practice games) using at the top of the order, whether they open or bat three, in Saskia Horley and Claire Moore.

"Claire had a really good pre-season with scores in practice games. She got an 80 and she got to 48 off 45 balls in one of the games, and I think she got roughly 75 last weekend.

"We're hoping that one or both of those girls will be able to jump into the top order. And they've practiced through pre-season knowing that Phoebe would probably be away a fair bit."

Young guns: "We've some seen some really good signs from Jade Allen, who had a busted finger last year but had a couple of good games a year before that as a 17, 18-year-old. And she's done a few really good things again in pre-season games.

"We're hoping that with her leg-spin that she might be able to jump into the XI. If she keeps performing well, then I think we can hopefully expect a bit of a breakout year for her."

03:02 Play video Learoyd's hot form continues with explosive 91

Key player: "Who we're hoping for a big season from, especially batting-wise, is someone like Anika Learoyd. Last year, she got a hundred and then a 90 in back-to-back games in South Australia. For her, she realised that she belongs at this level. So we're hoping that this year, she steps that up and continues that form from those two games and becomes a real figurehead, or a real person that we can bat around in the top of our order."

Team to beat: "There's a lot of good teams, aren't there! Tassie have gone back-to-back, so I think with their experience, I think they're always going to be up there.

"South Australia, they've done some really good things the last two years and got really close last year.

"And then you always say Queensland because they always certainly lift against us, as they should, and they always give us a tough game."

Schedule:

September 22 v Queensland, Cricket Central

September 24 v Queensland, Cricket Central

December 19 v Victoria, Junction Oval

December 21 v Victoria, Junction Oval

January 5 v Tasmania, Cricket Central

January 7 v Tasmania, Cricket Central

January 19 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

January 21 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

January 30 v ACT, Solar Park

February 1 v ACT, Solar Park

February 15 v South Australia, Cricket Central

February 17 v South Australia, Cricket Central