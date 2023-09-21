ACT preview: Meteors out to make capital gains

The ACT Meteors will launch their 2023-24 domestic campaign against South Australia on Friday with a host of fresh faces and a new coach at the helm.

The Meteors appointed Erin Osborne as head coach during the off-season, with the former international off-spinner taking over from Jono Dean.

The full-time gig at the Meteors is yet another step in Osborne’s rapidly blossoming coaching career; earlier this year she coached Australia’s Under-19s at their first World Cup before touring the United Kingdom as an assistant with Australia A in June.

The Meteors have added five new players to their squad as they look to improve on their 2022-23 campaign, which saw them win just two matches and finish on the bottom of the table.

Former Bangladesh offspinner Jannatul Sumona played four matches for the Meteors at the back-end of last season and has earned a contract for the first time.

Paris Bowdler, Grace Lyons, Grace Dignam and Amy Hunter are all up-and-coming talents who will take the next step in their careers with the Meteors.

Meanwhile allrounder Zoe Cooke, who scored an impressive century against the NSW Breakers last season, has departed for Queensland, while Angela Reakes and Matilda Lugg have both retired and Amy Yates has been delisted.

02:31 Play video Cooke ton carries Meteors ever-so-close to victory

ACT Meteors 2023-24 squad: Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack (c ), Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Sumona, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Ins: Jannatul Sumona, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Grace Dignam, Amy Hunter

Out: Angela Reakes (retired), Matilda Lugg (retired), Zoe Cooke (Qld), Amy Yates

Possible best XI: Rebecca Carter, Katie Mack (c), Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson, Angela Genford, Kayla Burton (wk), Alisha Bates, Holly Ferling, Chloe Rafferty, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Jannatul Ferdus

Last year's WNCL result: 7th (2 wins, 10 losses)

Aussie player availability: With no Australia contracted players on their list, the Meteors should be able to call on their full-strength squad throughout the season.

Inside word with coach Erin Osborne

The pre-season

"We had a 21-week pre-season and then we went up to the Sunshine Coast where we played South Australia, Western Australia and Tassie. That was really valuable. Then last week, we travelled to Sydney to play the Breakers as well. So we've had a pretty big pre-season, (there's been) more content for us this year, which has been really good, adding in that trip to Sunshine Coast. I feel like we're pretty well prepared."

Injury update

"There's a couple of players that are injured - Chloe Rafferty being long term having had knee surgery, so she's still rehabbing and recovering from that. I suspect she'll be right around Christmas-time. Gracie Dignam is just carrying a little niggle so she's unavailable for our first trip to South Australia."

Player to watch

"Rebecca Carter, our opening bat has had a really good pre-season. She's added to her game, she's got 360(-degree) shots now, which is really exciting. I think she's doing exceptionally well."

01:50 Play video Sutcliffe's career best gets Meteors home

Biggest strength

"Our culture is fantastic. I think it's rare that you get a group of girls that just get on so well, so as a coach, I'm super lucky to have that. I also think our bowling attack is looking really strong this year. Angie Genford is bowling fast, she'll potentially be taking the new ball for us and she's learnt to swing it, so her biggest thing will now be learning just to control that swing she's getting at pace. Gabby Sutcliffe has gone from strength to strength, she's a leader of our bowling attack and she's in for a big season as well. Then you've got Holly Ferling who is running in harder than I've seen for many years and she's getting some good bounce and carry. Then the spinners as well, hopefully our pacies can set the tone early, and then the spinners can come through the middle for us. I think we've got a really nice balanced bowling attack this year."

Areas for improvement

"It's how we go about playing – the game has progressed and scrapping your way to 200 isn't going to be enough anymore and that's not how we want to play or develop as players. We're definitely going to have more of an attacking mindset with both bat and ball and knowing that that might not always come off, and that's okay. We'll learn from it and we'll fix it. With such a young group, that's where my expectations are - we're not going to have the perfect season - and that really doesn't exist anyway - but we want to take the game on and if we make mistakes, that's okay. We know that we're heading in the right direction and we're keen to hold this young group together for the next few years, and see us really start to hopefully kick on and dominate WNCL in years to come."

08:47 Play video Meteors upset reigning champs in tight finish

Young gun

"Paris Bowdler, who went to the Under-19 World Cup and has now made the trip to up to Canberra, she'll be taking the gloves. And she's a powerful bat as well, she probably hits the ball as hard as anyone. I think when that moment clicks (for her) on how she wants to play, it will be really exciting for us. She's definitely one to watch out for."

Team to beat

"South Australia are probably the ones to beat, they've been playing consistent cricket for a number of years now, and Tassie obviously winning two years in a row, (they also) have a consistent brand of cricket. They're probably the two teams that everyone's chasing."

Schedule

September 22 v South Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

September 24 v South Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

October 8 v Tasmania, EPC Solar Park

October 10 v Tasmania, EPC Solar Park

December 12 v Queensland, EPC Solar Park

December 14 v Queensland, EPC Solar Park

January 5 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

January 7 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

January 18 v Victoria, Junction Oval

January 20 v Victoria, Junction Oval

January 30 v New South Wales, EPC Solar Park

February 1 v New South Wales, EPC Solar Park