Gardner, Burns star as NSW cruise against Fire

New South Wales started their WNCL campaign in style with a romping win over Queensland

Ashleigh Gardner has warmed up for Australia’s upcoming white-ball series against West Indies in style, striking a rapid half-century to guide New South Wales to a five-wicket win over Queensland.

Gardner’s 56-ball 54 helped the Breakers reel in their target of 183 with 13.4 overs to spare in the opening match of the Women’s National Cricket League season.

Earlier, Erin Burns did the job with the ball, picking up 4-31 from 10 overs as Queensland were bowled out for 182 in 46.3 overs after captain Jess Jonassen won the toss and elected to bat first.

Burns then contributed 31 not out with the bat, completing a strong all-round day for the veteran.

The match at Cricket Central – New South Wales’ new home base near Sydney Olympic Park – is one of two 50-over games Australia T20I squad members Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield and Jess Jonassen will be available for prior to the first game against the Windies at North Sydney Oval on October 1.

Litchfield and Healy put on 55 for the first wicket opening the batting for NSW – a job they are likely to continue performing together in the green and gold during the three-match ODI series against the Windies – with the left-handed Litchfield striking five fours in her 38-ball 29.

Healy, who had earlier found herself in familiar territory in the outfield with Tahlia Wilson taking the wicketkeeping gloves, put on 23 from 28 balls before she was caught off the bowling of Courtney Sippel.

Earlier, Queensland crumbled from 1-116 to 182 all out.

After Georgia Redmayne was trapped lbw on four in her long-awaited return from a serious Achilles injury in the opening over of the game, Georgia Voll (65 from 94) and Charli Knott (47 off 69) put on 110 runs for the second wicket.

But the wheels came off after Knott was caught off the bowling of Maitlan Brown in the 26th over, with Mikayla Hinkley’s laborious 18 off 49 the next highest contribution for the visitors.

The teams will meet again at the same venue on Sunday.