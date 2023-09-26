Tigers veteran Wade banned for two matches

Matthew Wade will miss Tasmania's next two Marsh Cup matches after a third Level 1 breach in 18 months

Matthew Wade has been suspended for the second time in nine months after slamming his bat on the pitch in frustration during Tasmania's Marsh Cup loss to Victoria on Monday.

Wade has been rubbed out for two matches by Cricket Australia following his third Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct in the past 18 months.

The charges in that period relate to two instances of abuse of cricket equipment and one of use of an audible obscenity.

The 35-year-old will miss Tasmania's next two Marsh Cup matches against NSW at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Wednesday and South Australia on October 8, but will be available for their opening Marsh Sheffield Shield game of season against the Redbacks at Karen Rolton Oval from October 3-6.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was charged and found guilty under Article 2.5 of the Code for abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

A fourth breach in the space of 18 months could see Wade facing a ban of up to a year.

Wade missed the Hobart Hurricanes Christmas Eve KFC BBL|12 clash with Melbourne Renegades last December after receiving a one-game suspension for throwing his bat in the air after being dismissed.

The left-hander made 25 off 51 deliveries in the Tigers' Marsh Cup season-opener, surviving a contentious low-catch at cover after umpires determined the ball bounced prior to reaching Will Sutherland.

Tasmania have a more-than-capable replacement in their travelling 14-player squad with Jake Doran likely to come into the side and take the gloves.

Doran was left out of the three-wicket loss to Victoria despite being the state's highest run-scorer in the Marsh Cup last season with 335 at 83.75, which included consecutive centuries against South Australia and Victoria.

"We've lost a lot of experience out of our XI in Jackson (Bird), Peter (Siddle) and Ben McDermott, but we're still comfortable we've got a really good group," said Beau Webster, who hit 83 and took two wickets on Monday.

"Billy Stanlake getting fit and playing his first game (and) some good new imports in Paddy Dooley and Jake (Weatherald) at the top of the order that we're really excited about (and) we're really confident going forward."