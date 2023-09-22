Barsby's five-fa sets up big Scorpions win

South Australia made a statement in their first game of the domestic one-day season, putting on a show with bat and ball against ACT Meteors

Jemma Barsby has enjoyed a dream start to her full-time tenure as South Australia captain, bagging a five-wicket haul as the Scorpions recorded a thumping seven-wicket win over ACT Meteors in Adelaide.

Barsby’s 5-20 helped dismiss the Meteors for 219 at Karen Rolton Oval despite an unbeaten 95 from ACT captain Katie Mack.

Openers Emma de Broughe (77 from 95) and Bridget Patterson (51 from 90) then put on 142 for the first wicket to lay the foundation for South Australia’s chase.

When Patterson was bowled by Jannatul Sumona in the 29th over, Australian allrounder Tahlia McGrath arrived in the middle in a mood, dealing in boundaries as she found the rope seven times in her 42 from 35.

She departed with the Scorpions 35 runs away from their target but Courtney Webb picked up where she left off, hitting 19 not out off eight deliveries as the hosts sealed victory inside 39 overs.

Earlier, Mack helped the Meteors recover from 5-50 with a superb innings of 95 not out from 102 balls.

She received valuable lower-order support from No.7 Alisha Bates (43 off 61) and No.10 Angie Genford (35 off 38) as ACT were bowled out for 219 in 50 overs.

Barsby’s five-wicket haul was backed up by pace bowler Kate Peterson’s 4-34, while Australian star Megan Schutt (1-53) took the other wicket.

Darcie Brown (0-35 from seven overs) and McGrath (0-36 from eight) also had a chance to find their rhythm ahead of Australia’s white-ball series against West Indies beginning in Sydney on October 1.

The teams will meet again at Karen Rolton Oval on Sunday, with these matches the only WNCL games Australian squad members Schutt, McGrath and Brown will likely be available to play this season.