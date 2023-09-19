Dixon scores another ton but Test ends in draw

Second hundred for Australia U19s skipper comes as second Test finishes in stalemate at Wantage Road

Bad light prevented a thrilling finish to the second Under-19s Test on the final day in Northampton with England 2-163 chasing a target of 268 from 47 overs.

Jaydn Denley had led the way with a swashbuckling 74 from 77 balls, the 18-year-old sharing a second wicket stand of 109 with Hamza Shaikh, who was just one short of a deserved half-century when the elements conspired against the hosts.

Earlier Harry Dixon (105) completed his second century of the series, having also passed 50 in all four of his innings, as Australia were bowled out for 279 second time around at Wantage Road.

Raphael Weatherall, on his home ground at Northampton, underlined his promise with 3-82 his reward for some hostile bowling, and he was backed up by Noah Thain’s 3-42.

Australia finished the two-Test series with a 1-0 lead, having also beaten England in the ODIs 3-1.

The visitors began the final day with a lead of 140 and Dixon and Corey Wasley displayed plenty of early aggression.

Dixon drove Weatherall for successive fours, while Wasley pulled a short one from Luke Griffiths over deep square for six before hitting a straight drive which almost flattened the stumps at the non-striker’s end on route to the fence.

The pair raised the 50-stand before Griffiths extracted revenge for his earlier shellacking, Wasley pulling a short ball to deep mid-wicket where Luc Benkenstein took a magnificent catch, diving forwards.

Dixon moved effortlessly to his century from 138 balls and at drinks the visitors appeared poised to push on and set their hosts a tantalising fourth innings target before two wickets in as many balls changed the tempo.

Cameron Frendo was bowled by one from spinner Charlie Barnard which pitched middle and hit off. Barely had he left the field when Dixon struck the first ball of a new spell from Weatherall straight to Benkenstein at mid-wicket.

With that, Australia dispensed with thoughts of aggression and consequently there was hardly a shot in anger, until with only last man Luke Callanan for company, Cody Reynolds freed his arms to rouse the game from its post-lunch slumber.

England’s challenge was a daunting one, but Jaydn Denly and skipper Ben McKinney made their intentions clear in an electrifying start.

Denly began with three thunderous boundaries before pulling one from Reynolds over the ropes at mid-on. McKinny showed anything his partner could do he could do just as well, depositing another delivery from the suffering Reynolds into the same spot.

The 50 rattled up inside six overs, but with the chastened Reynolds having given way to Raf MacMillan, McKinney paid no heed to the approaching tea interval and was trapped lbw playing across the line against the spinner.

Soon after the resumption Denly was given a life on 31, Harjas Singh shelling the edge to first slip and scare survived the Kent youngster continued to attack, striking Callanan back over his head for six as he raced to 50 from 54 balls.

With Hamza Shaikh tucking into Macmillan’s offerings from the other end, the 100-partnership came up with England ahead of the rate.

The light though was fading under leaden grey skies meaning the hosts had to continue to force the pace and Denly perished in the attempt, lofting MacMillan into the hands of deep square.

Soon afterwards the light meters were out, and the players left the field with England just over 100 short and 21 overs left un-bowled.