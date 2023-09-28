WA thrash Victoria again in dream WNCL start

09:59 Play video Western Australia v Victoria | WNCL

Western Australia have thrashed Victoria for the second time in three days after another dominant bowling performance at the WACA.

After bowling the visitors out for 176 on Tuesday, cruising to victory in the process, WA repeated the dose in running through the Vics for just 164 on Thursday at the same venue.

Maddy Darke (76no) and Lisa Griffith (45no) then made light work of the chase, combining for 109-run stand to seal an eight-wicket win and ensure their side leapfrog South Australia to move to top of the Women's National Cricket League standings.

Opting to bat first, Victoria made a solid albeit measured start with the bat, moving to 1-59 in the 20th over.

However Amy Edgar’s dismissal of Sophie Reid triggered a collapse of 7-68 that proved pivotal in the context of the match.

The returning Meg Lanning was the one shining light for the Vics, racing to 35 before being dismissed by the impressive Zoe Britcliffe who followed up her dismissal of the Australia star on Tuesday to again snare a prized scalp.

Lanning’s quickfire knock (off 30 balls), in addition to her half-century earlier this week at the WACA, ensured a pleasing individual return to competitive cricket after last playing in the Women's Premier League in India in March, top-scoring for Victoria on both occasions.

Australia leg-spinner Alana King (4-32) then ran through the Vics’ tail, taking the final four wickets of the innings to bowl the hosts out in the 48th over.

In the chase another Aussie international, Kim Garth, gave Victoria a glimmer of hope with the dismissal of WA skipper Chloe Piparo for 19 before Mathilda Carmichael was run out to reduce the home side to 2-56.

However from there it was all Darke and Griffith, who survived a number of dropped catches to cruise home in the 36th over.

Victoria made a number of changes to Tuesday’s XI, with Australia stars Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham all preparing for Sunday’s first T20I against the West Indies in Sydney.

Player of the match King said the dual victories were a real confidence boost for Western Australia to kick off the summer.

“As a group we’re really proud of how we’ve played the last two games,” King said.

“(Facing) the strongest side in the comp on Tuesday, to beat them with a bonus point is pretty special for us. We’ll enjoy this and take a lot away going into the next round – but stoked for the girls that we’re off to a good start.”

Both sides will now have a break before next lining up on October 10, when Western Australia play South Australia and the Vics play Queensland.