Unplayable Pod: 'Skipper' Marsh on smoking form, Cup hopes

Australia's newest captain in the white-ball formats Mitch Marsh looks ahead to the World Cup

The chat with Mitch Marsh begins at 4:30 - and don't forget to hit subscribe to the show!

Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter are in Mohali ahead of Australia's first ODI against India, the first of several 'warm-up' matches leading into the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Marsh joins the boys to reflect on his captaincy debut for Australia, his Ashes tricks, Indian experiences, batting form, World Cup predictions and plenty more!

You can watch the ODI series against India and the ICC World Cup on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

2023 Qantas Tour of India

September 22: First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 24: Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan , Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj