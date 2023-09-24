Smith to captain as Australia blood Johnson in second ODI

Pat Cummins rested for today's second ODI against India as Smith Smith wins toss and elects to bowl

Australia captain Pat Cummins will sit out today's second ODI against India with Steve Smith taking the reins of a side out to snap a four-match losing streak in Indore.

The visitors have made three changes after going down to India by five wickets in Mohali on Friday, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood recalled, and left-arm pace sensation Spencer Johnson to make his debut.

Smith won the toss elected to bowl at Holkar Stadium on Sunday with India making one change to their side that cruised to a five-wicket victory two days ago, with Prasidh Krishna replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

Mitch Marsh has been rested with Matt Short listed to open alongside David Warner after making his debut at No.8 in the first ODI.

Australia XI: David Warner, Matt Short, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson India XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c, wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Marcus Stoinis will also sit out the second of three matches against India leading into the World Cup, with fellow WA allrounder Cameron Green to bat at No.7.

While Australia no doubt has their eye on the bigger picture with their 50-over World Cup opener against India in Chennai just two weeks away, they will also be keen to bounce back after losing the first ODI following three straight losses in South Africa.

2023 Qantas Tour of India

September 22: India win by five wickets

September 24: Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan , Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj